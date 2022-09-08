ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

wach.com

"We are not ever going to forget ": 9/11 Morning of Remembrance Ceremony

Columbia, S.C (WACH) — Sunday marks 21 years since the 9/11 attacks. Across the nation people are taking the day to remember the lives lost and sacrifices made. In Columbia the 9/11 Remembrance Foundation held it's annual Morning of Remembrance Ceremony on Sunday to Commemorate and honor all of the lives lost on 9/11 as well as lives lost locally in the line of duty.
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

Volunteer to make Columbia safer for bikers and pedestrians

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Now is your opportunity to help create a safer environment for bikers and pedestrians in the City of Columbia. Between September 10- September 24, you can volunteer make the City of Columbia a safer place to walk and ride. The city is looking for volunteers...
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

Walk of Remembrance memorial walk honors fallen heroes

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — KERSHAW COUNTY, SC (WACH)- This Sunday will be 21 years since the September 11 terrorist attacks on the United States. First responders in the Midlands did their part in honoring fallen first responders of the terror attacks by participating in the third annual Walk of Remembrance.
LUGOFF, SC
wach.com

'I worked very hard': More than three dozen graduate SC criminal justice academy

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) – The South Carolina Criminal Justice Academy graduated its latest class of law enforcement officials Friday. This September class saw 41 graduates from all across the state. They trained for eight weeks at the academy in everything from firearms and defensive tactics, to DUI and de-escalation and crisis negotiation skills.
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

Inmate dies after fight at Broad River Correctional Institute

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — An inmate has died after being in a fight with his cellmate at a Columbia area correctional facility. Officials say 35-year-old Jermaine Antonio Gross was injured in a fight with his cellmate. He was taken to a hospital where he later died. The SCDC Office...
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

Richland County Sheriff's Department phones are down

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — The phone lines to the Richland County Sheriff's Department are temporarily down. Anyone who is calling with an emergency that requires law enforcement please call 911, officials said. For non-emergent calls please dial 803-252-2911. The Sheriff's Department is working to resolve this issue.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
wach.com

Two people hospitalized after Richland County house fire

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Two people are in the hospital after a house fire in Richland County. “Popping. I heard popping like popcorn,” said Ashley Bracey, a neighbor who called 911. Bracey is describing the noise that woke her up Sunday morning. “It got louder and louder...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Localevent#Remembering 9 11#T2t Sc 5k Run#Lugoff Fire Department
wach.com

One dead after collision in Newberry County

NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — The South Carolina Highway Patrol reports one person is dead after their vehicle struck some trees in Newberry County. According to officials, on Friday, September 10, around 5 p.m., a 1997 Ford pickup truck was travelling north on Old Whitmire Highway when the vehicle travelled off the right side of the road and struck some trees.
NEWBERRY COUNTY, SC
wach.com

Pedestrian killed after crash in Richland County

RICHLAND COUNTY (WACH) — A pedestrian is dead after a crash in Richland County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. Officials say the crash occurred around 11:55 p.m. on Thursday on Two Notch Road. The driver of a 2011 Nissan Armada SUV was traveling north on Two Notch...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
wach.com

West Nile Virus outbreak reported in Richland County, DHEC reports

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The City of Columbia has reported human transmission of the West Nile Virus in Columbia. According to the Departmennt of Heath and Environmental Control, there is a significant increase in the detection of West Nile Virus in Richland County and is alerting residents because of the multiple confirmed birds, mosquitoes, and human cases clustered in time and geographic location.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
wach.com

"I'm okay": Midlands officer faces accused shooter in court

RICHLAND COUNTY, SC (WACH) -- A man accused of shooting at a Forest Acres Police officer in July was denied bond by a Richland County judge on Sept. 9th. 19-year-old Ladre Smith appeared before Judge Latonya Derrick at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center during a bond hearing that Friday afternoon, and heard from the victim, Officer Daniel Haddad, where he asked Judge Derrick to keep Smith behind bars until his trial date.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
wach.com

SC High School football game called early due to fight

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — The Friday night football game between Ridgeview High School and Spring Valley High School was called early due to a fight. Officials say a fight broke out and the game was called. The crowd was then told to leave. Deputies are still investigating the...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
wach.com

Deputies arrest accused killer hours after apartment shooting

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Kershaw County deputies have arrested a man in a deadly Friday evening shooting. Deputies say they arrested Trevor Samuel, 36, just before 11pm Friday. Authorities say he shot and killed a man at Hallmark Apartments in Lugoff just before 5pm Friday. Shortly after the...
KERSHAW COUNTY, SC

