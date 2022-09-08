Columbia, S.C (WACH) — Sunday marks 21 years since the 9/11 attacks. Across the nation people are taking the day to remember the lives lost and sacrifices made. In Columbia the 9/11 Remembrance Foundation held it's annual Morning of Remembrance Ceremony on Sunday to Commemorate and honor all of the lives lost on 9/11 as well as lives lost locally in the line of duty.

