Austin man reports mysterious high altitude balloon, part of a project abandoned by Google, floating over Austin and much of Texas and Oklahoma

Jake Spavital is Must Prove Himself Quickley at Texas StateFlurrySportsSan Marcos, TX
The Homeless Have No Place to Go After City Bans Public CampingTom HandyAustin, TX
5 Family-Friendly Activities in Austin, TexasBecca CAustin, TX
In 2020, a student decided to visit his family. His car was found crashed on a rural road and he was never seen again.Fatim HemrajSan Marcos, TX
Modern Nirvana's Annual Conference is in Austin, TX September 23, 2022 at Palmer Event CenterCarol LennoxAustin, TX
KVUE
Austin-area is gaining Neuralink, another company from Elon Musk
AUSTIN, Texas — Neuralink, another company from Elon Musk, is reportedly putting roots down in the Austin-area. According to an article from our partners at the Austin-American Statesman, Neuralink is working on a multi-building campus on a 37-acre property in the Del Valle area. The site plans that were...
austinot.com
Best places to take pictures in Austin – Top 10 photoshoot locations
They say that a picture is worth a thousand words. But yours could be worth more than that – if you know the best places to take pictures in Austin. Luckily, this list has some of the top photoshoot locations for you to plan a session or grab a quick pic. Get your captions ready because these places to take pictures are worth double posting!
Lower humidity leads to cooler, more comfortable mornings
A cool front moved through the area on Sunday, dropping humidity levels and bringing more comfortable conditions through midweek. -- David Yeomans
Trashy! Is This The Junkiest Place in Texas?
Is this the JUNKIEST place in Texas? They sure hope so! We all know the saying...One man's JUNK is another man's treasure! Well, this is the TRUE definition of it and it's here in Texas! It's JUNKY on purpose and has become one of the strangest places in Texas! And, people from all over have visited it!
Love a Greasy Spoon? “Love Food” Picks Best Diner in Texas
Ain't gonna lie, Sundays are made for a diner. Love Food picked each states best diner and yes, here in Texas it's a place in Austin. It's all about comfort. One of my favorite things about Sundays is slowly waking up, slowly getting out of bed (no need to rush it) throwing on something comfortable and heading to a local greasy spoon for a comfort breakfast.
University of Houston's president was victim of crime while testifying in Austin, picture shows
University of Houston President Renu Khator shared a picture on Twitter of the conditions she found her car in after testifying in Austin.
Advocates push for a safe fencing ordinance in Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — Wrought iron fences with spiked tops can be described by some as "dangerous" and "deadly," and one Austin man doesn't think they should be used after he found a deer impaled on one. Alex, an Austin resident, was driving on Rollingwood Drive when he saw a...
2 People Injured In A Motorcycle Accident In Austin (Austin, TX)
According to the Texas Police, a motorcycle crash occurred in Southwest Austin on Friday evening. The crash happened at 8500 State Hwy 71 at around 5:10 pm. The officials stated that a car and a motorcycle were [..]
spectrumlocalnews.com
Austin will soon be home to the tallest building in Texas
AUSTIN, Texas — The Capital of Texas is making room for a 1,022 feet skyline that’s to include a public space for eatery, luxury apartments, Class-A office space and the 1 Hotel Austin — with an expectancy of completion in late 2026. Development partners Lincoln Property Company...
Hundreds of paddleboarders to trek Lake Austin tomorrow — here’s why
Monday's venture marks the 13th annual TYLER'S Dam That Cancer, a fundraising event to raise money for free mental health therapy for Central Texans affected by cancer.
Eater
Longstanding Austin Restaurant Parkside Is Closing for Four Months Due to Major Renovations
14-year-old downtown Austin New American restaurant Parkside is closing for several months for a complete renovation of its space, as announced on Instagram. This includes bettering the kitchen, revamping the dining rooms, and making its private events and catering kitchens larger. The renovations will be done by Austin firm Page Paul Architectures. Its last day of service will be on Saturday, September 17, with the goal of reopening in February 2023. Founder and chef Shawn Cirkiel opened the restaurant in 2008, followed by other Parkside Projects restaurants, including next-door pizzeria the Backspace, Olive & June, and Jugo. There’s a Parkside at the Austin airport too.
A History of Horror – 10 of Texas’ Most Infamous Serial Killers
Texas is a great place to live, but nowhere in the world is 100% safe from people who are determined to take people's lives for cheap thrills. Sadly, the world is full of such people, and some of the worst monsters have left tragic and terrifying marks in the history of the Lone Star State.
Six New Texas Restaurants Named Best In The Country And Two Are A Short Drive From Midland-Odessa
New restaurants are popping up all over the world on a daily basis. Most of us love when we get a new restaurant in the area. Bon appetit, a food newsletter, and website have found the 50 top new restaurants in the United States and six of these restaurants are right here in the great state of Texas and only a few hours away for most of us. Here are the six Texas restaurants that made Bon Appetit's top 50 New Restaurants in the United States:
Alabama Fans in Austin, Texas You Must Visit These Restaurants
Alabama fans from across the globe are headed to Austin, Texas to cheer the Crimson Tide on to another victory. I would like to say that “on the road” games are perfect weekend getaways. Stay in a great spot, visit a local attraction, cheer on the Tide, and eat at some great restaurants.
invisiblepeople.tv
Austin Voters Banned Homeless People from Camping in Public Spaces. The City Is Creating Housing for Them But Not Fast Enough.
This article was first published at Texastribune.org:. Police Have Had to Eject Hundreds of People from Encampments. They Still Struggle to Tell Many of Them Where to Go. Early one morning in mid-August, police officers and cleanup crews met at Roy G. Guerrero Park in East Austin, where dozens of people have lived in tents and under tarps among the trees for months. Police and public health workers maneuvered ATVs along dirt trails, reminding people living there that they would have to leave soon.
austin.com
The Austin 9-Year-Old Who Greeted Queen Elizabeth Recalls That Momentous Day In 1991
When Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip visited Austin in 1991, a local nine-year-old was asked to greet the Queen with flowers upon her arrival. New Braunfels native Loren Steves (née Ellison) was and is that lucky girl. The Goodwin Frazier Elementary student was actually more excited about getting to...
Queen Máxima of the Netherlands visits Austin
Dutch royalty visited Austin Thursday to meet with City officials.
Record number of fans flood streets after UT home game against Alabama
Streets and sidewalks around DKR Memorial stadium were filled with traffic of every kind as more than 105,000 football fans headed home or to their next party.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Texas fans skewer officiating during Alabama game over controversial no-call
Texas and Alabama are locked in a tight game in Austin on Saturday afternoon. Despite losing quarterback Quinn Ewers to an apparent shoulder injury, the Longhorns are hanging tough against the top ranked team in the country. The game is tied at 10 at the half, and that’s with Texas...
ABC13 Houston
Iconic Tex-Mex restaurant famed for funny signs cooks up Texas expansion
El Arroyo - the iconic Tex-Mex restaurant in West Austin that's famous for the witty, sassy, ever-changing messages on its black-and-white outdoor marquee sign - is branching out. The restaurant plans to have five more restaurants in Texas open or under construction within the next three years. For now, El...
Austonia
Austin, TX
ABOUT
Our coverage is 100% Austin, Texas. Free, no paywalls. We tell you about who and what you need to know. Our stories are short and focused. We cover news, business, influencers, food and drink, sports, and anything else "Austin." We're part of the community---locally-owned and operated and our journalists have experience in the Austin market. We're non-partisan--we just tell you what's happening. Find us also on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook.https://austonia.com
