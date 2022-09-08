Judge rules against Oath Keeper after he fires his lawyers, attempts to delay trial

Oath Keeper founder Stewart Rhodes of Granbury will have to stick with his Dallas lawyers, like it or not, because a judge ruled against his request to delay his seditious conspiracy trial after he tried to fire his legal team.

Rhodes tried to fire Dallas attorneys James Bright and Phil Linder and replace them with a Louisiana attorney. And he asked for a three month delay in his seditious conspiracy trial.

But Washington D.C. federal judge Amit Mehta was not having it. The judge said it was only days ago he learned that Rhodes was unhappy with Bright and Linder. And he said rescheduling the September 27th trial was out of the question, because the next available trial date is next July.

The judge added there was no way the new lawyer could get up to speed in 3 weeks. He told Rhodes to patch things up with Bright and Linder because they would be the ones at the defense table.

In a 20-page motion filed by Luoisiana attorney Edward Tarpley, Rhodes claims Linder and Bright have put vacations and outings ahead of his legal problems and have not communicated for the upcoming trial that's scheduled to start on September 27th.

LISTEN on the Audacy App

Tell your Smart Speaker to "PLAY 1080 KRLD"

Sign Up and Follow NewsRadio 1080 KRLD

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram