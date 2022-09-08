Pima Animal Care Center launches new "Preventing Euthanasia" list

TUCSON, Ariz (KGUN) — Pima Animal Care Center (PACC) is starting a new program to help its cats and dogs find their forever homes.

PACC has been struggling to clear its kennels for months. The dire situation reached its peak earlier this summer, and forced them to declare code red status.

For weeks the shelter encouraged potential pet owners by offering free adoptions. The organization has expressed a desire to avoid performing any euthanizations.

In fact, they have not performed one since 2017.

While the 'Clear the shelter' event provided PACC with some temporary relief, they are still struggling to find homes for all of their animals.

Pima Animal Care Center

The organization's new strategy started at the beginning of September. Known as the "Preventing Euthanasia" list — it's comprised of dogs who shelter staff believe are a good fit in a wide variety of homes.

Many shelters tend to do the opposite — publishing 'euthanasia lists' full of dogs that are at risk of being put down.

Pima Animal Care hopes that by doing the opposite, they can put more resources towards finding at-risk dogs a new home.

Adoptions fees are waived for any of the adult pets on the list. It is updated every Monday and Wednesday.

You can find that list here.

