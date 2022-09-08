ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, FL

Troopers search for 2 hit-and-run drivers after pedestrian run over by 3 vehicles

WDBO
WDBO
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NULx0_0hn6LMdh00

Troopers in Orange County said they are looking for two hit-and-run drivers after a pedestrian was hit and killed early Thursday.

The deadly incident happened at around 2:27 a.m. near the intersection of South Orange Blossom Trail near Premier Row.

The crash had southbound lanes shut down as troopers investigate.

Troopers said three different drivers hit a pedestrian who was crossing the street, but not in a marked crosswalk.

Troopers said the driver, in an unknown vehicle, hit the pedestrian and fled the scene.

A second driver hit the victim while they were lying in the road but came back to see what they had struck.

The second driver told troopers a third driver also hit the victim in the roadway and drove off, like the first driver.

Drivers in the area are urged to seek an alternative route.

>> Stay with WDBO for updates.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
leesburg-news.com

Work van stopped on turnpike after running up $1,100 toll bill

Two men were arrested after their vehicle was pulled over on Florida’s Turnpike for having more than $1,100 in toll violations. A Florida Highway Patrol trooper headed north near mile marker 283 on Wednesday morning observed a white Chevy Express van with the right-rear door window broken out and several passengers in the cargo area. The trooper ran the tag number and found out a stop had been issued June 15 for toll violations. The vehicle owner owed E-PASS more than $200 and SunPass more than $900, according to the FHP report.
LAKE COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Police seek witnesses of deadly crash in South Daytona

SOUTH DAYTONA, Fla. - Officers in South Daytona are asking for any witnesses of a deadly crash that happened Saturday night at the intersection of S. Ridgewood Avenue and Venture Boulevard to come forward. The South Daytona Police Department said the major crash involving a single SUV happened at 10...
SOUTH DAYTONA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Accidents
County
Orange County, FL
Orange County, FL
Accidents
Local
Florida Cars
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Orange County, FL
Crime & Safety
WESH

FHP: Woman killed, man injured in Osceola County crash

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — An Osceola County crash Saturday afternoon left one woman dead and a man injured. The Florida Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 12:38 p.m. on Pleasant Hill Road and Pineridge Circle in Kissimmee. At a Pleasant Hill intersection, a Toyota Camry was sitting at...
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Seat belts saved us from serious injury in crash

Two weeks ago on Friday afternoon Aug. 26, 2022 about 2:30 p.m., my wife and I were driving home in our EZ-GO electric golf cart west on Bailey Trail less than a mile from our house. As we approached the entrance/exit of the Sunset Pointe postal facility, I noticed woman...
POINCIANA, FL
click orlando

1 dead in Orange County crash, troopers say

Orange County, Fla. – A 52-year-old Orlando man died after being involved in a late morning crash in Orange County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The crash happened on Saturday at 11:58 a.m. at the intersection of Edgewater Drive and Edgewater Commerce Parkway, troopers said. [TRENDING: Health inspector...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Pedestrian#Traffic Accident#Cox Media Group
aroundosceola.com

FHP: Kissimmee woman killed in Pleasant Hill Road crash Saturday

Florida Highway Patrol reports a 62-year-old Kissimmee woman was killed Saturday in a crash that slowed southbound Pleasant Hill Road traffic for hours during the afternoon. The crash happened at Pleasant Hill and Pineridge Circle, between Harbor Road and Grenada Boulevard, just after 12:30 p.m. Saturday. The woman was attempting...
KISSIMMEE, FL
click orlando

Kissimmee woman killed in Osceola County crash, troopers say

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – A 62-year-old Kissimmee woman died from her injuries in an afternoon crash on Saturday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The crash happened around 12:38 p.m. on Saturday, according to the FHP. According to troopers, the woman’s 2019 Toyota Camry was stopped at a stop...
KISSIMMEE, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Person hit, killed while walking across Florida’s Turnpike after crash

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — A person was hit and killed while walking across Florida’s Turnpike following a crash in Lake County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the person had previously lost control of their car and crashed into the road shoulder. After the crash, troopers said the person walked across the southbound lanes, crossed the median and walked into the northbound lanes, where they were hit by an SUV.
LAKE COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Traffic Violations
leesburg-news.com

Pedestrian struck and killed on Florida Turnpike in Lake County

A pedestrian was struck and killed Thursday night on the Florida Turnpike in Lake County. The man apparently had been involved in a car crash and was walking in the northbound lanes at Mile Marker 276 near Clermont at 9:45 p.m. when he was struck by a 2020 Kia Soul driven by a 24-year-old Gainesville woman, according to a press release from the Florida Highway Patrol.
LAKE COUNTY, FL
click orlando

17-year-old fatally shot in Orlando identified

ORLANDO, Fla. – Orlando police on Sunday shared a Crimeline statement offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest in a fatal shooting that took the life of a 17-year-old boy Friday night in Orlando. Identified as Hamishee “Mishee” D. Williams Jr., the teen...
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Florida police officer arrested on DUI charge in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. - A West Melbourne police officer was arrested for reportedly driving under the influence with property damage Friday morning. The West Melbourne Police Department announced the arrest of Officer Joshua Perez-Lopez on social media. The officer was taken into custody by the Orlando Police Department. Perez-Lopez will be...
ORLANDO, FL
villages-news.com

Lady Lake detective leads effort to recover $280,232 for Villager

A Lady Lake police detective led an effort to recover $280,232 for a Villager who was the victim of an internet scam. A woman in her sixties contacted the Lady Lake Police Department to report the theft. She had contacted a number of other agencies and was directed by the Florida Attorney General’s Office to make a report to her local law enforcement agency. Detective Matthew Duryea was assigned the case.
LADY LAKE, FL
WDBO

WDBO

Orlando, FL
25K+
Followers
84K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wdbo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy