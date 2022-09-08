Upcoming opening for KFC in Troy
TROY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — The Troy KFC will be opening soon after the date was pushed back earlier in August. KBP Brands is excited to announce its opening date for the Troy KFC.Get the latest news, sports, weather and events delivered right to your inbox!
The new KFC will be opening on Tuesday, September 13 at 10:30 a.m., at 668 Hoosick Road in Troy. The grand opening will include a Colonel tie ribbon-cutting and the first 50 customers will get a “Free Chicken for a year” gift card.KFC opening new location in Troy
KBP Brands plans to hire 50+ new team members and offers competitive wages, and great benefits including flexible schedules, and scholarship opportunities. You can apply at www.KFC.com/careers .Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.
Comments / 6