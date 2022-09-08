ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'1619 Project,' 'Books of Jacob' are among Kirkus nominees

NEW YORK — (AP) — Fiction by Nobel laureate Olga Tokarczuk and the book-length edition of the “1619 Project” are among the nominees for Kirkus Prizes, $50,000 honors given in three competitive categories.

The nominees were announced Thursday by the trade publication Kirkus Reviews.

In fiction, Tokarczuk was cited for “The Books of Jacob,” a 900-plus page novel translated from Polish by Jennifer Croft. The other finalists were Hernan Diaz's “Trust,” Arinze Ifeakandu's “God’s Children Are Little Broken Things,” Susan Straight's “Mecca,” Michelle de Kretser's “Scary Monsters” and Yoko Tawada's “Scattered All Over the Earth,” translated from Japanese by Margaret Mitsutani.

“The 1619 Project: A New Origin Story,” which expands upon The New York Times' Pulitzer Prize-winning magazine project created by Nikole Hannah-Jones, is a nonfiction nominee. Ann Patchett's essay collection “These Precious Days” was also a finalist, along with Margaret A. Burnham's “By Hands Now Known: Jim Crow’s Legal Executioners,” Lindsey Fitzharris' “The Facemaker: A Visionary Surgeon’s Battle To Mend the Disfigured Soldiers of World War I,” Tanaïs' “In Sensorium: Notes for My People” and Ed Yong's “An Immense World: How Animal Senses Reveal the Hidden Realms Around Us.”

In young reader's literature, Jacqueline Woodson is a nominee for “The Year We Learned to Fly,” a picture book illustrated by Rafael López, and Niki Smith was cited for “The Golden Hour.” The other finalists were Betina Birkjær's “Coffee, Rabbit, Snowdrop, Lost,” illustrated by Anna Margrethe Kjærgaard and translated by Sinéad Quirke Køngerskov; Anne Ursu's “The Troubled Girls of Dragomir Academy"; Harmony Becker's “Himawari House” and Rimma Onoseta's “How You Grow Wings.”

The winners will be announced Oct. 27.

