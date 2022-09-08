Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mount Ariel Chapter, DAR receives regional, national awardsK. Lea PetitGreenwood, SC
DDSN Forms Committee to Advise on Services and PoliciesPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Teen National Guard Soldier Dies During Training ExerciseKyle SchepperleyColumbia, SC
Don't Miss These 16 Bucket List Grass Volleyball TournamentsThe Planking TravelerColumbia, SC
Men’s Soccer: Ohio State opens season with 1-1 draw against South CarolinaThe LanternColumbus, OH
wach.com
"We are not ever going to forget ": 9/11 Morning of Remembrance Ceremony
Columbia, S.C (WACH) — Sunday marks 21 years since the 9/11 attacks. Across the nation people are taking the day to remember the lives lost and sacrifices made. In Columbia the 9/11 Remembrance Foundation held it's annual Morning of Remembrance Ceremony on Sunday to Commemorate and honor all of the lives lost on 9/11 as well as lives lost locally in the line of duty.
wach.com
Volunteer to make Columbia safer for bikers and pedestrians
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Now is your opportunity to help create a safer environment for bikers and pedestrians in the City of Columbia. Between September 10- September 24, you can volunteer make the City of Columbia a safer place to walk and ride. The city is looking for volunteers...
wach.com
Walk of Remembrance memorial walk honors fallen heroes
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — KERSHAW COUNTY, SC (WACH)- This Sunday will be 21 years since the September 11 terrorist attacks on the United States. First responders in the Midlands did their part in honoring fallen first responders of the terror attacks by participating in the third annual Walk of Remembrance.
wach.com
'I worked very hard': More than three dozen graduate SC criminal justice academy
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) – The South Carolina Criminal Justice Academy graduated its latest class of law enforcement officials Friday. This September class saw 41 graduates from all across the state. They trained for eight weeks at the academy in everything from firearms and defensive tactics, to DUI and de-escalation and crisis negotiation skills.
wach.com
Inmate dies after fight at Broad River Correctional Institute
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — An inmate has died after being in a fight with his cellmate at a Columbia area correctional facility. Officials say 35-year-old Jermaine Antonio Gross was injured in a fight with his cellmate. He was taken to a hospital where he later died. The SCDC Office...
wach.com
Richland County Sheriff's Department phones are down
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — The phone lines to the Richland County Sheriff's Department are temporarily down. Anyone who is calling with an emergency that requires law enforcement please call 911, officials said. For non-emergent calls please dial 803-252-2911. The Sheriff's Department is working to resolve this issue.
wach.com
Two people hospitalized after Richland County house fire
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Two people are in the hospital after a house fire in Richland County. “Popping. I heard popping like popcorn,” said Ashley Bracey, a neighbor who called 911. Bracey is describing the noise that woke her up Sunday morning. “It got louder and louder...
wach.com
4 dead following serious crash involving train and car in downtown Florence: Coroner
FLORENCE S.C. (WPDE) — Four people were killed Saturday night in a crash involving a train and car at the intersection of the railroad crossing of East NB Baroody and North Dargan Streets in Florence, according to Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken. Mitchell Carter II, 34, of Florence,...
wach.com
Potential for flooding in areas of the Midlands Friday through the weekend
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — South Carolina is located between an upper low over Louisiana and high pressure to the north. The high pressure is helping to keep us fairly dry Friday but the moisture from the south will push north into the evening bringing some showers and storms. Most...
wach.com
Man's remains discovered in SC woods unidentified nearly two years later
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) – It’s a cold case that’s baffled Richland County investigators. It’s been nearly two years since a man’s remains were found in a wooded area on South Beltline Boulevard in Columbia. “Unfortunately, the cause of death for this individual is undetermined,”...
wach.com
One dead after collision in Newberry County
NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — The South Carolina Highway Patrol reports one person is dead after their vehicle struck some trees in Newberry County. According to officials, on Friday, September 10, around 5 p.m., a 1997 Ford pickup truck was travelling north on Old Whitmire Highway when the vehicle travelled off the right side of the road and struck some trees.
wach.com
Pedestrian killed after crash in Richland County
RICHLAND COUNTY (WACH) — A pedestrian is dead after a crash in Richland County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. Officials say the crash occurred around 11:55 p.m. on Thursday on Two Notch Road. The driver of a 2011 Nissan Armada SUV was traveling north on Two Notch...
wach.com
This weekend shaping up to be just shy of a washout for the Midlands
COLUMBIA, Sc. (WACH) --- A ton of wet weather is on tap for the Midlands this weekend. A low pressure center is stuck in the Gulf of Mexico. That's going to push moisture up into our area all weekend long. The bulk of our showers and storms for Saturday will...
wach.com
Coroner identifies man found dead at Kershaw County apartment complex
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — A man who was found dead during a homicide incident has been identified by the Kershaw County Coroner. Coroner David West identified 30-year-old Vance Lamar Fowler as the victim. Fowler was from the Elgin area. Deputies have arrested Trevor Samuel, 36, who is accused...
wach.com
West Nile Virus outbreak reported in Richland County, DHEC reports
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The City of Columbia has reported human transmission of the West Nile Virus in Columbia. According to the Departmennt of Heath and Environmental Control, there is a significant increase in the detection of West Nile Virus in Richland County and is alerting residents because of the multiple confirmed birds, mosquitoes, and human cases clustered in time and geographic location.
wach.com
Week three high school football highlights and scores
Columbia- For full highlights of Friday night's high school football action, click on the video at the top of the page!
wach.com
"I'm okay": Midlands officer faces accused shooter in court
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC (WACH) -- A man accused of shooting at a Forest Acres Police officer in July was denied bond by a Richland County judge on Sept. 9th. 19-year-old Ladre Smith appeared before Judge Latonya Derrick at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center during a bond hearing that Friday afternoon, and heard from the victim, Officer Daniel Haddad, where he asked Judge Derrick to keep Smith behind bars until his trial date.
wach.com
Deputies searching for car used to cause damage to property in Fairfield
FAIRFIELD COUNTY (WACH) — The Fairfield County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating a car allegedly used to damage someone's property. LOCAL FIRST | Pedestrian killed after crash in Richland County. Officials say a black Ford Taurus, similar to the one pictured above, was used...
wach.com
SC High School football game called early due to fight
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — The Friday night football game between Ridgeview High School and Spring Valley High School was called early due to a fight. Officials say a fight broke out and the game was called. The crowd was then told to leave. Deputies are still investigating the...
wach.com
Deputies arrest accused killer hours after apartment shooting
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Kershaw County deputies have arrested a man in a deadly Friday evening shooting. Deputies say they arrested Trevor Samuel, 36, just before 11pm Friday. Authorities say he shot and killed a man at Hallmark Apartments in Lugoff just before 5pm Friday. Shortly after the...
