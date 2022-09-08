Read full article on original website
Bloodthirsty Marvel lovers delight in gory ‘The Avengers’ moment we never noticed
It’s been a decade since the very first Avengers flick released, and in that time the film has become an all-time favorite for fans of the MCU. The film has its flaws, as does pretty much anything, but it persists as one of Marvel’s best releases. It marks the first time the MCU brought its various heroes together as a team, and scenes and dialogue from the film continue to be heavily referenced by fans — and even by other corners of the MCU. The film also sports some pretty gory moments, as pointed out by Reddit user ParameciaAntic.
She-Hulk episode 3 includes an incredible Spider-Man reveal
She-Hulk episode 3 is now streaming on Disney Plus, and we never expected to talk about Spider-Man after this episode. To be fair, She-Hulk doesn’t actually mention Spider-Man. But episode 3 includes a massive Spider-Man detail that will help us better understand the multiverse after the events in No Way Home and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.
Marvel fans freak out as She-Hulk introduces one of X-Men’s most popular characters into the MCU
The latest episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law featured a pretty huge Easter egg for Marvel fanatics.As spotted by eagle-eyed viewers, episode two (released on Disney+ on Thursday 25 August), discreetly welcomed one of Marvel’s biggest heroes into the shared cinematic universe known as the MCU.Minor spoilers follow for She-Hulk episode two – you have been warned!For years, the rights to the X-Men franchise had been owned by Fox, meaning the characters were unable to cross over into the MCU, which is produced by Disney. Ever since Fox was acquired by Disney in 2019, however, fans have been...
Marvel fans rejoice as ‘She-Hulk’ might’ve just finally introduced Mephisto into the MCU
Warning: This article contains spoilers for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law episode four. It’s been perhaps the defining joke of Phase Four for the Marvel fandom: when is Mephisto going to get here? Ever since folks were absolutely convinced the Marvel universe’s version of Satan was going to debut in WandaVision, every new Disney Plus series has been the subject of (mostly) tongue-in-cheek theorizing about where the demon could show up. And yet, though we can hardly believe it, it looks like Mephisto’s time to shine has really arrived, thanks to She-Hulk: Attorney at Law episode four.
'Thor: Love and Thunder' Deleted Scene Shows a Different Side to Russell Crowe's Zeus
With Thor: Love and Thunder striking its way to Disney+ and other digital outlets this week, a new deleted scene has been revealed via an exclusive from People Magazine which showcases a new scene between Thor (Chris Hemsworth), Zeus (Russel Crowe), and Jane (Natalie Portman). The deleted scene depicts an...
Latest Marvel News: She-Hulk and Daredevil are definitely going to smash, but could Taika really make ‘Thor 5’ thrive?
Happy Friday, True Believers! As we gear up for all the fandom-frying announcements that are sure to come from tomorrow’s presentation at the D23 Expo, Marvel lovers have been kept busy today with a host of other MCU updates, ranging from Taika Waititi teasing (or should that be threatening?) that he might make another Thor movie to a new She-Hulk promo hinting at what might just be the horniest superhero romance the franchise has ever given us…
Kevin Feige and Anthony Mackie reveal the Avengers no longer exist in the MCU
Having banded together to defeat Thanos and restore the universe to the way it was before the Snap, the Avengers earned the right to take a breather following the events of Endgame. Of course, the core group was irrevocably ripped apart after the deaths of Black Widow and Iron Man, while Captain America opted to live the life he’d been denied in the past, before Thor headed off-world and Hawkeye opted to try and live a life of quiet anonymity.
Carol Kane Joins ‘Star Trek: Strange New Worlds’ Season 2 as an Experienced Engineer Who ‘Suffers No Fools’ (Photo)
“Star Trek: Strange New Worlds” is about to get a little more delightful — Carol Kane (“Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”) has joined the cast for Season 2 of the “Trek” series it was announced at Thursday at the Star Trek Day Celebration. The Oscar-nominated (“Hester...
Indiana Jones 5 Reveals First Trailer at D23
Disney and Lucasfilm have finally revealed the first trailer for Indiana Jones 5, but it hasn't been released to the public yet. Revealed behind closed doors at the Marvel, Star Wars, and 20th Century Studio panel at D23 2022, the trailer showed Harrison Ford's Indiana Jones walking down the streets of a desert city reflecting on his past. Indy is teaching classes while scenes of past movies show. The trailer also showed Mads Mikkelsen in a Nazi outfit and Harrison Ford on a horse riding through New York. There's still no official title for the movie beyond just "Indiana Jones".
