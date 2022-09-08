Erin Halbert is the regional leader for Thrive Mortgage Arizona. She sat down with HousingWire to share her excitement for the upcoming HousingWire Annual conference and her role on the welcome committee. HousingWire: What are you most looking forward to at HW Annual 2022?. Erin Halbert: One of my classic...

SCOTTSDALE, AZ ・ 3 DAYS AGO