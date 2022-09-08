Hundreds of customers without power in Wilkes-Barre
WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Many PPL customers are experiencing a power outage in Wilkes-Barre Thursday morning.
According to PPL, around 10:00 a.m., 599 customers were without power in Wilkes-Barre, including sections of South Wilkes-Barre Boulevard, South Welles Street, East South Street, and Lehigh Street.I-81 ramp detours and Cross Valley lane closures scheduled
As of 12:25 p.m., PPL was reporting 276 people were without power.
PPL states they estimate returning the power to these areas around 6:30 p.m. The cause of the power outage is unknown at this time.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.
Comments / 1