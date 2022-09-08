ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Royal City, WA

KEPR

Driver crashes vehicle into canal, arrested for DUI

BENTON COUNTY, Wash. — Two occupants swam to safety after their vehicle crashed and ended up in a canal in Benton County. Deputies with the Benton County Sheriff's Office responded to the area of Griffin Rd and Snipes Rd for reports of a vehicle in a canal. Once on...
BENTON COUNTY, WA
ifiberone.com

Man with a history of arson arrested at Motel 6 fire in Wenatchee

WENATCHEE - 40-year-old Chris Blanchard is behind bars as of Friday after allegedly setting fire to a room at the Motel 6 in Wenatchee early today. Wenatchee Police say they received a call about the fire just after 1 a.m. Police say witnesses pointed out Blanchard as the person who was walking out of the room when the fire began. Police say Blanchard was hanging out in the parking lot after the fire started.
WENATCHEE, WA
KIMA TV

Zillah home invasion suspect identified, still at large

ZILLAH -- The Zillah home invasion suspect has been identified as 45 year-old, Jason John-Seabrook Moss. Police have obtained a warrant for his arrest on the charges of 1st Degree Robbery, 1st Degree Burglary, 1st Degree Kidnapping, 2nd Degree Assault, Theft of a Firearm, and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm.
ZILLAH, WA
kpq.com

Intruder Shoots a Man in His Own Home Near Moses Lake

Grant County Sheriff’s Office were called out to a shooting north of Moses Lake, where a man was shot in his own home. Around noon on Friday, a man came in through the back door of a home on 1009 Vandenburg Loop, where the intruder shot the 31-year-old male occupant.
MOSES LAKE, WA
KIMA TV

Yakima drug trafficker sentenced to 10 years

YAKIMA-- A 35 year-old man, Michael Ryan Shoemaker, from Yakima has been sentenced in federal court for drug trafficking. Shoemaker is charged with Distribution of Fifty Grams or More of Pure (Actual) Methamphetamine. He is sentenced to a total of 120 months in federal prison and a five-year term of...
YAKIMA, WA
ifiberone.com

14-year-old rolls SUV near Othello; passenger ejected

OTHELLO - A number of people are injured after a 14-year-old decided to go on a joyride in an SUV near Othello on Thursday. Adams County Sheriff's deputies say the kid was at the wheel of a Chevy Tahoe in the 1800 block of Sutton Road northeast of Othello when he lost control of the vehicle and rolled it.
OTHELLO, WA
eastidahonews.com

Trooper directing traffic and critically injured identified

JEROME — A trooper who was hit by a vehicle while he was directing traffic has been identified. Idaho State Police wrote a Facebook post on Friday that ISP Sgt. Mike Wendler is in critical condition at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. Wendler responded to a vehicle fire at...
Chronicle

Former East Wenatchee Priest Arrested on Suspicion of Rape

KENNEWICK — A Catholic priest who previously served in East Wenatchee has been accused of raping a woman last month in Kennewick. Rev. Tomás Vázquez Téllez, 49, is alleged to have raped a woman in her 30s Aug. 19-20 at his home in Kennewick, according to a news release from the Diocese of Yakima.
KENNEWICK, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Suspect charged in Toppenish shooting that left one wounded

A Toppenish man wanted for an August shooting that wounded a person was booked into the Yakima County jail Tuesday. Juan Armando Valencia-Rocha, 19, was charged with first-degree assault in the Aug. 3 incident. Toppenish police went to Astria Toppenish Hospital for a gunshot victim, who said he was outside...
TOPPENISH, WA

