Jamestown, NY

2 On Your Side

1 dead, 3 injured in single-car crash in Cattaraugus County

FREEDOM, N.Y. — One person died and three people were injured in a single-vehicle crash that happened Saturday night in the Town of Freedom. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene, and three passengers were taken to Erie County Medical Center with various injuries, according to the Cattaraugus County Sheriff's Office.
News 4 Buffalo

One killed, three injured in Cattaraugus County crash

FREEDOM, N.Y. (WIVB) — One person was killed and three were injured following a crash on Saturday night in Cattaraugus County, police said. Just after 6:10 p.m. Saturday, police responded to a one-car crash on Pigeon Road in Freedom. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene, while the three passengers were transported to ECMC […]
YourErie

Two vehicles end up in median after accident on I-90

Around 11 a.m. on Sunday, crews from Fairview Fire and Rescue along with Lake Shore Fire Department and A.F. Dobler Hose were dispatched to a reported motor vehicle accident along I-90. When crews arrived on scene it was noted that two vehicles were in the median with moderate damage. No injuries were reported from this […]
erienewsnow.com

Man Nearly Hits School Bus while Leading Troopers on Pursuit

Pennsylvania State Police arrested a man who nearly hit a school bus while leading troopers on a pursuit following a hit-and-run crash in eastern Erie County. The crash was reported in the 9700 block of E. Lake Rd. in North East Township on Thursday around 6:36 p.m. Troopers were told...
News 4 Buffalo

Two dead, one injured in Yorkshire collision

YORKSHIRE, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two people are dead and another is in critical condition following a car crash Friday evening in Cattaraugus County. New York State Police said that 30-year-old Jarrett D. Kile of Arcade and 33-year-old Willie J. Boyles of Delevan were killed after their vehicle collided with a utility pole on State Route […]
News 4 Buffalo

Man charged with two felonies, DUI after fatal crash

PORTVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 20-year-old man has been charged with two felonies and a misdemeanor for causing a fatal accident. Skylar J. Hess has been charged with driving while intoxicated, vehicular manslaughter in the second degree, and two counts of vehicular assault in the second degree. In the early hours of Sept. 3, Cattaraugus […]
wesb.com

Olean Police Searching for JCC Taser Suspect

The Olean Police Department is seeking the public's help in locating the suspect for the Taser incident at JCC Friday. The Campus has been searched by Police assisted by the Cattaraugus County sheriffs dept. and New York State Police . If anyone recognizes the male in this photo, please...
YourErie

Dunkirk man arrested during early morning raid in Chautauqua County

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — An early morning raid has led to one arrest in Chautauqua County. Narcotics investigators from the City of Dunkirk Police Department and the Chautauqua County Sheriff's office executed a search warrant at 5:30 a.m. on Sept. 9 at a residence at the 200 block of Deer Street in Dunkirk, New York. During the […]
YourErie

Man arrested by PSP after allegedly assaulting Tidioute woman

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A Tidioute man was arrested on Sept. 4 after allegedly assaulting a woman in Triumph Township. According to a Pennsylvania State Police report, Daniel Cuttler, 58, allegedly was arrested and charged with one count of simple assault and one count of harassment after PSP troopers responded to a disturbance at a residence at […]
2 On Your Side

Buffalo man sentenced for fatally injuring infant

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo man was given prison time for fatally injuring an infant. Robert L. Dumas, 37, on Friday received 20 years in prison and five years of post-release supervision after pleading guilty to one count of manslaughter in the first degree (class "B" violent felony).
BUFFALO, NY

