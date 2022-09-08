ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

247Sports

Why it hasn't worked at Nebraska for Scott Frost

Following another loss — the second in Scott Frost’s tenure to a Sun Belt team — it seems increasingly likely a change is coming in Lincoln. It seems hard to remember but when Frost arrived in Lincoln there was plenty of celebration as a Nebraska native was returning to lift a once proud program back into the national spotlight. What has followed has been the worst era of Nebraska football since the 1950s.
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

Trev Alberts details decision to part with Scott Frost

In the hours after Nebraska’s 45-42 loss to Georgia Southern, Nebraska athletic director Trev Alberts admitted he didn’t get much sleep. The Eagles had run up and down the field on Nebraska’s defense and a chorus of “Fire Scott Frost” from the Nebraska student section followed Husker players off the field and into the locker room.
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

Scott Frost talks loss to Georgia Southern

Nebraska suffered another setback on Saturday, falling 45-42 to Georgia Southern at Memorial Stadium. The Huskers had no answers on defense for Georgia Southern's offense, which ran up 642 yards in the win and couldn't get a final stop with the game on the line. Nebraska's offense scored 42 points in the loss and its performance reflected the herky-jerky nature of Nebraska's season through three games.
STATESBORO, GA
247Sports

Frost fired as Husker head coach

It was a hire that rocketed enthusiasm in the Nebraska fan base when it was made, the former quarterback returning home to bring Husker football back to the table of the elite, but the Scott Frost era ended on Sunday just three games into his fifth year as the head man. The losses stacked far too many for the benefit of the doubt to be given that better days were just around the block.
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

College football rankings: Georgia, Ohio State edge Alabama among Kirk Herbstreit's top six teams for Week 3

Two weeks into the 2022 college football season, Kirk Herbstreit has updated his rankings of the nation's top six teams with enough sample size to warrant takeaways. Coming off opening weekend and Georgia's domination of Oregon, Herbstreit continues to pound the drum for Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs, who haven't allowed a touchdown this fall despite losing eight starters off their defense to the NFL Draft.
NFL
247Sports

Everything Nick Saban said after Alabama's road win over Texas

AUSTIN, Texas – Top-ranked Alabama defeated Texas, 20-19, on Saturday. Shortly after the Crimson Tide’s road win at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium, head coach Nick Saban spoke to reporters. Below is everything Saban said after Alabama advanced to 2-0. “The one good thing you have to say about our team is they showed tremendous resiliency today to do the things they needed to do late in the third quarter, fourth quarter to come back and win the game after not really playing Alabama football for the first three quarters of the game. You gotta give Texas a lot of credit. They had a good plan, did a good job of executing it.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
247Sports

College football rankings: Projecting the AP Top 25 rankings after Week 2

College football's latest AP Top 25 rankings after Week 2 are sure to a take major turn on Sunday following an unexpected rash of results involving teams near the top of the poll. Appalachian State's shocking win over Texas A&M coupled with Notre Dame's surprising home loss to Marshall will send the top 10 into a tizzy after both 20-point favorites — and College Football Playoff hopefuls — struggled.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Everything Beamer said following the loss to Arkansas

South Carolina could not secure its second win of the season as it struggled to slow down Arkansas' offense while also struggling to run the ball offensively as it fell 44-30. The Gamecocks (1-1) finished the game with 411 total yards compared to the Razorbacks' (2-0) 457 yards. Arkansas also...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
247Sports

National reaction to Scott Frost's firing as head coach

Nebraska officially parted ways with Scott Frost on Sunday afternoon after four years as head coach. Frost's tenure at Nebraska will end with a 16-31 record and no bowl trips since his first year in 2018. Along the way, the Huskers lost a startling number of close games – 5-22 in one-score affairs. If for a while sometimes viewed as a signal the Huskers were close to breaking through, the narrow defeats happened with such consistency that it became impossible to dismiss it as not being something more.
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

Ten early thoughts on Miami at Texas A&M

1. When Jimbo Fisher has had his back to the wall due to a loss the week before or needed to win a big game in College Station because it was a huge recruiting weekend, he’s found ways to do it….LSU 2018, Florida 2020, and Alabama 2021. 2....
COLLEGE STATION, TX
247Sports

Iowa lands 2024 four-star dual-threat quarterback James Resar

After a disappointing Saturday night, Iowa fans woke up to some huge recruiting news as four-star dual-threat quarterback James Resar announced that he would be joining Iowa's 2024 class. Resar visited Iowa earlier this summer for a visit and earned an offer from the Hawkeyes. He also held offers from Indiana, Georgia Tech, and Wake Forest, among others.
IOWA CITY, IA
247Sports

Everything Matt Campbell said after Iowa State's big win

Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell has led the Cyclones to plenty of success during his tenure, thus far. Tonight, he added to it as ISU beat the Hawkeyes on the road. Campbell broke things down the media after the victory. On watching his team run across the field and...
AMES, IA
247Sports

Georgia football vs South Carolina opening line set for Week 3 matchup

Georgia is set to begin conference play as it heads on the road for the first time this season. The Dawgs will take on South Carolina in Columbia on Saturday, with kickoff set for Noon ET and ESPN set to televise the game. Georgia is coming off a 33-0 win over Samford and the Gamecocks are coming off a 44-30 loss at Arkansas. Georgia, whose record last season was 14-1 with a nation-leading 28.4-point margin of victory, went 10-5 against the spread in 2021, with a +7.3 margin against the spread that was good for seventh-best in the country. Georgia is 1-1 against the spread this season, with a +4.8 margin against the spread.
COLUMBIA, SC

