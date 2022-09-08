Read full article on original website
KEPR
Driver crashes vehicle into canal, arrested for DUI
BENTON COUNTY, Wash. — Two occupants swam to safety after their vehicle crashed and ended up in a canal in Benton County. Deputies with the Benton County Sheriff's Office responded to the area of Griffin Rd and Snipes Rd for reports of a vehicle in a canal. Once on...
ifiberone.com
Man with a history of arson arrested at Motel 6 fire in Wenatchee
WENATCHEE - 40-year-old Chris Blanchard is behind bars as of Friday after allegedly setting fire to a room at the Motel 6 in Wenatchee early today. Wenatchee Police say they received a call about the fire just after 1 a.m. Police say witnesses pointed out Blanchard as the person who was walking out of the room when the fire began. Police say Blanchard was hanging out in the parking lot after the fire started.
wiproud.com
$30k worth of items stolen across Wisconsin found at a property, suspect on the run
STEUBEN, Wis. (WFRV) – One man from Wisconsin is facing 20 felony charges after $30,000 worth of stolen goods from across the state was found at a property where he has known to reside. The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office released information about a months-long investigation involving the trafficking of...
KIMA TV
Zillah home invasion suspect identified, still at large
ZILLAH -- The Zillah home invasion suspect has been identified as 45 year-old, Jason John-Seabrook Moss. Police have obtained a warrant for his arrest on the charges of 1st Degree Robbery, 1st Degree Burglary, 1st Degree Kidnapping, 2nd Degree Assault, Theft of a Firearm, and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm.
Washington man arrested in Pennsylvania with $1 million worth of cocaine: report
A Washington state man who flew cross-country was found by Pennsylvania authorities Thursday with 26 pounds of cocaine worth around $1 million, according to reports. The Pennsylvania State Police said a Jeep Cherokee driven by Victor Magana was stopped on the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Mt. Pleasant Township when the drugs were found, TribLive.com reported.
eastidahonews.com
Police seek information after woman says she was assaulted at Eastern Idaho State Fair
BLACKFOOT — Law enforcement in Blackfoot are looking for more information about a woman who was allegedly injured during a dispute with a security guard at the Eastern Idaho State Fair on Friday night. On Saturday, the Blackfoot Police Department released a statement about a widely circulated social media...
kpq.com
Intruder Shoots a Man in His Own Home Near Moses Lake
Grant County Sheriff’s Office were called out to a shooting north of Moses Lake, where a man was shot in his own home. Around noon on Friday, a man came in through the back door of a home on 1009 Vandenburg Loop, where the intruder shot the 31-year-old male occupant.
Watch | Body cam video shows shooting and chase along one of Tri-Cities busiest streets
Kennewick police and Benton sheriff’s officials release 14-minute video of incident.
One person dies from hit-and-run collision in Othello
OTHELLO, Wash. — One person died from a hit-and-run crash in Othello Saturday night. Deputies from the Adams County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene of the crash near Taylor Road and Hampton Road. Someone riding a bike was heading north on Taylor Road on the edge of...
KIMA TV
Yakima drug trafficker sentenced to 10 years
YAKIMA-- A 35 year-old man, Michael Ryan Shoemaker, from Yakima has been sentenced in federal court for drug trafficking. Shoemaker is charged with Distribution of Fifty Grams or More of Pure (Actual) Methamphetamine. He is sentenced to a total of 120 months in federal prison and a five-year term of...
76-year-old frozen treat vendor calls it quits after gunpoint robbery in Tri-Cities park
More than $8,000 has been raised to help him retire.
State of Idaho Ramping up Wildfire Investigations; 2 Suspected Arsonists Recently Arrested
BOISE - The Idaho Department of Lands collaboration with the Idaho State Fire Marshall’s Office and other law enforcement on alleged arson fires has recently resulted in two arrests with another pending. Last week, the Bonner County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Priest River man accused of multiple counts of...
ifiberone.com
14-year-old rolls SUV near Othello; passenger ejected
OTHELLO - A number of people are injured after a 14-year-old decided to go on a joyride in an SUV near Othello on Thursday. Adams County Sheriff's deputies say the kid was at the wheel of a Chevy Tahoe in the 1800 block of Sutton Road northeast of Othello when he lost control of the vehicle and rolled it.
Chronicle
U.S. Marshals Help Arrest 15-Year-Old Accused of Shooting Man in the Back in Eastern Washington
A 15-year-old was arrested Tuesday in connection with an east Pasco shooting that left a man seriously hurt. He told emergency dispatchers he was shot in the back and didn't know who pulled the trigger. Pasco police and agents with the U.S. Marshals Service arrested the teen in connection with...
Statewide search in place for missing 4-year-old boy from Yakima
YAKIMA, Wash. — A statewide alert has been issued for a missing four-year-old boy in Yakima. The boy, named Lucian, was last seen near the play area at Sarge Hubbard Park in Yakima at 7:15 p.m. He was wearing blue shorts and a blue shirt with a shark on it. The search was handed over to Yakima County Search and...
Kennewick Police asking for help identifying auto theft suspect
KENNEWICK, Wash. — Kennewick Police are asking for help identifying a person they believe to be involved in an auto theft. Officials say the crime took place at the Planet Fitness on Columbia Center Boulevard last Saturday, Sept. 3. Police shared photos of the suspect and suspect vehicle on...
eastidahonews.com
Trooper directing traffic and critically injured identified
JEROME — A trooper who was hit by a vehicle while he was directing traffic has been identified. Idaho State Police wrote a Facebook post on Friday that ISP Sgt. Mike Wendler is in critical condition at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. Wendler responded to a vehicle fire at...
Chronicle
Former East Wenatchee Priest Arrested on Suspicion of Rape
KENNEWICK — A Catholic priest who previously served in East Wenatchee has been accused of raping a woman last month in Kennewick. Rev. Tomás Vázquez Téllez, 49, is alleged to have raped a woman in her 30s Aug. 19-20 at his home in Kennewick, according to a news release from the Diocese of Yakima.
People are moving to Oregon again, surrendered driver’s licenses suggest
Yakima Herald Republic
Suspect charged in Toppenish shooting that left one wounded
A Toppenish man wanted for an August shooting that wounded a person was booked into the Yakima County jail Tuesday. Juan Armando Valencia-Rocha, 19, was charged with first-degree assault in the Aug. 3 incident. Toppenish police went to Astria Toppenish Hospital for a gunshot victim, who said he was outside...
