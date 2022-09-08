Read full article on original website
Related
actionnews5.com
Memphis man stops an attempted assault on tourist in downtown Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis man stopped an attempted assault on a woman Saturday morning downtown. Near an apartment building downtown at 4 a.m., a man named Alfonso Crawford heard screams from a woman that alerted him. ”I thought it was somebody partying at first, but something told me...
Family remembers Richard Clark, second victim in Memphis shooting spree
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The family of Richard Clark gathered in their childhood home in South Memphis and shared memories on Saturday. Clark, 62, was the second victim in Wednesday night’s deadly shooting rampage that ripped apart multiple families and put the city of Memphis on lock. Laughter is...
localmemphis.com
Hit and run takes place with victim in a wheelchair, police said
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is fighting for his life after being hit by a pickup truck in what Memphis Police described as a hit and run. MPD said they are looking for a driver in a white pickup truck who hit a man in a wheelchair near East Mallory Avenue and South Lauderdale Street on Saturday night. Officers responded to the scene shortly after 11 p.m.
Have you seen this child? MPD searching for teen girl
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are searching for a missing teen after she did not return home from Cordova High School on Tuesday, September 6. Takirra Milam was last seen at Cordova High School on the 1800 block of Clunan. She is described as being 5’5″, weighing 150 lbs. with black hair and brown eyes. […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
californiaexaminer.net
What We Know About the Memphis Gun Spree Victims
So far, authorities in Memphis have only been able to positively identify four of the seven people shot or injured on Wednesday. Ezekiel Kelly, 19, is accused of opening fire in many shootings in and around Memphis earlier this week, killing four individuals, including Dewayne Tunstall, Alison Parker, and Corteria Wright, and injuring three others, including Rodolpho Berger.
Man in critical condition following accidental tailgate shooting, police said
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is seriously hurt after accidentally shooting himself at the Southern Heritage Classic, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). Memphis Police confirm that this accidental self-inflicted shooting took place on Saturday shortly before 6 p.m. in the 400 block of Early Maxwell. The victim was taken to Regional One in critical condition.
Man critical after North Memphis shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police responded to a shooting overnight in North Memphis on Friday and found a man in critical condition. Police found a man suffering from a gunshot wound on the 2200 block of Eldridge Avenue. The man was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition. Police said the suspect is a […]
Man shot in Hickory Hill, Memphis police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police is asking the public’s help for information on a Hickory Hill Saturday night shooting. At approximately 9:15 PM, MPD responded to a shooting at Sandy Park Drive. When officers arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Man in wheelchair critical after hit and run
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is fighting for his life after being struck by a car in a hit and run on Saturday night in South Memphis. Police responded to a crash around 11:00 p.m. near East Mallory Avenue and South Lauderdale Street. Police said an unknown driver in a white pickup truck with a […]
Two women shot in South Memphis, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two women were shot in South Memphis Friday evening, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). The two women were found shot on Willie Mitchell Boulevard around 6 p.m., MPD said. Police said the shooting happened just around the corner from a Baptist church. Both women...
No bond set for man charged in deadly shooting spree across Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The man accused in a deadly shooting rampage across the city of Memphis appeared in court Friday morning. Ezekiel Kelly, 19, caused at least eight crimes scenes during the shooting spree, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). Four people died and three others were injured...
Teen boy found shot on I-240, Memphis Police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Editors Note: Memphis Police originally said the scene of this shooting was on I-240. They later clarified that the shooting took place at a different location. We have updated this story to reflect the accurate location of the shooting. Memphis Police found a child shot on...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
One critical after shooting off Elvis Presley
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is fighting for his life following a shooting off Elvis Presley on Saturday morning. Police found a man suffering from a gunshot wound around 9:50 a.m. on the 1900 block of Elvis Presley Boulevard in critical condition. The man was taken to Regional One Hospital for treatment. Police do not […]
Man burglarizes Walgreens, stealing cigarettes, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department is looking for a man who allegedly burglarized a Walgreens. Police said it happened at 1107 South Bellevue Boulevard on Sept. 8 around 4:20 p.m. A man entered the store and went into the storage room at the back of the business.
Funeral services for Eliza Fletcher announced
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The funeral services have been announced for Eliza Fletcher, a Memphis teacher and mother who was kidnapped and murdered while jogging near the University of Memphis. Funeral services for Fletcher will be held 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 10 at Second Presbyterian Church at Poplar and Goodlett. Memphis Police say Fletcher, a mother […]
Violent crimes a ‘disaster’ for Memphis’ image, expert says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)– Two senseless tragedies have put Memphis at the top of nearly every newscast in the nation with the kind of primetime coverage most would agree the city could do without. Sirens are screaming, police cars are flying, and emotions are running high in a city where the death of Eliza Fletcher and […]
actionnews5.com
Church transforms parking lot crime scene into a revival full of prayer
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - As the community searches for solutions to the crime and violence that plagues Memphis, local men and women of God gathered at the sight of one of the seven shootings that stunned the Bluff City Wednesday night. When members of Casa Church, a new Hispanic church...
Memphis Museum Faces HUGE Backlash Over ‘Family-Friendly’ Drag Show
The beloved Pink Palace in Memphis has undergone a rainbow-colored transformation. The Museum of Science and History (MoSH) announced they will host their first-ever family friend drag show. Presenting the Museum of Science & History’s grand culmination of our Summer of Pride programming and a celebration of the LGBTQ+ community,...
Men making terrorist threats toward events in Memphis, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A day after a man went on a shooting spree across Memphis, two men made threats against people in the community and events in the city of Memphis, police said. According to Memphis Police (MPD), the two men are between 18 and 21 and made specific...
localmemphis.com
Hundreds of Memphis men discuss mental health after deadly shooting spree
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — More than 700 Black men in Memphis are discussing mental health at a forum called, ‘Just Heal, Bro.’. This event was planned and scheduled before a gunman went on a shooting spree, killing four people and wounding three in Memphis. Organizers with the sponsor, Baptist...
Comments / 0