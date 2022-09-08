HARRISBURG, Pa. - People who ride ATVs and dirt bikes illegally in Pennsylvania will now have to pay a bigger price when they're stopped by police. A new law on the issue that was signed by Gov. Tom Wolf this summer went into effect Friday. Under the legislation, police can now seize and possibly destroy ATVs or dirt bikes that are being operated illegally. The measure was sponsored by State Sen. Pat Browne. "If people are convicted for illegally operating a bike on our streets they lose the bike," Browne said in July, around the time when the bill was signed. "It's either sold or destroyed. Hopefully that sends a very strong message that we're just not going to tolerate this."

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 15 HOURS AGO