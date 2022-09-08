ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cambria County, PA

Free Narcan distribution event set in Cambria County

By Aaron Marrie
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3E4PjK_0hn6KzaT00

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — The Cambria County Drug Coalition along with Highlands Health is hosting a free Narcan distribution event Friday.

Running from 4 – 7 p.m. there will be three drive-thru locations set up for residents to receive Narcan throughout Cambria County. Below are the three locations.

  • 123 Main Healing Center located at 123 Main Street, Portage
  • Presbyterian Church located at 510 Locust Street, Johnstown
  • Forest Hills EMS located at 807 Locust Street, Sidman

The event is open and free to everyone. All those who receive Narcan will be given written instructions, along with a QR code for a video on how to administer Narcan in the event that it’s needed. Additionally, there will be plenty, so those interested can get more than one box.

The Cambria County Drug Coalition will also be holding a “Train the Trainer” event for Narcan administration to allow others to feel comfortable training people to use Narcan. The training will also go over substance use disorder and how the brain is affected by drug usage. The training is free and will be held on Thursday, Sept. 8, from 2 – 4 p.m. at 123 Main Healing Center in Portage.

Anyone with questions is asked to contact Nichole Rousell at 814-619-4505 or by email at nichole.rousell@drugcoalition.org.

BLAIR COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

