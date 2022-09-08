Read full article on original website
Lea Michele bows out of Funny Girl Saturday shows after inconclusive COVID-19 test results
The rain just keeps pouring down on Funny Girl's parade. Its star Lea Michele has tested inconclusively for COVID-19, EW has learned. The result comes less than a week after Michele received multiple standing ovations for her debut as Fanny Brice in the legendary Broadway musical on Sept. 6 amid an ongoing wave of positive test results within the cast and crew.
Evan Rachel Wood was directed to play Madonna 'on a lot of cocaine' in bonkers Weird Al biopic
Evan Rachel Wood, who plays Madonna in the Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, says director Eric Appel gave her a very specific note when it came to her "sociopathic" version of the pop superstar. "Eric directed me in one scene to be Madonna on a lot of cocaine," she said...
Academy promises 'great legacy surprises' in 2023 Oscars preview
The Academy is going for the gold with its 95th ceremony. Viewers tuning in to the 2023 Oscars telecast are in for a nostalgic treat, per the group's leadership, who previewed the upcoming awards ceremony Saturday morning during a panel discussion at the Toronto International Film Festival. "We are hard...
Dolly Parton and Kelly Clarkson punch in for poignant '9 to 5' remake
Tumble out of bed and stumble to the radio, because Dolly Parton and Kelly Clarkson have teamed up for one extra-special duet. The powerhouse singer-songwriters dropped a new version of Parton's hit "9 to 5" on Friday, more than 40 years after its original release in 1980. The remake comes ahead of the upcoming documentary Still Working 9 to 5, about the beloved film — starring Parton, Jane Fonda, and Lily Tomlin — and its lasting cultural impact.
Weird Al Yankovic may have an Oscar campaign ahead for original song 'Now You Know'
It could happen. The parody singer-songwriter has composed a new song, "Now You Know," for the off-the-wall (and heavily fictionalized) biopic about his own life, Weird: The Al Yankovic Story. While many of his classic tracks, including "Eat It," "I Love Rocky Road," and "Amish Paradise," are included on the...
Indiana Jones and Short Round reunite after 38 years: See Harrison Ford and Ke Huy Quan hug it out at D23
Dr. Jones and his old pal Short Round finally found time for love. Harrison Ford reunited with his Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom costar Ke Huy Quan backstage at the D23 Expo on Saturday, sharing an adorably warm embrace and posing for photos Quan later posted to Instagram.
Julie Chen Moonves reacts to Big Brother jury house drama
Each week, host Julie Chen Moonves will answer a few questions about the latest events inside the Big Brother house. Here, she weighs in on Terrance and Michael storming out of the house, if Michael's competition dominance did him in, the reaction to Kyle in the jury house, and who's the new frontrunner to win it all. (Also read our exit interviews with Michael Bruner and Terrance Higgins.)
Weird: The Al Yankovic Story stars react to Queen Elizabeth photo included in movie: 'She would have liked it'
Daniel Radcliffe was shocked by the reaction to the late Queen Elizabeth II being featured briefly in Weird: The Al Yankovic Story during its Thursday night debut at the Toronto International Film Festival. The actor and his costar Evan Rachel Wood celebrated the premiere of the satirical biopic, in which...
Your favorite '80s kid Ke Huy Quan joins Marvel's Loki
For someone who's been out of the spotlight for 25 years, Ke Huy Quan is having quite a 2022 in Hollywood. Following his winning turn opposite Michelle Yeoh and Jamie Lee Curtis in Everything Everywhere All at Once this year, the actor has joined the cast of Loki season 2, it was revealed at D23 on Saturday. He'll play an employee of the Time Variance Authority in the season, which picks up right after the events of season 1.
Gael García Bernal becomes Werewolf by Night for Marvel's Disney+ special
Gael García Bernal by day, Werewolf by Night. The Old and Mozart in the Jungle actor has officially joined Marvel's roster, signing on to star as the lead in a Werewolf by Night special for Disney+, it was announced at D23 Expo on Saturday. Marvel also dropped a fun...
