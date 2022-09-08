ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Lake Tahoe, CA

Reno-Gazette Journal

Reno-Sparks air quality: Wildfire smoke prompts Stage 2 emergency declaration

Local air quality officials declared a Stage 2 Emergency Episode ahead of the weekend as smoke continued to pour into Northern Nevada from the Mosquito Fire. The Washoe County Health District's Air Quality Management Division (AQMD) declared the emergency on Friday afternoon. The index for fine particulate matter is expected to surpass 100 on Saturday, indicating...
CBS San Francisco

Mosquito Fire grows to over 41,000 acres as crews make progress

PLACER COUNTY – The Mosquito Fire continued to grow and threaten thousands of structures in Placer and El Dorado counties Sunday, but firefighters noted that growth has slowed amid cooler weather conditions.According Cal Fire reports Sunday morning, the fire has burned at least 41,443 acres with containment raised to 10%. The number of structures threatened has grown to more than 5,800.According to the Placer County Sheriff, 11,117 people have been evacuated, with 5,901 of those residing in Placer County. Evacuation maps have been issued by the Placer County Sheriff's Office and the El Dorado County Sheriff.The fire, which started near the...
Sierra Sun

1st Amendment to be discussed at return of Tahoe Talk

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — On September 17, 1787 thirty-nine delegate signatures were added to the Constitution of the United States and a discussion next week will honor this approaching 235th anniversary. The first in-person Tahoe Talk since the beginning of the pandemic will highlight the First Amendment of the...
CBS San Francisco

Mosquito Fire explodes to 30,000 acres; inferno threatens thousands of structures

VOLCANOVILLE, El Dorado County -- Winds from a massive pyrocumulus cloud, soaring thousands of feet and visible in some parts of the Bay Area, whipped the Mosquito Fire into a raging inferno, driving a wall of flames across the American River and into the small mountain community of Volcanoviile.Overnight the blaze grew to at least 29,585 acres, had zero containment and was threatening 3,666 structures. The fire is burning in the Tahoe National Forest and now extends into both Placer and El Dorado counties. Evacuations have been ordered in both counties.On Tuesday, the blaze roared through the mountain...
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Tour de Tahoe canceled due to wildfire smoke

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Bike the West has been monitoring the Mosquito Fire and due to smoky conditions it has decided to cancel this weekend’s event. “At this point the fire is 0% contained and quadrupled in size today alone,” said a post on the group’s website. “With cycling being a heavy cardio activity that does not pair well with terrible air quality. At this point we’ve decided to cancel the ride, and wanted to get this information out as many people had travel plans or reservations for the Tahoe area.”
Sierra Sun

Students head to science camp at Donner Summit

NORDEN, Calif. – Local students were busy last month forming hypotheses, gathering data, and learning about the Sierra Nevada. On Aug. 23, a group of 18 middles schoolers participated in Headwaters Science Institute’s three-day research camp at Clair Tappaan Lodge where they pondered whether a stream’s width correlates to the types of macroinvertebrates that call it home or what is the cause of tree death in the area.
Sierra Sun

TRPA approves monopine cell tower in Incline Village

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — A new cellular monopine tower located on Tunnel Creek Road was approved by the Tahoe Regional Planning Agency on Thursday, Aug. 11. TRPA Public Information Officer Jeff Cowen explained that the approval came after a significant vetting process of the area to be sure it remained in conjunction with the Lake Tahoe Regional Plan.
mymotherlode.com

Latest Major Wildfire Burns Along Northern Sierra Nevada

Placer County, CA — A wildfire burning out of control in the northern Sierra Nevada has destroyed both structures and cars. Evacuation orders and warnings were put in place in Placer and El Dorado counties yesterday afternoon due to the Mosquito Fire. It was located on Tuesday evening and quadrupled in size on Wednesday. It has burned over 6,800 acres and there is no containment.
