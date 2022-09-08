ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Truckee, CA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Tahoe Daily Tribune

Drink of the Week: Bowl Incline’s Sour Strike

In our Drink of the Week segment, we’ll showcase one unique type of beer, wine, cocktail — you name it — to try at one of the countless breweries, bars and restaurants from around the basin. Craft cocktails and smoke shows happening at a bar inside a...
INCLINE VILLAGE, NV
Reno-Gazette Journal

Local ribs joint wins coveted title of 'Best in the West'

Welcome back to the Reno Taste, your weekly newsletter with the latest on food, culture and events happening in town. This week: A local BBQ spot snags first place in big rib cook-off Rusty Taco opens in Reno Great Reno Balloon Race takes to the skies Two free and relatively cheap things to do this week ...
Sierra Sun

Makers Market growing in Kings Beach

KINGS BEACH, Calif. — The Tahoe Backyard located in Kings Beach was created to feel like someone’s backyard. When property manager and owner of Chickadee Art Collective Nicole Stirling saw the opportunity for artists in the area to participate in outdoor vending this summer, she jumped at the chance.
KINGS BEACH, CA
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Tour de Tahoe canceled due to wildfire smoke

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Bike the West has been monitoring the Mosquito Fire and due to smoky conditions it has decided to cancel this weekend’s event. “At this point the fire is 0% contained and quadrupled in size today alone,” said a post on the group’s website. “With cycling being a heavy cardio activity that does not pair well with terrible air quality. At this point we’ve decided to cancel the ride, and wanted to get this information out as many people had travel plans or reservations for the Tahoe area.”
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
Sierra Sun

Students head to science camp at Donner Summit

NORDEN, Calif. – Local students were busy last month forming hypotheses, gathering data, and learning about the Sierra Nevada. On Aug. 23, a group of 18 middles schoolers participated in Headwaters Science Institute’s three-day research camp at Clair Tappaan Lodge where they pondered whether a stream’s width correlates to the types of macroinvertebrates that call it home or what is the cause of tree death in the area.
NORDEN, CA
visitusaparks.com

Rush to Placerville, CA this Weekend

El Dorado County is the birthplace of California’s gold rush, and the fever that inspired hundreds of thousands of emigrants to flock to the Pacific Coast—forever changing the course of American history. Today, modern travelers find small-town charm, outdoor experiences, and robust flavors that continue to thrive in Placerville, CA.
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
NBC Bay Area

Bay Area Crews Help Fight Mosquito Fire Near Lake Tahoe

Dozens of firefighters from the Bay Area are battling the Mosquito Fire near Lake Tahoe, defending homes and other buildings threatened by flames. The Santa Clara Fire Department sent crews to the Mosquito Fire along with San Jose, Redwood City, Santa Rosa and several other Bay Area departments. Mosquito Fire...
SAN JOSE, CA
Record-Courier

Visibility drops to a mile as smoke pours into Valley

Visibility in Minden dropped briefly to a mile after smoke from a fire burning 50 miles due west of Carson Valley sent air quality into unhealthy levels on Thursday. Minden-Tahoe Airport showed visibility started dropping rapidly at 3:40 p.m. as smoke from the Mosquito Fire poured over the Sierra. The...
MINDEN, NV
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Clean Up the Lake finds ‘dirtiest mile’ yet in Fallen Leaf Lake

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Nonprofit Clean Up The Lake has launched an expansive underwater clean up in Fallen Leaf Lake revealing the Tahoe Basin’s dirtiest mile yet. In the history of this small but mighty and often overlooked lake, there has never been an underwater cleanup of this scale, said a news release.
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
FOX40

Mosquito Fire evacuation center moving to Sierra College

ROCKLIN, Calif. (KTXL) — Placer County announced on Saturday that the evacuation center for the Mosquito Fire will be moving from its location in Auburn to Sierra College in Rocklin. The campus located at 5100 Sierra College Blvd will have the center in its cafeteria located inside of building J, according to Placer County. Photo […]
PLACER COUNTY, CA
KCRA.com

'She’s with all of us': Truckee comes together for Kiely Rodni's celebration of life

TRUCKEE, Calif. — The community of Truckee came together Saturday to celebrate the life ofKiely Rodni. The 16-year-old's death grabbed nationwide attention as law enforcement and volunteers searched for Rodni after she disappeared from a party at the Prosser Family Campground on Aug. 6. A volunteer dive group, Adventures with Purpose found Rodni's body inside her car submerged in Prosser Lake about two weeks later on Aug. 21.
TRUCKEE, CA
Sierra Sun

Dense smoke from Mosquito Fire expected to return to Truckee-Tahoe

Mosquito Fire emergency shelter moves to Sierra College; other resources continue to be available to Placer residents. An emergency shelter for Mosquito Fire evacuees opens at 10 a.m. Saturday at Sierra College in Rocklin, and the former shelter site at the Bell Road Baptist Church in Auburn has closed. Residents...
ROCKLIN, CA
2news.com

Record Breaking Heat to Smoky Skies and Rain Chances

After a brief break from the thick smoke, more smoke has moved into the Truckee Meadows and is expected to stick around throughout much of Monday. The air quality will likely get worse as well, reaching unhealthy levels throughout the Reno area. Not much has changed with the forecast, still...
RENO, NV

