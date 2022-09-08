Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Plan a Trip to the Scariest Corn Maze in New Jersey this FallTravel MavenEast Windsor, NJ
Overturned Dump Truck Spills Contaminated Soil On Route 18 South, New BrunswickBridget MulroyNew Brunswick, NJ
Rutgers Scarlet KnightsThe LanternNew Brunswick, NJ
Popular bakery chain set to open new drive-thru location in New York later this monthKristen WaltersNew York City, NY
Pig out at Pig Island NYC for an all-day BBQ Feast this Saturday in Staten IslandAlyssa LevineStaten Island, NY
Related
Football: Asbury Park’s 18-man squad shows heart, but Keyport rallies late to take the win
Just a few days ago, it wasn’t clear that Asbury Park would be able to field enough players to have a season. Tonight, despite only having 18 players on its roster, the Bishops found themselves just one quarter away from earning an unlikely season-opening win in a home tilt against Keyport. The Red Raiders weren’t ready to go down easy though.
Turns out, Rutgers’ football Boardwalk is a blowout, too!
To the side of the skee-ball game, amid the blinking lights and horns indicating victory, a young Rutgers fan struggled to hold onto his pile of prizes. It’s clear what game he came to SHI Stadium for Saturday — and it wasn’t Wagner vs Rutgers. With the...
Recruit reactions to Rutgers win over Wagner
Rutgers now sits at 2-0 following a Saturday win over Wagner in which the Scarlet Knights cruised to a 66-7 final score. There were some top recruits on hand to take in the action and they shared their thoughts on their latest experience in Piscataway. “The game was pretty good,...
Linden shuts out Woodbridge- Football recap
Tequan Thomas threw for two touchdowns, and also rushed for 140 yards and one score on 17 carries to lead Linden to a 31-0 win over Woodbridge in Linden. Thomas completed 4-of-8 passes for 92 yards, as he found Kerdel Moses and Jawon Lee for scores of 30 and 26 yards, respectively. Alex Doncic also rushed for a 3-yard TD for Linden (1-1).
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
myveronanj.com
Football Falls To Weequahic Despite Fight To The End
6-2 isn’t a score often observed in football games at any level, but that was the score of the Verona-Weequahic game last night. The game was a fight to the end, with confused fan sections on both sides. Skilled defensive action led to turnover after turnover in the form of fumbles and interceptions. Verona just barely missed out on a legendary comeback.
The Block GameDay Countdown Returns Tonight at Pt Boro vs Manasquan
The Block GameDay Countdown returns for a new season tonight as we’ll be at Al Saner Field as Point Boro hosts Manasquan in an Independence Division meeting that could very well decide the division winner down the road. If you are going to the game then look for the Shore Sports Network SUV near the main entrance and stop by and register to win a $100 “Block Box” of assorted 100% all-natural prime meat and more. It’s all from The Butcher’s Block Butcher & Table in Long Branch which has taken the shore by storm.
H.S. football’s 10 biggest stories and other can’t-miss moments from Week 2
Week 1 in N.J. high school football made for plenty of storylines and moments worth talking about. Note to readers: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links we may earn a commission.
The Central Jersey Beer Festival Kicks Off This October
This event is perfect if you’re from central jersey and like to have a drink or two from time to time. The 2022 Central Jersey Beer Fest is back and it’s kicking off this October in West Windsor Township. Mercer County Park always hosts some of the best...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Rutgers WR Taj Harris is not expected to return during 2022 season: Here’s why
The chances of Taj Harris returning to the field for Rutgers during the 2022 season have gone from slim to practically none. As of Friday morning, the wide receiver is not on the University’s online student database, indicating he is no longer enrolled in classes at the school. Barring an extremely unlikely change of heart and re-enrollment by next Thursday’s add/drop deadline, Harris is not eligible to return to the Scarlet Knights this fall, meaning his 2022 season is over.
