wearegreenbay.com
One shot during fight in Sheboygan, disturbance was ‘between 2 groups’
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – Two groups of people were involved in a fight on Saturday night in Sheboygan, which resulted in each group ‘discharging firearms.’. According to the Sheboygan Police Department, officers received a report of a disturbance just before 11:30 p.m. on September 10. When officers arrived,...
WBAY Green Bay
Appleton Investigator dies of pancreatic cancer caused by burn pit exposure
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - The Appleton police announced on Facebook Saturday that Investigator Dominic Hall passed away from pancreatic cancer on September 4, 2022 while surrounded by family. Doctors directly attribute Hall’s cancer to exposure to chemicals from nuclear reactors and burn pits while serving in the military. Hall...
whby.com
4 arrested, 1 hurt in Sheboygan shooting
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. — Multiple people are arrested after a shooting in Sheboygan. Police say two groups of people got into a fight and exchanged gunfire in the 2500 block of S. Business Drive late Saturday night. One person was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Four Sheboygan men...
thedacare.org
Appleton Man Has Birthday Wish Fulfilled with Special Ride
When James Knott asked his husband what he wanted for his birthday, the answer was unexpected. Gary Gustafson said he wanted to take a ride in a black Corvette convertible. “We have no idea why Gary said a black Corvette convertible,” explained James. “He later told us it was just something he always wanted to do. It floored me when he said that was what he wanted for his birthday. You just never know what he is going to say. That’s exactly who he is – always keeping me on my toes. We’ve been together 22 years, and his spontaneity has made our life exciting.”
wearegreenbay.com
Drunken driver hits parked squad car in Fond du Lac, vehicles towed
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – A 27-year-old Fond du Lac resident hit a parked squad car early Sunday morning and was later arrested for Operating While Intoxicated. According to the Fond du Lac Police Department, the incident happened around 3:45 a.m. on Sunday, when a City of Fond du Lac Police Officer had their squad car legally parked in front of the Fond du Lac County Communications Center.
Hometown Hero: Coast Guard vet turns life around with help from a four-legged friend
Oshkosh, Wis. (WFRV) – “I told myself that if I saw anything, anything that would help me, or could help me, that I would take it,” recalled Joe Wester. For the U.S. Coast Guard vet, that sign turned out to be man’s best friend – A dog named Betsy. But their journey to each other […]
whby.com
2 arrested in carjacking at Green Bay hospital
GREEN BAY, Wis. — Two people are arrested after a carjacking outside a Green Bay hospital. Police say a male and a female approached an employee of HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital Medical Center, hit her in the head with a fake gun and stole her car late Thursday night.
whby.com
4 displaced in Green Bay house fire
GREEN BAY, Wis. — A family of four is displaced after a house fire in Green Bay. It happened early Saturday morning in the 900 block of Mather Street. Crews arrived to find heavy smoke and flames coming from the back of the home. Everyone inside was able to get out safely, and some of the pets in the home were rescued.
Fondue fest draws crowds to downtown Fond du Lac
Fondue Fest, downtown Fond du Lac's biggest event of the year, drew thousands to the city's downtown to enjoy live music, kids' activities, local vendors and, of course, fondue.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
West Bend motorcyclist OWI arrest; driving 86 mph in 30 mph zone
WEST BEND, Wis. - A 43-year-old West Bend motorcyclist was arrested late Thursday, Sept. 8 for allegedly operating while intoxicated. Officials say he was doing 86 miles per hour on his motorcycle where the speed limit was just 30. The West Bend man was arrested around 11 p.m. Thursday –...
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc Law Office Moves Five Blocks North
A prominent Manitowoc law firm has moved its offices from downtown, to a near northside building. Kummer, Lambert, Fox, Glandt & Nelson LLP are now in the former home of the American Red Cross and The Crossing of Manitowoc County at 205 North 8th Street. Law partner Trent Nelson tells...
WBAY Green Bay
Sheboygan shooting under investigation, number of people arrested
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WBAY) - The Sheboygan Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place on the 2500 block of S. Business Dr. around 11:23 p.m. Saturday. Police confirming with Action 2 News that the scene was at the parking lot of Lakeshore Lanes. Witnesses tell police two groups of...
WISN
Wisconsin DOT exploring cable barriers after truckers killed in head-on crossover crash on I-43
The cause of a fatal crash in Ozaukee County Thursday evening remains under investigation. A northbound truck, driven by 50-year-old Milton Christensen of Suring, Wisconsin crossed the median around 6:30pm Thursday on I-43, just south of Belgium. The semi drove head on into a southbound truck driven by 69-year-old Richard Wysocki of Wausaukee, Wisconsin. Both men were killed.
whby.com
Grant to help Pillars serve more homeless during winter
APPLETON, Wis. — The City of Appleton is partnering with a nonprofit organization to better serve homeless residents during the winter months. Appleton announces a $300,000 dollar grant which will allow Pillars, Inc. to increase shelter resources and provide outreach and daytime services during the weekends. The Pillars Winter...
WBAY Green Bay
I-43 crash kills two truck drivers from Northeast Wisconsin
BELGIUM, Wis. (WBAY) - Two truck drivers from our corner of Wisconsin were killed Thursday evening in a crash in Ozaukee County, in southeastern Wisconsin. The Ozaukee County Sheriff’s Office says Milton Christensen, 50, of Suring, was driving his tractor-trailer north on Interstate 43 when he crossed the median and went into the southbound lanes. He collided with a tractor-trailer driven by Richard Wysocki, 69, of Wausaukee. Both drivers died from their injuries before they could be transported to hospitals.
wearegreenbay.com
Short closures of a Green Bay bridge beginning soon
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Public Works Department has announced short-term closures of the Ray Nitschke Memorial Bridge for preventative maintenance activities. Officials say that Dousman Street will be closed west of the Fox River at Broadway, and Main Street will be closed east of the Fox River at Washington Street.
wtaq.com
Green Bay Carjacking Victim Suffered Serious Injuries, Suspect Appears in Court
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Officials say the victim in a Green Bay armed carjacking suffered serious injuries, but they are not life-threatening. The incident happened outside St. Mary’s hospital Thursday night. The victim got 17 staples for her head after suffering a significant concussion, broken finger and...
seehafernews.com
Fireworks in Two Rivers Postponed
The Fireworks show along with the rescheduled July 4th program that was planned for this afternoon and this evening have been postponed. City Manager Greg Buckley says the decision was made due to the high probability of rain in the forecast,. Buckley adds that they’ll make one more attempt to...
UPMATTERS
Wisconsin duo arrested after coordinated heist at Kohl’s
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Two Green Bay residents are facing a combined ten charges after a theft incident that involved one person parking in the fire lane while the other pilfered items. According to criminal complaints obtained by Local 5, both 39-year-old James Saldana and 27-year-old Sade Mills...
WBAY Green Bay
Menasha police ask neighbors to join voluntary list of home surveillance cameras
MENASHA, Wis. (WBAY) - If you live in Menasha and have a home surveillance camera, police are asking you to participate in a voluntary database that could help investigators react faster in solving a crime. Police canvass neighborhoods for camera footage after a crime is committed. Having this database would...
