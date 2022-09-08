Ohio 9-year-old, mother die in house fire

HAMDEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) — A 9-year-old girl and her mother could not escape an overnight house fire and have died, according to officials.

Fire crews in Geauga County say they were called to the scene in Hamden Township, along Taylors Wells Road, just shortly before 2:30 a.m.

Officials tell FOX 8 that the father and son were able to escape the smoke and flames through a window. But, the mother, who was in her early 30s, and a 9-year-old daughter were unable to get out of the house.

It’s not clear what started the fire or if the home had smoke detectors, but officials say the smoke detectors did not go off.

“We don’t know if they had smoke detectors but this is a perfect example of why you need smoke detectors and working smoke detectors. Everybody should check their house and make sure they have smoke detectors and they work,” said Chief Scott Hildenbrand.

Fire officials said the smoke was too intense for rescue crews to enter the home.

