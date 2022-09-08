Read full article on original website
houstonherald.com
Man faces three charges after arrest in county, state patrol says
One person was arrested Saturday night in Texas County on three charges, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Evan D. Parsons, 29, Salem, was charged with DWI – misdemeanor, driving while suspended – first offense and careless and imprudent driving. He was taken to the Texas County.
KTLO
MH woman arrested for residential burglary
A Mountain Home woman was arrested Monday for residential burglary. According to the probable cause affidavit, Mountain Home Police were dispatched to a burglary in progress on Powers Street. When they arrived on the scene, officers discovered an open sliding glass door and saw a person walking away from them wearing a hood and camouflaged jacket. The suspect, 31-year-old Tamara Amyx, continued to walk away when officers proceeded to identify themselves.
KMOV
15-year-old dies in Alton crash
ALTON (KMOV) -- A 15-year-old died after crashing in Alton early Saturday morning, police said. The accident happened around 3:45 a.m. in the 3200 block of Belle Street. Police said the teenager was driving a stolen Kia when they entered the wood line off of the road and hit a tree. The 15-year-old was taken to the hospital after the crash. The Madison County Coroner’s Office later pronounced them dead.
KTLO
Thursday afternoon crash sends one person to the hospital for injuries
A Thursday afternoon accident sent one man to the hospital for suspected serious injuries. The accident occurred at East 16th Street and South College Street around 12:30. According to the police report, 34-year old Timothy Nichols of Mountain Home was waiting to make a left turn onto East 16th Street when another driver, 32-year-old Joshua Marshall of Mountain Home, failed to stop at the stop sign, making a left turn onto South College Street.
KYTV
Caught on Camera: Fire damages home in Ozark, Mo.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: A little cool down to start the week out. Meteorologist Nick Kelly is tracking a dry week ahead of us for the Ozarks. While it starts nice with a taste of fall, we will see temperatures warming up throughout the rest of the week.
Kait 8
Motorcyclist arrested after leading police on high-speed chase
CLAY COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State Police arrested a Fulton County man following a high-speed chase Wednesday that ended with him crashing in Clay County. Bill Sadler, public information officer for ASP, said Thursday that a state police officer spotted 44-year-old Anthony Washam speeding on U.S. Highway 62 in Clay County.
Baxter County Sheriff: 10 pounds of methamphetamine, fentanyl, marijuana & handgun seized in parolee arrest
An Arkansas parolee was arrested after Baxter County deputies said they seized methamphetamine, fentanyl, marijuana, a handgun and other drug paraphernalia from a home Thursday.
Kait 8
Woman’s death investigation leads to rape charges
IZARD COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Detectives investigating the death of a 38-year-old woman have arrested a man suspected of raping her while she was “very sick.”. A judge found probable cause to charge 48-year-old Jeremy Corlis of Wiseman with five counts of rape. According to court documents, the victim...
houstonherald.com
Mountain Grove man arrested in Texas County on child endangerment warrant
A wanted Mountain Grove was arrested Tuesday in Texas County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Miguel F. Stolsmark, 30, was wanted on a felony Wright County warrant for first-degree endangering the welfare of a child, creating a substantial risk; and also charged with speeding and wearing no seat belt.
KYTV
Chief of small Taney County police department explains impact of ‘humorous’ Facebook post about Narcan
MERRIAM WOODS, Mo. (KY3) - A Facebook post made by the Merriam Woods Police Department concerning the overdose treatment drug Narcan had many comments. The post read the department is carrying “pumpkin spice Narcan” for the fall season. Of course, there is no flavored Narcan. Chief Nathan Lewis says he knows it offended some. He says he made the post to generate talk about the drug and how it can save lives during an overdose.
houstonherald.com
Wanted Houston man arrested by state patrol on Monday
A Houston man was arrested Monday afternoon on several charges by the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Bryan W. Stogdill, 43, was wanted on felony Dent County warrants for DWI – serious physical injury, felony driving while revoked, felony second-degree assault and having no insurance. He was taken to the...
KYTV
Firefighters battled fire at Dawt Mill in Ozark County, Mo.
GAINESVILLE, Mo. (KY3) - A fire in the kitchen damaged the resort at the historic Dawt Mill in Ozark County. Firefighters responded to the resort near Tecumseh Wednesday around 5 p.m. Investigators say firefighters quickly put out the fire. They say the kitchen is a total loss. Smoke spread into...
Taney County man sentenced for taking video, pictures of young girls
A man from Merriam Woods was sentenced in federal court Wednesday for sexual exploitation of two child victims, one of whom was 15 and the other 11.
KTLO
Fire damages popular Ozark County resort
(Photo courtesy of Ozark County Times) A fire has heavily damaged a popular business in Ozark County. No injuries have been reported in the blaze Wednesday evening at Old Dawt Mill along the North Fork River off Missouri Highway PP between Dora and Tecumseh. According to reports from the Ozark...
KYTV
Small earthquake shakes Izard County, Ark. community
FRANKLIN, Ark. (KY3) - A small earthquake shook part of Izard County on Sunday. The U.S. Geological Survey recorded a magnitude 2.2 earthquake two miles southwest of Franklin. The earthquake hit around 4:45 a.m. The earthquake’s depth measured two miles. As of now, no one has reported feeling it...
KTLO
Cop turned crook back in custody
A man who enforced the law for 16 years before he started breaking it is back in jail after being declared a fugitive based on violations of the terms and conditions of his parole. Fifty-four-year-old Jimmy Leon Bohannon was jailed just before 3 a.m. Sunday and is an inmate in...
KTLO
MH woman arrested after refusing to leave parents’ home because they won’t give her gas money
A Mountain Home woman who refused to leave her parent’s home because they would not give her gas money, and who later assaulted a law enforcement official, has been arrested on several charges including terroristic threatening and second degree battery on a correctional officer. According to the probable cause...
KTLO
2 area boil orders issued, 2 boil orders lifted
Two new area boil water orders have been issued and two others have been lifted. According to the Arkansas Department of Health, one order was put in effect Thursday morning for the entire Autumn Acres Mobile Home Park system in Baxter County. The order was issued due to a pump malfunction.
KYTV
Nixa, Mo. man warns others about dermatologist shortage in the Ozarks
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - There is a shortage of medical specialists in the Ozarks. And in some cases, the wait for an appointment could take months. Mercy recently told a Nixa man needing to see a dermatologist his wait would stretch well into 2023. Al Michels, 78, said he had a growth on his head. His doctor referred him to a dermatologist at Mercy without an open appointment until the spring of 2023. He agreed to see a physician’s assistant, but even that’s a three-month wait.
New off-roading park coming to Branson area
TANEY COUNTY, Mo. — TexPlex, an outdoor adventure park in Texas, is building an off-roading park six miles south of Hollister. “Hollister and Branson is a nice place,” Contractor Jason Shaw said. “It’s a good place to start a new business. There is already activity here.” TexPlex is building a 1500-acre park with around 15-20 […]
