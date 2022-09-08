Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tahoe City Skatepark Unveiled in Honor of Fallen Teen, Scotty LappAnthony J LynchTahoe City, CA
Tour de Tahoe Set to Return for its 18th Event on September 11Anthony J LynchStateline, NV
South Lake Tahoe Unveils Plans For a New Affordable Housing ProjectAnthony J LynchSouth Lake Tahoe, CA
Drone Shows To Return To Lake Tahoe for Labor Day WeekendAnthony J LynchTahoe City, CA
Smoke from California’s Mosquito Fire has drifted as far as the East Coast
"It's not as thick as it is here, but it has traveled across the entire United States," a forecaster with the National Weather Service said.
Reno-Sparks air quality: Wildfire smoke prompts Stage 2 emergency declaration
Local air quality officials declared a Stage 2 Emergency Episode ahead of the weekend as smoke continued to pour into Northern Nevada from the Mosquito Fire. The Washoe County Health District's Air Quality Management Division (AQMD) declared the emergency on Friday afternoon. The index for fine particulate matter is expected to surpass 100 on Saturday, indicating...
Mosquito Fire spreads north as blaze forces 11,000 to evacuate in California
Nearly 6,000 homes and structures are threatened by the Mosquito Fire.
How bad does the air have to get for Washoe County School District to call a smoke day on Monday?
The air in Reno would have to get much worse than it has been all weekend for the Washoe County School District to call a smoke day on Monday. For school to be canceled, the air quality index would have to climb to above 300 and be in the maroon color range, with...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Dense smoke from Mosquito Fire expected to return to Tahoe Basin
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The smoke that blanketed Lake Tahoe Friday morning let up in the afternoon into the evening, but weather officials are expecting more dense smoke to return Saturday afternoon as the Mosquito Fire continues to rage west of the basin. The National Weather Service in...
Mosquito Fire grows to over 41,000 acres as crews make progress
PLACER COUNTY – The Mosquito Fire continued to grow and threaten thousands of structures in Placer and El Dorado counties Sunday, but firefighters noted that growth has slowed amid cooler weather conditions.According Cal Fire reports Sunday morning, the fire has burned at least 41,443 acres with containment raised to 10%. The number of structures threatened has grown to more than 5,800.According to the Placer County Sheriff, 11,117 people have been evacuated, with 5,901 of those residing in Placer County. Evacuation maps have been issued by the Placer County Sheriff's Office and the El Dorado County Sheriff.The fire, which started near the...
Sierra Sun
1st Amendment to be discussed at return of Tahoe Talk
INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — On September 17, 1787 thirty-nine delegate signatures were added to the Constitution of the United States and a discussion next week will honor this approaching 235th anniversary. The first in-person Tahoe Talk since the beginning of the pandemic will highlight the First Amendment of the...
SFist
Mosquito Fire Grows to 14,000 Acres, Jumps Into El Dorado County, Begins Impacting Tahoe Air Quality
A wildfire that broke out Tuesday in Placer County, west of Lake Tahoe, grew significantly on Thursday and overnight, aided by ongoing hot and dry conditions. And it has begun ruining the air quality for late-summer pleasure-seekers around the Lake Tahoe basin. The Mosquito Fire had grown to 14,250 acres...
Smoke from Mosquito Fire enveloping more communities in Northern California
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Mosquito Fire burning in Placer and El Dorado counties is burning through thousands of acres and smoke is becoming a bigger concern for many in the area. Air quality is ranked on a scale called the Air Quality Index, or AQI. It ranges from 1-300...
SFist
Mosquito Fire Grows to Over 33,000 Acres, Becomes Largest CA Wildfire (So Far) This Year
As of Saturday afternoon, the Mosquito Fire has burned 33,754 acres — with still 0% of the blaze contained and now threatens 3,666 structures — which makes it the largest fire this wildfire season in California, thus far. Since starting Tuesday night around 6 p.m., the Mosquito Fire...
lookout.co
Tidal marsh or ‘fake habitat’? California environmental project draws criticism
Have something to say? Lookout welcomes letters to the editor, within our policies, from readers. Guidelines here. Southwest of Sacramento, the branching arms of waterways reach into a patchwork of farm fields and pastures. Canals and wetlands fringed with reeds meet a sunbaked expanse of dry meadows. These lands on...
Mosquito Fire explodes to 30,000 acres; inferno threatens thousands of structures
VOLCANOVILLE, El Dorado County -- Winds from a massive pyrocumulus cloud, soaring thousands of feet and visible in some parts of the Bay Area, whipped the Mosquito Fire into a raging inferno, driving a wall of flames across the American River and into the small mountain community of Volcanoviile.Overnight the blaze grew to at least 29,585 acres, had zero containment and was threatening 3,666 structures. The fire is burning in the Tahoe National Forest and now extends into both Placer and El Dorado counties. Evacuations have been ordered in both counties.On Tuesday, the blaze roared through the mountain...
NBC Bay Area
Air Quality Impacted as Mosquito Fire Continues to Burn Near Lake Tahoe
The Mosquito Fire is ravaging El Dorado and Placer counties as air quality is becoming a major concern. As of Saturday morning, it exploded to 33,754 acres in less than a week with no containment. Meng Zhou and her family recently traveled from Redwood City to Donner Lake, an area...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Tour de Tahoe canceled due to wildfire smoke
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Bike the West has been monitoring the Mosquito Fire and due to smoky conditions it has decided to cancel this weekend’s event. “At this point the fire is 0% contained and quadrupled in size today alone,” said a post on the group’s website. “With cycling being a heavy cardio activity that does not pair well with terrible air quality. At this point we’ve decided to cancel the ride, and wanted to get this information out as many people had travel plans or reservations for the Tahoe area.”
Sierra Sun
2news.com
Stage 2 Air Pollution Emergency Episode Announced due to Mosquito Fire
Due to the Mosquito Fire burning west of Lake Tahoe, the Washoe County Health District – Air Quality Management Division (AQMD) has issued a Stage 2 Emergency Episode. This means that air quality in the Reno-Sparks area is expected to get progressively worse at times Saturday evening and Sunday.
mymotherlode.com
Latest Major Wildfire Burns Along Northern Sierra Nevada
Placer County, CA — A wildfire burning out of control in the northern Sierra Nevada has destroyed both structures and cars. Evacuation orders and warnings were put in place in Placer and El Dorado counties yesterday afternoon due to the Mosquito Fire. It was located on Tuesday evening and quadrupled in size on Wednesday. It has burned over 6,800 acres and there is no containment.
