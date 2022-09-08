Read full article on original website
KTEN.com
Durant officer fired after shooting at fleeing traffic violator
DURANT, Okla. (KTEN) — A veteran Durant police officer has been terminated for firing warning shots while trying to catch a fleeing traffic violator. Police said Lt. Brandon Laxton attempted to pull over a gray pickup truck on July 21 after its driver made an illegal U-turn near the intersection of South 9th Avenue near the U.S. 70 West bypass.
newstalkkzrg.com
Pittsburg officers find man suffering from gunshot wound
This morning at approximately 2:13 a.m., officers with the Pittsburg Police Department were dispatched to the 300 block of West Forest Street for a report of multiple gunshots in the area. Around this same time, another call came in from a subiect inside a residence in the 300 block of...
easttexasradio.com
Paris Police Report For Friday (Sep 9)
Paris Police met with the victim of fraud in the police department lobby at 1:25 Thursday afternoon. The 74-year-old victim reported receiving a letter from a credit card company advising that he had an unpaid balance. The victim advised that he called the company, and they informed him that someone had been using the card in California. The incident is under investigation.
eparisextra.com
Paris daily crime report || Sept. 9, 2022
KSLA
Autopsy report released for woman whose body was found in Broken Bow Lake
McCURTAIN COUNTY, Okla. (KSLA) - The autopsy report for a woman who went missing in McCurtain County, then was found dead in Broken Bow Lake, has now been released. Alyssa Walker-Donaldson, 24, was found dead inside her submerged SUV on Feb. 10 after being reported missing by family members three days before. She was last seen alive leaving a bar along Hwy. 259 on Feb. 5.
easttexasradio.com
Paris Police Report For Wednesday (Sep 7)
Paris Police responded to a theft of a vehicle at 7:35 Tuesday morning in the 3500-block of Ruby Way. Someone had taken the victim’s 2007 Chevrolet pick-up during the night. Clues led officers to believe they were taking it to the Dallas area on I-30. The Mesquite Police located it around 11:06 Tuesday evening. The investigation continues.
Arkansas man dies in vehicle crash in Oklahoma
An Arkansas man died in a vehicle crash in McCurtain County, Okla., on Thursday.
