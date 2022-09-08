AUSTIN, Texas – Top-ranked Alabama defeated Texas, 20-19, on Saturday. Shortly after the Crimson Tide’s road win at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium, head coach Nick Saban spoke to reporters. Below is everything Saban said after Alabama advanced to 2-0. “The one good thing you have to say about our team is they showed tremendous resiliency today to do the things they needed to do late in the third quarter, fourth quarter to come back and win the game after not really playing Alabama football for the first three quarters of the game. You gotta give Texas a lot of credit. They had a good plan, did a good job of executing it.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO