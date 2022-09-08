Read full article on original website
NEW WILMINGTON, Pa. – Coming off an opening-week road loss, Westminster College football team bounced back in a big way against Bethany College Saturday afternoon. Ryan Gomes ground out 183 yards rushing and tallied 2 touchdowns, and the Titans tallied 42 unanswered points en route to a 42-3 win at Harold Burry Stadium/Memorial Field.
NEW WILMINGTON, Pa.-- Westminster College extends a warm welcome to the three new faculty members for the 2022-2023 academic year. Dr. Robert Craven, assistant professor of English. Craven received his bachelor’s degree in English from Westminster in 2013. He earned his master’s from Duquesne University and Ph.D. from the University of Oregon. He previously served as an instructor at the University of Oregon.
