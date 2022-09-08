ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

EW.com

Academy promises 'great legacy surprises' in 2023 Oscars preview

The Academy is going for the gold with its 95th ceremony. Viewers tuning in to the 2023 Oscars telecast are in for a nostalgic treat, per the group's leadership, who previewed the upcoming awards ceremony Saturday morning during a panel discussion at the Toronto International Film Festival. "We are hard...
EW.com

Dolly Parton and Kelly Clarkson punch in for poignant '9 to 5' remake

Tumble out of bed and stumble to the radio, because Dolly Parton and Kelly Clarkson have teamed up for one extra-special duet. The powerhouse singer-songwriters dropped a new version of Parton's hit "9 to 5" on Friday, more than 40 years after its original release in 1980. The remake comes ahead of the upcoming documentary Still Working 9 to 5, about the beloved film — starring Parton, Jane Fonda, and Lily Tomlin — and its lasting cultural impact.
EW.com

Julie Chen Moonves reacts to Big Brother jury house drama

Each week, host Julie Chen Moonves will answer a few questions about the latest events inside the Big Brother house. Here, she weighs in on Terrance and Michael storming out of the house, if Michael's competition dominance did him in, the reaction to Kyle in the jury house, and who's the new frontrunner to win it all. (Also read our exit interviews with Michael Bruner and Terrance Higgins.)
EW.com

Your favorite '80s kid Ke Huy Quan joins Marvel's Loki

For someone who's been out of the spotlight for 25 years, Ke Huy Quan is having quite a 2022 in Hollywood. Following his winning turn opposite Michelle Yeoh and Jamie Lee Curtis in Everything Everywhere All at Once this year, the actor has joined the cast of Loki season 2, it was revealed at D23 on Saturday. He'll play an employee of the Time Variance Authority in the season, which picks up right after the events of season 1.
EW.com

Meet Nick's mysterious new wife in a script page from TheHandmaid's Tale season 5 premiere

Praise be: The Handmaid's Tale season 5 is almost here. The new season, which premieres Sept. 14 on Hulu, picks up immediately after the events of the season 4 finale, which saw Elisabeth Moss' June finally exact her revenge on the Waterfords by making a deal with Commander Lawrence (Bradley Whitford) and Nick (Max Minghella) to give them Fred Waterford (Joseph Fiennes) in exchange for the release of 22 women of the resistance. Instead of taking him back to Gilead and letting him stand trial, though, Commander Lawrence and Nick give Fred to June at the border, and she and her fellow handmaids serve their own kind of justice and savagely beat him to death.
The Independent

Charles's Shakespearean tribute to the Queen

The King borrowed from William Shakespeare as he said his mother was “a pattern to all princes living”.In his speech to MPs and peers, Charles quoted lines from Henry VIII about the then princess Elizabeth, who was to become Queen Elizabeth I.“As Shakespeare says of the earlier Queen Elizabeth, she was ‘a pattern to all princes living’,” the King said in his address in Westminster Hall.The scene from Henry VIII, spoken by Archbishop Cranmer, was also highlighted in the Royal Shakespeare Company’s own tribute to the Queen.RSC executive director Catherine Mallyon and acting artistic director Erica Whyman said: “Shakespeare’s Henry...
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
EW.com

Get your first look at Halle Bailey as Ariel in The Little Mermaid

Our first look at Disney's live-action remake of The Little Mermaid has finally made its way to the surface. A teaser for the long-awaited movie starring Halle Bailey as Ariel was released Friday during the studio's D23 fan expo. The clip shows Bailey in mermaid form swimming around and longing to "be where the people are" while belting out the beloved song "Part of Your World" from the 1989 animated classic.
EW.com

The Woman King review: Viola Davis roars in a stirring reimagining of the action epic

Our cinematic cup spills over with Bravehearts and Gladiators and Last Samurai; even lions can be kings on screen. But female warriors, unsurprisingly, have mostly been confined to TV syndication or Themyscira, which feels like a deficit Gina Prince-Bythewood's The Woman King is long overdue to correct. The movie, which premiered last night at the Toronto Film Festival, arrives as the rousing crowd-pleaser it was crafted to be: a spirited and often thrilling action epic elevated by the regal, rigorous commitment of star Viola Davis.
EW.com

Willow Disney+ sequel series gets Christian Slater and a fiery first trailer

The world of Willow just gained another star and a Nov. 30 release date. Christian Slater has joined the cast of the Disney+ sequel series that reunites some of the original team behind the George Lucas and Ron Howard 1988 fantasy adventure, it was revealed at D23 on Saturday. It's unclear what role the Mr. Robot actor will play, but he said it was a "dream come true" to be cast in the revival of the cult fantasy flick.
Movies

