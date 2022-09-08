ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

All 50 chief justices urge U.S. Supreme Court to reject NC legislative case

By Steve Doyle
Fox 46 Charlotte
Fox 46 Charlotte
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GCr7j_0hn6KcX000

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WGHP) – The defendants who will argue in the United Supreme Court about the constitutional extent of a state legislature’s authority received a new ally on Wednesday – lots of new allies.

The chief justices from all 50 states, the Conference of Chief Justices, in a nonpartisan amicus brief written by counsel , urged that the Supreme Court should reject the argument proffered in Moore v. Rebecca et al: that the U.S. Constitution gives full authority to draw congressional election maps to state legislatures without review by state courts.

This has been a long-running issue in North Carolina, but it has played out in many other states, too. Election maps drawn by lawmakers largely have been tossed out by courts (both federal and state) for being illegal gerrymanders that disenfranchised voters because of race (pick your court ruling on those).

Supreme Court rules for GOP lawmakers in voter ID case
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SpEyu_0hn6KcX000
From left, Superior Court Judges Nathaniel Poovey, Graham Shirley and Dawn Layton listen to testimony from Jowei Chen, a political scientist from the University of Michigan, not pictured, during a partisan gerrymandering trial over North Carolina’s new political maps Monday, Jan. 3, 2022 at a courtroom at Campbell University School of Law in Raleigh, N.C. (Travis Long/The News & Observer via AP)

This storyline played out most recently earlier this year, when the North Carolina Supreme Court, in a 4-3 vote along partisan lines, ordered a trial court in Wake County to take the maps drawn last fall by lawmakers and see that they are fairer for Congress and the General Assembly. A 3-judge panel did just that in February, setting the districts for the current election cycle.

Lawmakers appealed that process to the U.S. Supreme Court, which rejected their arguments largely because of timing , but Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh seemed to indicate the court might consider these arguments in some future case, which we learned in June would happen .

North Carolina House Speaker Tim Moore (R-Cleveland), whose name appears as the plaintiff, had praised the court’s decision to hear the case and said it was important for “the security of elections nationwide.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IrI7j_0hn6KcX000
NC House Speaker Tim Moore (R-Cleveland)

“On the heels of another victory at the U.S. Supreme Court, I am confident that this court recognizes what our state Supreme Court failed to recognize — that the United States Constitution explicitly gives the General Assembly authority to draw districts and that authority must be recognized,” he said in June.

Rick Hasen, a law professor at the University of California, Irvine, told The Associated Press at the time that “this case could profoundly alter the balance of power in states and prevent state courts and agencies from providing protections for people’s right to vote. “There’s a wide range of ways the court could rule on this. Taken to its extreme, it would be a radical reworking of our system of running elections.”

Now we have this brief from the chief justices, authored by Evan Caminker of the University of Michigan Law School and principally Carter G. Phillips of Sidley Austin LLP in Washington, that says “no counsel from either party authored this brief in whole or in part.” Every chief justice agreed to its content.

NC Supreme Court rules nurses can be held legally liable for medical mistakes

And its first argument is a salvo at the underpinnings of Moore v. Harper: “The Elections Clause does not bar state court review of state laws governing federal elections under state constitutional provisions.”

For 36 pages the attorneys lay out their precedents. One of those is the argument that the “overwhelming majority of States have made their courts directly accountable to the people through partisan or nonpartisan elections, reelections, retention elections or recall elections,” meaning that those who are elected are held accountable for their decisions.

“Courts do not cease to act judicially when they interpret and apply general constitutional provisions such as ‘free’ or ‘fair’ elections’ or ‘equal protection,’” the brief asserts.

20220906161712850_Moore v Harper Amicus Sept 6_FINAL_Filed by Steven Doyle on Scribd

State’s rights at play

The brief establishes that: “Any federal court review of state court decisions interpreting state laws governing federal elections must be tightly circumscribed and apply clear limits.”

That is founded on the concept that federal courts have to be “deferential” to state laws when making such determinations. It also says that legislatures can make state laws governing federal elections as long as they are “grounded in the U.S. Constitution.”

The brief reinforces the concept that state courts using traditional approaches to review state laws are acting in a judicial role, not a legislative one. It allows each state may have a somewhat different “separation of powers.”

