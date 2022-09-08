Read full article on original website
3 inmates hospitalized following fight at Terre Haute prison
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Three inmates were sent to the hospital following a fight at the United States Penitentiary in Terre Haute. The incident happened Sunday, Sept. 11, according to an email sent by the Federal Correctional Institute. Multiple inmates were observed fighting and responding staff secured the...
Hundreds help clean Farrington Grove neighborhood
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Hundreds grabbed gloves, trash bags and name tags on Saturday, as the Farrington Grove Historical District hosted their annual fall beautification event. Volunteers worked to clean the area between 4th and 8th streets, along with Poplar and Hulman streets as well. Several local organizations and...
Sullivan students honor lives lost on 9/11
SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)— Sunday will mark 21 years since the anniversary of the Sept. 11th terrorist attacks and one local elementary school paid tribute to the firefighters who lost their lives that day. On Friday, students with Sullivan Elementary School carried an American flag and a firehose in honor...
Griffin Bike Park hosts annual “Bike-a-palooza” event
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– A movie on Friday night. S’mores on Saturday. And lots of biking in between. The Griffin Bike Park hosted dozens of local riders this weekend for their 6th annual “Bike-a-palooza” event. Park manager Rich Moore said the event included people of all ages.
Greene Co. takes steps to prioritize mental health
GREENE CO, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Greene County officials are raising awareness on suicide prevention by declaring September as ‘Suicide Prevention Month. On September 6th, at a meeting of the President of the Greene County Commissioners, Nathan. Abrams signed a proclamation into action. To get more information and resources...
“Blues at the Crossroads” kicks off biggest year to date
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Double the space on Wabash Avenue. An all-new “Kid Zone” area. And a second outdoor stage to allow for more performers. 21 years after the inaugural “Blues at the Crossroads” festival, the event will host over two dozen performers during over the course of Friday and Saturday as a part of this year’s activities.
Goin’ 2 The Endzone Scoreboard
Goin’2 The Endzone is back with another week of exciting games. The big match-up is the battle for the Victory Bell, Terre Haute North vs Terre Haute South!. Below is a full list of final scores from Indiana and Illinois:. Terre Haute North 35 – Terre Haute South 56...
reTHink, Inc. to host its biggest annual fundraiser
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – reTHink, Inc. is hosting its annual Replay Runway event at the Terre Haute Brewing Company on Saturday at 5:00 p.m. Local celebrities will walk the runway in outfits made entirely of recycled and repurposed material. The winner that gets the most votes and earns the most charitable donations will receive the ‘Green Majesty’ crown.
North Vermillion Falcons get state honors
VERMILLION CO, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — All North Vermillion Falcon athletes and coaches are receiving high praise from the IHSAA for showing great sportsmanship. Athletic Director, Martin Brown, said the school received a perfect score from the state for outstanding sportsmanship. The program ended with a 113 out of 100.
Hunger Bust 5K celebrates 10th year helping local food pantry
WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Dozens gathered at St. Mary of the Woods on Saturday morning for the annual Hunger Bust 5K fundraiser to raise money for Providence Food Pantry in West Terre Haute. Coordinator Jeannette Wrin said the event has raised over $60,000 since it began in 2012.
Local businesses help animals in need
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) On Saturday, September 10, local realtors will be working to help pets find their fur-ever homes. Coldwell Banker Real Estate Group is teaming up with Ollie’s Canine Campus and St. Francis K-9 Rescue to help house 30 dogs. The event will be at Baesler’s Market...
