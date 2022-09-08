NEW WILMINGTON, Pa.-- Westminster College extends a warm welcome to the three new faculty members for the 2022-2023 academic year. Dr. Robert Craven, assistant professor of English. Craven received his bachelor’s degree in English from Westminster in 2013. He earned his master’s from Duquesne University and Ph.D. from the University of Oregon. He previously served as an instructor at the University of Oregon.