The brief suggests that federal judicial review of a state court’s decisions about election law should be held to a standard that prevents “unnecessary intrusions on state sovereignty.”

In a footnote is this underpinning a nonpartisan role as well:

“’Open-ended’ constitutional provisions do not necessarily lend themselves to liberal rather than conservative rights. ‘Fair’ election provisions can support judicial rulings that prevent fraud, as well those that protect voter access.”

The bottom line is that a decision on this case could hamstring courts and voices on both state and federal levels going forward.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AcBhR_0hn6KcX000
This is the current congressional map that the U.S. Supreme Court reviewed this spring. (NC GENERAL ASSEMBLY)

‘Highly deferential’

Its conclusion: “The Conference respectfully submits that this Court should clarify that the Elections Clause does not oust state courts from their traditional role in reviewing election laws under state constitutions. And if the Election Clause imposes any independent constraint on state-court review of state election laws governing federal elections — one that overrides the foundational rule that state courts authoritatively determine the meaning of state law — that review should apply a clear standard and be highly deferential to state court decisions.”

Bob Phillips of Common Cause, North Carolina, a plaintiff in voting rights cases, said in June that the legislature’s suit is “a radical power grab.

“Self-serving politicians want to defy our state’s highest court and impose illegal voting districts upon the people of North Carolina. We will continue to stand up for the people of our state and nation as this case goes to the U.S. Supreme Court. We must stop this dangerous attack on our freedom to vote.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
Salon

What a Supreme Court impeachment from 1805 could mean for Justice Clarence Thomas: historian

This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., has been calling for the impeachment of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, arguing that in light of his wife Ginni Thomas' efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election results, he has no business taking part in cases that are related, in any way, to the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection. But fellow House Democrats, for the most part, haven't been receptive to AOC's recommendation — although they agree that Thomas should recuse himself from any Jan. 6-related cases.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Mail

North Carolina judge strips state of abortion protections and puts back in place 20-week ban - citing the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe

Abortions in North Carolina are no longer legal after 20 weeks of pregnancy, a federal judge ruled Wednesday, eroding protections in one of the South's few remaining safe havens for reproductive freedom. U.S. District Judge William Osteen reinstated an unenforced 20-week abortion ban, with exceptions for urgent medical emergencies, after...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brett Kavanaugh
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Supreme Courts#U S Supreme Court#Federal Court#Court Case#Politics State#Politics Federal#Politics Judicial#The United Supreme Court#The Supreme Court#The U S Constitution#Gop#Superior Court
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
TheConversationCanada

The U.S. Supreme Court failed to uphold American ideals of liberty and equality in abortion ruling

Nearly two months have passed since the Supreme Court of the United States returned its judgment in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization — the now infamous decision that reversed half a century of established law on a woman’s right to abortion. The majority opinion in Dobbs is rife with contradictions and questionable legal reasoning. The material harm that many women will suffer as a consequence is undeniable. But from a constitutional perspective, the theory the court used to arrive at its judgment poses the gravest danger. Originalism vs living constitutionalism Constitutional scholars have long been charting the Supreme Court’s transition away...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Salon

When FDR tried to pack the Supreme Court: A lesson for Dark Brandon?

Future historians may well remember 2022 as the year when the U.S. Supreme Court permanently went off the rails. This goes well beyond the tormented, quasi-religious reasoning used by the court's conservative majority in Dobbs v. Jackson, the case that officially reversed the nationwide abortion rights established in 1973 by Roe v. Wade. In the course of revoking women's reproductive rights, the justices also hinted they might reverse the right to same-sex marriage, and perhaps even the right to contraception. Perhaps even more consequential, the court also decided it would hear Moore v. Harper, a North Carolina case about whether state courts may strike down gerrymandered congressional maps. If the conservative majority buys into the dubious legal theory known as the independent state legislature doctrine, it will effectively empower Republican-dominated state legislatures to overturn the popular vote in future presidential elections.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox 46 Charlotte

Fox 46 Charlotte

57K+
Followers
16K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX 46 Charlotte is your local source for news, weather, traffic, and sports in the Charlotte.

 https://www.fox46.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy