Troy, NY

Upcoming opening for KFC in Troy

By Jessie House
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ShGJu_0hn6FfZU00

TROY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — The Troy KFC will be opening soon after the date was pushed back earlier in August. KBP Brands is excited to announce its opening date for the Troy KFC.

The new KFC will be opening on Tuesday, September 13 at 10:30 a.m., at 668 Hoosick Road in Troy. The grand opening will include a Colonel tie ribbon-cutting and the first 50 customers will get a “Free Chicken for a year” gift card.

KFC opening new location in Troy

KBP Brands plans to hire 50+ new team members and offers competitive wages, and great benefits including flexible schedules, and scholarship opportunities. You can apply at www.KFC.com/careers .

