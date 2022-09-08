Read full article on original website
'Better Call Saul' Star Michael Mando Joins Ridley Scott's 'Sinking Spring' Series
Apple TV+ has announced that Better Call Saul star Michael Mando has joined the cast for the upcoming Apple Original series Sinking Spring from The Batman co-writer Peter Craig and Oscar-nominated and Emmy Award-winning filmmaker Ridley Scott. Mando will star opposite Emmy and Tony Award-nominee Brian Tyree Henry in the new eight-episode drama.
Breaking The 4th Wall: 10 Essential Films and TV Shows
Some storytellers like their characters to directly address the audience, effectively breaking the fourth wall. This technique is often used to jar the audience, insert comedic reactions or meta references, build character or creative exposition. Many filmmakers have found success in using this meta storytelling device. Take for example in...
'Weird: The Al Yankovic Story' Early Reactions Call it a "Riot," Praise Daniel Radcliffe's "Glorious" Performance
As the highly anticipated biopic Weird: The Al Yankovic Story made its premiere last night at Toronto International Film Festival, we finally have an idea of what to expect from the movie that promises to reveal some different facets of famous parody singer and songwriter “Weird Al" Yankovic that we’ve never seen. Written by the artist himself, the movie stars Daniel Radcliffe (Harry Potter film series) as the title character, and spans Yankovic’s rise to fame as his songs started becoming more and more popular.
‘Sister Wives’ Fans Speak Out: ‘So Much Respect’ for Christine Brown After Kody’s ‘Gaslighting’ in Season Premiere Showdown
'Sister Wives' fans spoke out in support of Christine Brown after she held her own during a season premiere sit-down with Kody.
'Titans' Showrunner Says Titus Welliver Was a Giant Fan Before Joining Season 4
There are a lot of shows to look forward to in the upcoming fall season. On the superhero side of things, there’s Titans Season 4 which premieres this November. This season will see many exciting iconic DC villains going up against the Titans, but the most famous of all of them is Lex Luthor who will be played by Titus Welliver. Now, in an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Titans showrunner Greg Walker has teased what to expect from the villain this season.
'The Bad Batch' Season 2 Moves to January Release
In an announcement many expected, though they didn't want to hear it, it was revealed at D23 that Star Wars series The Bad Batch will now premiere on January 4, 2023, with a special 2-episode premiere. The Bad Batch premiered on May 4, 2021, and follows the members of Clone...
'Cobra Kai': Could Johnny Lawrence Beat Mike Barnes? William Zabka Weighs In
[Editor's note: This article and video contain spoilers for Cobra Kai Season 5.]This has been a hot topic of conversation ever since we first met Sean Kanan’s Mike Barnes in The Karate Kid Part III in 1989, but now that Kanan is making his return to the franchise in Cobra Kai Season 5, it’s a priority to discuss this burning question; who would win in a fight, Mike Barnes or Johnny Lawrence?
'The Handmaid's Tale' Season 5 Review: The Dystopian Drama Returns With a Glimmer of Hope
The Handmaid's Tale has never exactly been a feel-good show, but it is dystopian drama at its dreariest and has kept viewers tuning in for five seasons now, with the hope that eventually something good will happen. Season 5, which as it turns out, will be the penultimate of the series, is more of the same — depressing dystopia, a few instances of lightheartedness, some very heavy-handed scenes, and, amazingly, a glimmer of hope near its conclusion.
What Sharon Horgan's 'Bad Sisters' Teaches Us About Emotional Abuse
Bad Sisters, debuting this past August, has proven itself to be Apple TV's most powerful dark comedy. Created by multitalented Irish actress, director, and producer Sharon Horgan (Catastrophe; This Way Up), it tells the story of five idiosyncratic sisters, orphaned young and living near each other on Ireland's gorgeous coastline. But the siblings — Eva Garvey (Horgan), Grace Williams (Anne-Marie Duff), Ursula Flynn (Eva Birthistle), Bibi Garvey (Sarah Greene), and Becka Garvey (Eve Hewson) — find their adult happiness overshadowed by the oppressive John Paul Williams (Claes Bang), Grace's quietly cruel and overbearing husband. The series delves into his longstanding emotional abuse, which, in turn, becomes the catalyst for Grace's four sisters to cook up various harebrained schemes to "help nature out" and bring about their middle-aged brother-in-law's demise.
How 'House of the Dragon' Subverted Expectations with the Crabfeeder
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for House of the Dragon Episode 3.Part of what made the original Game of Thrones series a popular success and made audiences follow week after week, season after season, was the ultimate promise of the Night King and his army of White Walkers. It was a promise baked into the show’s mythology as a prophecy called the “Song of Ice and Fire,” the title of George R. R. Martin’s series of fantasy novels that the show is based on. With the power to reanimate the dead and incorporate them into their army, the White Walkers proved to be a formidable enemy for the show’s main characters. However, the show took its time in introducing their threat, first facing off against Jon Snow (Kit Harington) and the Night Watch who guarded the Wall before their presence became known to the rest of Westeros. By the eighth and final season, audiences were ready to see the Night King and his army face off against the Starks and their allies, ultimately being defeated by Arya Stark (Maisie Williams). With the prequel series taking place roughly two hundred years prior to the original, fans may have expected the same scale and anticipation as House of the Dragon.