Thor: Love and Thunder Deleted Scene Focuses on Star-Lord and the Guardians of the Galaxy
The Marvel Cinematic Universe was taken into a new path with Thor: Love and Thunder, the first full-fledged fourquel within the franchise. The film not only advanced the story of Thor Odinson (Chris Hemsworth), but it briefly moved along the adventures of the Guardians of the Galaxy. While the Guardians were only very briefly involved in Love and Thunder, a newly-released deleted scenes adds even more to their debut. The AV Club recently released "Wasting Time", an alternate version of the scene where Thor is approached by Peter Quill / Star-Lord (Chris Pratt) and Mantis (Pom Klementieff), who ask for his help in protecting Indigarr. When Mantis uses her mind-reading powers on him, she discovers that "many he loves perish, he feels their blood is on his hands."
The Marvels Footage Revealed at D23 Expo
The Marvels revealed some epic footage at D23 Expo 2022 – and you can get our full description of it below! The Marvels brings together the Captain Marvel movie franchise with the recent Ms. Marvel TV series – with WandaVision's Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) completing the trifecta of cosmic-powered superheroines. The film is being directed by Nia DaCosta (Candyman) with a script by Megan McDonnell (WandaVision).
Brie Larson unveils first The Marvels footage at D23
"It was really nice to have a team," Larson said of filming the Captain Marvel sequel
Ironheart Debuts First Footage and New Logo for Marvel's Disney+ Series
Ironheart confirmed a bunch of casting news today and showed off some footage at D23 Expo. Marvel Studios has been on a roll this weekend, confirming reports and giving fans new glimpses at their favorite heroes. Dominique Thorne actually appears as RiRi Williams in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever first, but her big adventure on Disney+ has been building quite the buzz. In the clip released to the public, her studies at MIT come into focus. She's testing technology and confidently says "I'm an engineer." Anthony Ramos' The Hood also plays a big role and actually came out to say a few words to the crowd. He says that his character is "a bit good and a bit bad." He also joked that he kicks a lot of butt. (Feige should have busted out a "LANGUAGE!" but played along.
Netflix's One Piece Showrunner Shares Emotional Message for Production Wrap
One Piece's new live-action series has officially wrapped its production as it gets ready for its full launch with Netflix, and the head writer behind the series has shared quite the heavy message bidding goodbye to their time to the series! The live-action series has been in the midst of development ever since it was first announced to be in the works several years ago, and fans have been very curious to see how it all shakes out. Those involved with the series have been showing nothing but love for the production too, and it's especially true as it all wraps up.
Disenchanted Trailer Released by Disney+
Fans of Disney's Enchanted have been asking for a sequel to the film ever since its release back in 2007. For much of that time, the cast and crew have been trying to get another one made as well. 2022 is the year that all those dreams finally come true, as Disney+ is set to debut the long-awaited sequel. Disenchanted will continue the story of Giselle and Robert, and Friday saw the debut of the film's first trailer.
Captain America 4 Is Bringing Back An Incredible Hulk Character For Anthony Mackie's MCU Solo Film
Captain America : New World Order will mark the return of a character from The Incredible Hulk.
Marvel ‘Thunderbolts’ Cast Revealed, Includes Sebastian Stan, Florence Pugh, and David Harbour
The main cast of Marvel’s upcoming “Thunderbolts” film has been announced. It’s said to be Marvel’s answer to “Suicide Squad,” featuring a team of villains and not-quite-heroes, inspired by a similar team from Marvel Comics. A new photo features director Jake Schreier with...
Thor: Love and Thunder barely cracked the best Thor villain of our age
I never expected Thor: Love and Thunder to do justice to Gorr the God Butcher. It’s nothing personal — Gorr simply isn’t your average supervillain. He’s not a guy who shows up to crow at Thor about how this time his evil plan is definitely going to work, unlike all the other times. There’s one definitive Gorr story, an 11-issue hammer-drop of an epic that might also be the best Thor story of the last decade.
Paper Girls Cancelled at Amazon Prime Video After One Season
Paper Girls, the long in-development adaptation of Brian K. Vaughan and Cliff Chiang's Image Comics series, has officially been cancelled by Amazon Prime Video. The sci-fi series may well live to see another day though with Deadline bringing word that production company Legendary is seeking a new home for the show's potential next batch of episodes. The trade notes that Legendary will hope to find a new home that can "tap into the popularity of series like to Euphoria and Sex Lives of College Girl." Despite premiering at the end of July to strong ratings from critics, it debuted with a near-perfect score on Rotten Tomatoes, the series was overshadowed in the ratings department.