Mascot Mayhem: Vote Now For The Best Ocean County High School Mascot
The definition of a mascot is "a person or thing that is supposed to bring good luck or that is used to symbolize a particular event or organization." We love our local High School mascots and it's time for some "Mascot Mayhem" and a chance for you to show your school spirit and vote for the best Ocean County High School Mascot.
6 Great Sports Bars To Watch Football At Around Ocean County, NJ
Summer is on the back burner, and local summer is starting to heat up. It was kind of strange this week coming home to my street and not only finding a parking spot on my block but actually finding one right in front of my apartment. But hey, I'm not...
This Mercer County Bar Named One Of Best Sports Bars In NJ
There are a lot of sports bars that are perfect for spending those football Sundays in, but this Mercer County, NJ bar was just rated one of the best in the entire state!. Football season is coming quicker than we know it and it’s time to get your team’s jerseys out of the closet and head down to your favorite sports bar to enjoy the game. According to bestofnj.com, Firkin Tavern in Ewing, NJ made the list of being one of the top 5 best sports bars in Central Jersey.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
This was named the best place for breakfast in NJ
Breakfast food! What's better than sitting down at a casual, cozy restaurant and enjoying a fluffy stack of pancakes, crispy bacon, eggs and hot coffee?. There are undoubtedly SO many amazing breakfast spots in New Jersey, what with all of our diners! Breakfast food is kind of one New Jersey's specialties. Personally, I wouldn't want the task of having to name the absolute best breakfast spot in the whole state. There are too many good ones!
In rare move, Catholic officials give dying N.J. church new life
Mass was held at at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church in Montclair last weekend. The priest offered Communion and the congregation recited the Lord’s Prayer, as they have for generations at the towering brick church. But a regular Mass was not always guaranteed at Our Lady of Mount...
Dave Portnoy drops new reviews of 5 NJ pizzerias
Dave Portnoy took a recent trip to New Jersey and didn’t leave us without a proper farewell. Following his visit, he released FIVE new reviews of New Jersey pizza places. The first two to drop were in my neck of the woods in Morristown, NJ. Morristown is well known...
Vote For the Best High School Marching Band in Ocean County, NJ: Round 1
Oh man, to me there is nothing better than a Friday night at a local football game listening to the marching band in their seats playing their hearts out. I love sitting right next to them in the bleachers. That is the BEST school spirit!. I tried to play several...
Beach Radio
Ocean County, NJ based non-profit doing outstanding work for many communities
There is a uniqueness about the Ocean County-based non-profit JF Party Dragon and that's in part because they are middle-man -- there to help out wherever the need is great. Tom Nuara, President, Chief Executive Director, and Co-Founder of JF Party Dragon along with Justin Greco, Treasurer, and CFO of JF Party Dragon, joined us on 'Shore Time with Vin and Dave' on Sunday morning to discuss who they are, what they do, and how they continue to be there for all of you.
One of New Jersey’s Oldest Family-Owned Restaurants is a Must Visit
Something that is always a popular topic is food. We love talking about food and often we discuss where to visit here in New Jersey for a delicious meal. If you can sprinkle in a bit of history, well then you have a very intriguing story. This article is focusing...
Never Forget! 9/11 Ceremonies on Sunday Around Ocean County, New Jersey
Sunday is the 21st anniversary of the September 11th attacks on the United States. Over two decades now since that day which we will never forget. As we look to Sunday's events locally here in Ocean County, we hope if you cannot attend a ceremony that you will take a moment to reflect and remember those who were lost and those who gave their all as first responders during the worst civilian attack in our nation's history.
Turning the Page: Ocean County, NJ Commissioner looks back on summer success and previews shoulder season
The summer season is winding down with about two weeks left to spare to enjoy some warmer temps, sunshine and more before it starts to feel and look like fall at the Jersey Shore. While the numbers are still being tallied up from the summer as we head into shoulder...
Beach Radio
Toms River, NJ
15K+
Followers
13K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
My Beach Radio plays the best oldies and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Jersey Shore, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://mybeachradio.com
Comments / 0