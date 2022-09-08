When James Knott asked his husband what he wanted for his birthday, the answer was unexpected. Gary Gustafson said he wanted to take a ride in a black Corvette convertible. “We have no idea why Gary said a black Corvette convertible,” explained James. “He later told us it was just something he always wanted to do. It floored me when he said that was what he wanted for his birthday. You just never know what he is going to say. That’s exactly who he is – always keeping me on my toes. We’ve been together 22 years, and his spontaneity has made our life exciting.”

APPLETON, WI ・ 4 DAYS AGO