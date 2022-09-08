Read full article on original website
Related
1 dead, 3 injured in single-car crash in Cattaraugus County
FREEDOM, N.Y. — One person died and three people were injured in a single-vehicle crash that happened Saturday night in the Town of Freedom. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene, and three passengers were taken to Erie County Medical Center with various injuries, according to the Cattaraugus County Sheriff's Office.
State Police chase stolen car that crossed Peace Bridge
State Police give chase to what they say was a stolen car that crossed the Canadian border into the U.S. at the Peace Bridge in Buffalo. Troopers say the car failed to stop at customs.
One dead, three injured in crash on Pigeon Hill in the Town of Freedom
The Cattaraugus County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal one-vehicle crash that happened Saturday evening.
One killed, three injured in Cattaraugus County crash
FREEDOM, N.Y. (WIVB) — One person was killed and three were injured following a crash on Saturday night in Cattaraugus County, police said. Just after 6:10 p.m. Saturday, police responded to a one-car crash on Pigeon Road in Freedom. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene, while the three passengers were transported to ECMC […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
explore venango
Motorcyclist, Passenger Transported to Erie Hospital Following Crash on Polk Cutoff Road
SANDYCREEK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Franklin released the details of a motorcyclist and his passenger who were transported to UMPC Hamot following a one-vehicle crash on Polk Cutoff Road on Sunday, August 28. According to Franklin-based State Police, the accident happened around 11:03 a.m. on August...
Two vehicles end up in median after accident on I-90
Around 11 a.m. on Sunday, crews from Fairview Fire and Rescue along with Lake Shore Fire Department and A.F. Dobler Hose were dispatched to a reported motor vehicle accident along I-90. When crews arrived on scene it was noted that two vehicles were in the median with moderate damage. No injuries were reported from this […]
2 people die in car crash in Cattaraugus County on Friday night
YORKSHIRE, N.Y. — Two people died in a single-car crash Friday night in Cattaraugus County. The crash happened around 10:30 p.m. Friday and involved a 2008 Pontiac G5 that was traveling north on State Route 16 in the Town of Yorkshire, according to New York State Police. The car's...
Cambridge Springs driver arrested after PSP pit maneuvers his F-150
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A driver was arrested after a hit and run in North East Township. Pennsylvania State Police troopers had to use a pit maneuver to stop the vehicle. At about 6:36 p.m. on Sept. 8, Pennsylvania State Police troopers were dispatched for a Ford F-150 that allegedly struck a victim at the 9700 block […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
erienewsnow.com
Man Nearly Hits School Bus while Leading Troopers on Pursuit
Pennsylvania State Police arrested a man who nearly hit a school bus while leading troopers on a pursuit following a hit-and-run crash in eastern Erie County. The crash was reported in the 9700 block of E. Lake Rd. in North East Township on Thursday around 6:36 p.m. Troopers were told...
wellsvillesun.com
BREAKING: Little Genesee man charged with vehicular manslaughter and DWI after fatal Portville crash
(Photo of Skylar Hess from his Facebook page) Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s deputies charged Skyler J. Hess, 20, of Little Genesee with second-degree felony manslaughter, driving while intoxicated and two counts of felony second-degree vehicular assault after an accident that killed one teen and injured two others on Saturday at 1 a.m.
Two dead, one injured in Yorkshire collision
YORKSHIRE, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two people are dead and another is in critical condition following a car crash Friday evening in Cattaraugus County. New York State Police said that 30-year-old Jarrett D. Kile of Arcade and 33-year-old Willie J. Boyles of Delevan were killed after their vehicle collided with a utility pole on State Route […]
Man charged with two felonies, DUI after fatal crash
PORTVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 20-year-old man has been charged with two felonies and a misdemeanor for causing a fatal accident. Skylar J. Hess has been charged with driving while intoxicated, vehicular manslaughter in the second degree, and two counts of vehicular assault in the second degree. In the early hours of Sept. 3, Cattaraugus […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wesb.com
Olean Police Searching for JCC Taser Suspect
The Olean Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating the suspect for the Taser incident at JCC Friday. The Campus has been searched by Police assisted by the Cattaraugus County sheriffs dept. and New York State Police . If anyone recognizes the male in this photo, please...
Dunkirk man arrested during early morning raid in Chautauqua County
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — An early morning raid has led to one arrest in Chautauqua County. Narcotics investigators from the City of Dunkirk Police Department and the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s office executed a search warrant at 5:30 a.m. on Sept. 9 at a residence at the 200 block of Deer Street in Dunkirk, New York. During the […]
Ex-girlfriend hit with felony charge in Boston burglary
Investigators determined Christine Cooper of Collins, the ex-girlfriend of the victim, took items from the Boston apartment, the Erie County Sheriff's Office said.
Man arrested by PSP after allegedly assaulting Tidioute woman
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A Tidioute man was arrested on Sept. 4 after allegedly assaulting a woman in Triumph Township. According to a Pennsylvania State Police report, Daniel Cuttler, 58, allegedly was arrested and charged with one count of simple assault and one count of harassment after PSP troopers responded to a disturbance at a residence at […]
Buffalo man sentenced for fatally injuring infant
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo man was given prison time for fatally injuring an infant. Robert L. Dumas, 37, on Friday received 20 years in prison and five years of post-release supervision after pleading guilty to one count of manslaughter in the first degree (class “B” violent felony).
Crime Stoppers WNY offering $5,000 reward for information about Buffalo August shooting
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A reward is being offered by Crime Stoppers WNY for information leading to the arrest or indictment of those responsible for a shooting assault last month in the City of Buffalo. Information is being sought on four suspects in a shooting that happened on Academy Road...
Crime Stoppers of WNY offering up to $5,000 leading to the arrest on a shooting
BUFFALO, New York — Crime Stoppers of Western New York is offering a reward for finding information on a shooting that took place in Buffalo. A reward of up to $5,000 dollars is being offered for information that leads to the arrest or indictment of the people involved in a double shooting on August 29th.
Comments / 0