Meet Nick's mysterious new wife in a script page from TheHandmaid's Tale season 5 premiere
Praise be: The Handmaid's Tale season 5 is almost here. The new season, which premieres Sept. 14 on Hulu, picks up immediately after the events of the season 4 finale, which saw Elisabeth Moss' June finally exact her revenge on the Waterfords by making a deal with Commander Lawrence (Bradley Whitford) and Nick (Max Minghella) to give them Fred Waterford (Joseph Fiennes) in exchange for the release of 22 women of the resistance. Instead of taking him back to Gilead and letting him stand trial, though, Commander Lawrence and Nick give Fred to June at the border, and she and her fellow handmaids serve their own kind of justice and savagely beat him to death.
Charles’s Shakespearean tribute to the Queen
The King borrowed from William Shakespeare as he said his mother was “a pattern to all princes living”.In his speech to MPs and peers, Charles quoted lines from Henry VIII about the then princess Elizabeth, who was to become Queen Elizabeth I.“As Shakespeare says of the earlier Queen Elizabeth, she was ‘a pattern to all princes living’,” the King said in his address in Westminster Hall.The scene from Henry VIII, spoken by Archbishop Cranmer, was also highlighted in the Royal Shakespeare Company’s own tribute to the Queen.RSC executive director Catherine Mallyon and acting artistic director Erica Whyman said: “Shakespeare’s Henry...
Daniel Radcliffe wants to keep playing the accordion after learning it for Weird: The Al Yankovic Story
Daniel Radcliffe isn't going to let those accordion lessons go to waste. The Harry Potter actor learned to play the uniquely difficult instrument so he could portray Weird Al Yankovic in the wildly inventive biopic, Weird: The Al Yankovic Story. He was even gifted an accordion by Yankovic himself when he finished the movie.
Nicolas Cage hints that family-friendly movies are in his future with daughter's birth
Entries into the Nicolas Cage montage of movie freak-outs may be getting a lot more wholesome in the near future. With the birth of his daughter on Wednesday, the actor told EW and PEOPLE at the Toronto International Film Festival he expects he'll make more family-friendly films and animation. "I...
Get your first look at Halle Bailey as Ariel in The Little Mermaid
Our first look at Disney's live-action remake of The Little Mermaid has finally made its way to the surface. A teaser for the long-awaited movie starring Halle Bailey as Ariel was released Friday during the studio's D23 fan expo. The clip shows Bailey in mermaid form swimming around and longing to "be where the people are" while belting out the beloved song "Part of Your World" from the 1989 animated classic.
What to Watch podcast: Get Gutsy with Hillary and Chelsea Clinton's new series
Cobra Kai returns to Netflix for its action-packed fifth season, Hillary and Chelsea Clinton hit the road with docuseries Gutsy, and The Serpent Queen delivers a new take on history. Plus, trivia and entertainment headlines, including the new cast of Dancing With the Stars and the passing of Queen Elizabeth II.
The Woman King review: Viola Davis roars in a stirring reimagining of the action epic
Our cinematic cup spills over with Bravehearts and Gladiators and Last Samurai; even lions can be kings on screen. But female warriors, unsurprisingly, have mostly been confined to TV syndication or Themyscira, which feels like a deficit Gina Prince-Bythewood's The Woman King is long overdue to correct. The movie, which premiered last night at the Toronto Film Festival, arrives as the rousing crowd-pleaser it was crafted to be: a spirited and often thrilling action epic elevated by the regal, rigorous commitment of star Viola Davis.
Renée Zellweger 'loved the joke' of Billy Eichner naming a fake gay app after her in Bros
The bond between gays and actresses over the age of 40 is a classic love story fit for the big screen, and Billy Eichner went to great lengths to make sure Renée Zellweger felt that affection in his new movie Bros. Speaking to PEOPLE and EW at the 2022...
Willow Disney+ sequel series gets Christian Slater and a fiery first trailer
The world of Willow just gained another star and a Nov. 30 release date. Christian Slater has joined the cast of the Disney+ sequel series that reunites some of the original team behind the George Lucas and Ron Howard 1988 fantasy adventure, it was revealed at D23 on Saturday. It's unclear what role the Mr. Robot actor will play, but he said it was a "dream come true" to be cast in the revival of the cult fantasy flick.
Taylor Swift wants to direct her first feature film, she's just waiting for the perfect script
Taylor Swift is ready for it. The singer-songwriter revealed that she is very much interested in making her debut as a feature film director — she's just waiting for the right project to come along. "I would love to keep taking baby steps forward," she said while appearing at...
