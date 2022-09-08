ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asbury Park, NJ

247Sports

Recruit reactions to Rutgers win over Wagner

Rutgers now sits at 2-0 following a Saturday win over Wagner in which the Scarlet Knights cruised to a 66-7 final score. There were some top recruits on hand to take in the action and they shared their thoughts on their latest experience in Piscataway. “The game was pretty good,...
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
NJ.com

Linden shuts out Woodbridge- Football recap

Tequan Thomas threw for two touchdowns, and also rushed for 140 yards and one score on 17 carries to lead Linden to a 31-0 win over Woodbridge in Linden. Thomas completed 4-of-8 passes for 92 yards, as he found Kerdel Moses and Jawon Lee for scores of 30 and 26 yards, respectively. Alex Doncic also rushed for a 3-yard TD for Linden (1-1).
LINDEN, NJ
Asbury Park, NJ
Sports
Asbury Park, NJ
Football
City
Asbury Park, NJ
Asbury Park, NJ
Education
City
Keyport, NJ
myveronanj.com

Football Falls To Weequahic Despite Fight To The End

6-2 isn’t a score often observed in football games at any level, but that was the score of the Verona-Weequahic game last night. The game was a fight to the end, with confused fan sections on both sides. Skilled defensive action led to turnover after turnover in the form of fumbles and interceptions. Verona just barely missed out on a legendary comeback.
VERONA, NJ
Beach Radio

The Block GameDay Countdown Returns Tonight at Pt Boro vs Manasquan

The Block GameDay Countdown returns for a new season tonight as we’ll be at Al Saner Field as Point Boro hosts Manasquan in an Independence Division meeting that could very well decide the division winner down the road. If you are going to the game then look for the Shore Sports Network SUV near the main entrance and stop by and register to win a $100 “Block Box” of assorted 100% all-natural prime meat and more. It’s all from The Butcher’s Block Butcher & Table in Long Branch which has taken the shore by storm.
MANASQUAN, NJ
#Linus School Sports#High School Football#American Football#Highschoolsports#The Blue Bishop
NJ.com

Rutgers WR Taj Harris is not expected to return during 2022 season: Here’s why

The chances of Taj Harris returning to the field for Rutgers during the 2022 season have gone from slim to practically none. As of Friday morning, the wide receiver is not on the University’s online student database, indicating he is no longer enrolled in classes at the school. Barring an extremely unlikely change of heart and re-enrollment by next Thursday’s add/drop deadline, Harris is not eligible to return to the Scarlet Knights this fall, meaning his 2022 season is over.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
94.5 PST

This Mercer County Bar Named One Of Best Sports Bars In NJ

There are a lot of sports bars that are perfect for spending those football Sundays in, but this Mercer County, NJ bar was just rated one of the best in the entire state!. Football season is coming quicker than we know it and it’s time to get your team’s jerseys out of the closet and head down to your favorite sports bar to enjoy the game. According to bestofnj.com, Firkin Tavern in Ewing, NJ made the list of being one of the top 5 best sports bars in Central Jersey.
MERCER COUNTY, NJ
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
New Jersey 101.5

This was named the best place for breakfast in NJ

Breakfast food! What's better than sitting down at a casual, cozy restaurant and enjoying a fluffy stack of pancakes, crispy bacon, eggs and hot coffee?. There are undoubtedly SO many amazing breakfast spots in New Jersey, what with all of our diners! Breakfast food is kind of one New Jersey's specialties. Personally, I wouldn't want the task of having to name the absolute best breakfast spot in the whole state. There are too many good ones!
MONTCLAIR, NJ
Beach Radio

Ocean County, NJ based non-profit doing outstanding work for many communities

There is a uniqueness about the Ocean County-based non-profit JF Party Dragon and that's in part because they are middle-man -- there to help out wherever the need is great. Tom Nuara, President, Chief Executive Director, and Co-Founder of JF Party Dragon along with Justin Greco, Treasurer, and CFO of JF Party Dragon, joined us on 'Shore Time with Vin and Dave' on Sunday morning to discuss who they are, what they do, and how they continue to be there for all of you.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
Beach Radio

Never Forget! 9/11 Ceremonies on Sunday Around Ocean County, New Jersey

Sunday is the 21st anniversary of the September 11th attacks on the United States. Over two decades now since that day which we will never forget. As we look to Sunday's events locally here in Ocean County, we hope if you cannot attend a ceremony that you will take a moment to reflect and remember those who were lost and those who gave their all as first responders during the worst civilian attack in our nation's history.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
