Wilkes-barre, PA

Hundreds of customers without power in Wilkes-Barre

By Vivian Muniz
 3 days ago

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Many PPL customers are experiencing a power outage in Wilkes-Barre Thursday morning.

According to PPL, around 10:00 a.m., 599 customers were without power in Wilkes-Barre, including sections of South Wilkes-Barre Boulevard, South Welles Street, East South Street, and Lehigh Street.

As of 12:25 p.m., PPL was reporting 276 people were without power.

PPL states they estimate returning the power to these areas around 6:30 p.m. The cause of the power outage is unknown at this time.

#Power Outage#South Street#Electricity Supply#Construction Maintenance#Ppl#Nexstar Media Inc
