Tahoe City Skatepark Unveiled in Honor of Fallen Teen, Scotty LappAnthony J LynchTahoe City, CA
Tour de Tahoe Set to Return for its 18th Event on September 11Anthony J LynchStateline, NV
South Lake Tahoe Unveils Plans For a New Affordable Housing ProjectAnthony J LynchSouth Lake Tahoe, CA
The Great Reno Balloon Race to Return September 9-11Anthony J LynchReno, NV
Drone Shows To Return To Lake Tahoe for Labor Day WeekendAnthony J LynchTahoe City, CA
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Drink of the Week: Bowl Incline’s Sour Strike
In our Drink of the Week segment, we’ll showcase one unique type of beer, wine, cocktail — you name it — to try at one of the countless breweries, bars and restaurants from around the basin. Craft cocktails and smoke shows happening at a bar inside a...
Smoke from California’s Mosquito Fire has drifted as far as the East Coast
"It's not as thick as it is here, but it has traveled across the entire United States," a forecaster with the National Weather Service said.
Local ribs joint wins coveted title of 'Best in the West'
Welcome back to the Reno Taste, your weekly newsletter with the latest on food, culture and events happening in town. This week: A local BBQ spot snags first place in big rib cook-off Rusty Taco opens in Reno Great Reno Balloon Race takes to the skies Two free and relatively cheap things to do this week ...
Sierra Sun
Makers Market growing in Kings Beach
KINGS BEACH, Calif. — The Tahoe Backyard located in Kings Beach was created to feel like someone’s backyard. When property manager and owner of Chickadee Art Collective Nicole Stirling saw the opportunity for artists in the area to participate in outdoor vending this summer, she jumped at the chance.
Mosquito Fire blazes through 37 thousand acres
An update to the Mosquito Fire that is blazing through 37 thousand acres, forcing more evacuation orders in Placer and El Dorado counties
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Tour de Tahoe canceled due to wildfire smoke
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Bike the West has been monitoring the Mosquito Fire and due to smoky conditions it has decided to cancel this weekend’s event. “At this point the fire is 0% contained and quadrupled in size today alone,” said a post on the group’s website. “With cycling being a heavy cardio activity that does not pair well with terrible air quality. At this point we’ve decided to cancel the ride, and wanted to get this information out as many people had travel plans or reservations for the Tahoe area.”
KCRA.com
‘We’ll get through this’: A family-owned grocery store opens behind evacuation lines to serve Mosquito Fire first responders
FORESTHILL, Calif. — Over 40 years in business, serving the rural Foresthill community of Placer County, Worton’s Market, a family-owned and operated grocery store decided to open its doors to the thousands of first responders fighting the Mosquito Fire. The family who owns Worton’s Market, which currently sits...
Sierra Sun
Students head to science camp at Donner Summit
NORDEN, Calif. – Local students were busy last month forming hypotheses, gathering data, and learning about the Sierra Nevada. On Aug. 23, a group of 18 middles schoolers participated in Headwaters Science Institute’s three-day research camp at Clair Tappaan Lodge where they pondered whether a stream’s width correlates to the types of macroinvertebrates that call it home or what is the cause of tree death in the area.
visitusaparks.com
Rush to Placerville, CA this Weekend
El Dorado County is the birthplace of California’s gold rush, and the fever that inspired hundreds of thousands of emigrants to flock to the Pacific Coast—forever changing the course of American history. Today, modern travelers find small-town charm, outdoor experiences, and robust flavors that continue to thrive in Placerville, CA.
Evacuations continue to grow as firefighters achieve containment on Mosquito Fire
FORESTHILL, Calif. (KTXL) — On Sunday, firefighters finally started to achieve some containment on the Mosquito Fire after it has been burning in Placer County and El Dorado County for the past six days. According to CAL FIRE, as of 7:59 a.m., the Mosquito Fire is now 10% contained and has burned 46,587 acres. While […]
NBC Bay Area
Bay Area Crews Help Fight Mosquito Fire Near Lake Tahoe
Dozens of firefighters from the Bay Area are battling the Mosquito Fire near Lake Tahoe, defending homes and other buildings threatened by flames. The Santa Clara Fire Department sent crews to the Mosquito Fire along with San Jose, Redwood City, Santa Rosa and several other Bay Area departments. Mosquito Fire...
WATCH: Incredibly Chunky Bear Filmed Walking Down the Beach in the Tahoe Keys
For the last several months, a 500-pound black bear, known as Hank the Tank, has been roaming the streets of the Tahoe Keys. According to reports, the famous bear has been seen numerous times around the South Lake Tahoe area, about 100 miles east of Sacramento. However, this neighborhood black...
Horses left in Mosquito Fire evacuation zone fed, given water to by firefighters
FORESTHILL, Calif. — Two horses left behind in the Mosquito Fire evacuation zone now have water and food after crews on the frontlines of the destructive fire in Placer and El Dorado Counties stopped to help the animals. While assigned to the Mosquito Fire on Saturday, firefighters from the...
Record-Courier
Visibility drops to a mile as smoke pours into Valley
Visibility in Minden dropped briefly to a mile after smoke from a fire burning 50 miles due west of Carson Valley sent air quality into unhealthy levels on Thursday. Minden-Tahoe Airport showed visibility started dropping rapidly at 3:40 p.m. as smoke from the Mosquito Fire poured over the Sierra. The...
After a teen's tragic skiing death, a Tahoe town builds Scotty Lapp skate park
After Scotty Lapp died in a ski accident, his parents embarked on a journey to build the skate park their son dreamed of.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Clean Up the Lake finds ‘dirtiest mile’ yet in Fallen Leaf Lake
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Nonprofit Clean Up The Lake has launched an expansive underwater clean up in Fallen Leaf Lake revealing the Tahoe Basin’s dirtiest mile yet. In the history of this small but mighty and often overlooked lake, there has never been an underwater cleanup of this scale, said a news release.
Mosquito Fire evacuation center moving to Sierra College
ROCKLIN, Calif. (KTXL) — Placer County announced on Saturday that the evacuation center for the Mosquito Fire will be moving from its location in Auburn to Sierra College in Rocklin. The campus located at 5100 Sierra College Blvd will have the center in its cafeteria located inside of building J, according to Placer County. Photo […]
KCRA.com
'She’s with all of us': Truckee comes together for Kiely Rodni's celebration of life
TRUCKEE, Calif. — The community of Truckee came together Saturday to celebrate the life ofKiely Rodni. The 16-year-old's death grabbed nationwide attention as law enforcement and volunteers searched for Rodni after she disappeared from a party at the Prosser Family Campground on Aug. 6. A volunteer dive group, Adventures with Purpose found Rodni's body inside her car submerged in Prosser Lake about two weeks later on Aug. 21.
Sierra Sun
Dense smoke from Mosquito Fire expected to return to Truckee-Tahoe
Mosquito Fire emergency shelter moves to Sierra College; other resources continue to be available to Placer residents. An emergency shelter for Mosquito Fire evacuees opens at 10 a.m. Saturday at Sierra College in Rocklin, and the former shelter site at the Bell Road Baptist Church in Auburn has closed. Residents...
2news.com
Record Breaking Heat to Smoky Skies and Rain Chances
After a brief break from the thick smoke, more smoke has moved into the Truckee Meadows and is expected to stick around throughout much of Monday. The air quality will likely get worse as well, reaching unhealthy levels throughout the Reno area. Not much has changed with the forecast, still...