'Game of Thrones' Cast and Characters (And What They're Doing Now)
HBO’s Game of Thrones prequel, House of the Dragon has been a smash hit with fans and critics since its premiere on August 21, 2022. Since the original premiere of Game of Thrones back in 2011, the cast list only continued to grow and become more impressive with each season. It’s only natural to wonder what the cast members have been doing since the series finale in 2019. There are a lot of characters in Game of Thrones, so this list will mostly be limited to those with the most screen time.
'Percy Jackson and the Olympians' Trailer Shows First Look at Our Heroes in Action
This year's D23 Expo is in full swing, and Disney and its properties are releasing a slew of news throughout the weekend. Today, fans of Percy Jackson and the Olympians were treated to more news about the new adaptation. While it's still a long way off, Disney has shared the first trailer to tide us over. The trailer doesn't reveal much about the series, but does an excellent job of setting up the tone fans can expect. With narration from Percy Jackson (Walker Scobell) himself, we get our first looks at Camp Half-Blood, those iconic orange t-shirts, and even a hint at the danger to come.
'Kent State': Dermot Mulroney to Star in Historical Drama Inspired by True Events
Actor Dermot Mulroney's historical drama Kent State has been acquired by Briarcliff Entertainment, Deadline has reported. Based on the tragedy of the Kent State University massacre the movie will begin filming this November in Columbus, GA. The movie inspired by true events aims to tell the story of a family’s...
‘The Fabelmans’ Review: Steven Spielberg Crafts Another Moving Masterpiece With His Autobiographical Tale | TIFF 2022
For over fifty years, Steven Spielberg has continuously wowed audiences by showing them the power of film, the pure bliss and magic inherent in the medium that few other filmmakers have been able to show as effectively. In his incredible career, Spielberg has made the impossible real, brought entire worlds to life, and for many of us, was the filmmaker who first showed us the true beauty and power of film. Yet even with his most moving films, it’s only felt like we’re getting a glimpse of who Spielberg is—a tiny peek into the life of one of the most iconic directors ever. Yet with his latest film, The Fabelmans, Spielberg gets deeply personal and introspective in a way that we’ve never seen from him before, as he explores his childhood in one of the most moving, honest, and poignant films of Spielberg’s already impressive filmography.
'Weird: The Al Yankovic Story': Release Date, Cast, Trailer, and Everything You Need to Know
Is There A Trailer for Weird: The Al Yankovic Story?. The last few years have witnessed the release of several biopics which have allowed audiences to get a glimpse into the origins and intimacy of some of the biggest names in the entertainment industry. Now it's musician and comedian Weird Al Yankovic's turn to share his story with the world in his new film Weird: The Al Yankovic Story. It was written and produced by the man himself, along with fellow writer, director, and executive producer Eric Appel.
Here's How to Watch 'The Karate Kid' Franchise in Order (Chronologically and by Release Date)
Just like young Daniel LaRusso never could have imagined becoming a martial arts master, the cast and crew behind the making of The Karate Kid (1984) likely never could have expected the franchise the film would spawn. What started with a kid from New Jersey and his bonsai tree-loving karate...
The True Story Behind the Making of 'Die Hard'
Now considered a pioneering example of the modern action blockbuster, Die Hard was an underdog. None of the now-household names were stars, groundbreaking techniques were invented on the fly, and a musical crooner was offered the leading role. The film's humble journey lies primarily with two men: Jeb Stuart, a husband and young father whose screenwriting career desperately needed a win, and Lloyd Levin, the development executive at 20th Century Fox, a studio in want of a guaranteed summer hit.
Everything We Learned From the Disney Branded Television Showcase
Not long after Marvel, Lucasfilm, and 20th Century Studios showed their latest batch of content at the D23 Expo, HallD23 was packed to the brim once again for the showcase for Disney Branded Television, where they released new info on the shows coming to Disney+, Disney Junior, and Disney Channel. Raven-Symoné and Lily Singh, both of whom are starring in shows represented at the event, hosted the showcase and brought quite a few big names with them, so here is everything that was revealed at the Disney Branded Television Showcase.
How to Watch 'Clerks III': When Is the Kevin Smith Movie Coming to Theaters?
Snoochie boochies you *expletives deleted.* 28 years ago, Kevin Smith broke out as one of comedy’s most unique yet hilarious auteurs with a black and white picture titled Clerks. Over the next seven years, Smith created a cinematic universe, the View Askewniverse, populated by raunchy, ridiculous, pop-culture-obsessed characters, caricatures, angels, demons, and God herself. After a five-year hiatus, Smith returned to the Askewniverse with Clerks II—his final foray into those characters for 13 years. In 2019, Smith released a sequel to his stoner comedy classic, Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back, titled Jay and Silent Bob Reboot. Fans got to follow the original Bluntman and Chronic on a quest to reclaim their names–neech. While the reboot was met with middling praise, it reintroduced viewers to a meta, angsty, older cast of beloved characters.After nearly a decade of teasing, a cancelation, and a revival, it’s been a long road to Clerks III.
7 Best New Movies on HBO Max in September 2022
A new month brings a new slate of movies onto HBO Max, the premier streaming destination for cinema of all eras and genres. Several fantastic additions have made their way onto HBO Max’s library, amongst them are some of the best films of the 90s, featuring a collection of some of our biggest movie stars; ranging from Tom Cruise and Denzel Washington to Matt Damon and Adam Sandler. Elsewhere, there is a laugh-out-loud John Cusack comedy and a taught legal thriller that gets better and more effective with age. Read below to see some of the highlights from this month’s latest additions.
