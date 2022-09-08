Paris Police responded to 89 calls for service and arrested 6 persons on September 8, 2022. Paris Police met with the victim of a fraud in the police department lobby at 1:25 P.M. on September 8, 2022. The 74 year old victim reported that he had received a letter from a credit card company advising that he had an unpaid balance. The victim advised that he called the company and was advised that someone had been using the card in California. The incident is under investigation.

