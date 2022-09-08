Read full article on original website
935wain.com
Sheriff’s Office Arrests Two Columbia Residents On Drug Trafficking Charges
On Wednesday, September 7th, 2022 at 9:35pm, Adair County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Chris Tweedy and Deputy Kenny Perkins, initiated contact with two females in a local business parking lot on KY55. As a result of their investigation, a quantity of methamphetamine, cash, marijuana and their vehicle was seized. Arrested...
foxlexington.com
Frankfort man falls overboard, drowns at Mercer County lake
FRANKFORT, Ky. (FOX 56) – A Kentucky man drowned at Herrington Lake in Mercer County Thursday. The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources said at around 1:15 p.m. Thursday a conservation officer responded to a report of a drowning at Mid Lake Marina. The department said 71-year-old Gary...
wtloam.com
Laurel County Suspicious Vehicle Complaint Leads To Three Arrests
Laurel County Sheriff John Root reports K-9/Sgt. Gary Mehler and Deputy Travis Napier were dispatched to a business parking lot off KY 490 at School Street to investigate a complaint of a suspicious vehicle blocking a driveway and partially in the road. Deputies found the vehicle and learned that three men had exited the vehicle walked away from the scene. Deputies were given descriptions of the men and were able to find them nearby. 40-year-old William Malicoat of Campbellsville was found with suspected meth and was a wanted parole violator, 49-year-old Paul Brown of Corbin was also found with suspected meth and 45-year-old Dirk Justice of Manchester was wanted in Laurel County for failure to appear in court. All three were arrested and lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center. Deputy Brad Mink and Deputy Gilbert Acciardo assisted at the scene.
Missing Somerset man found safe
The Somerset Police Department has issued a Golden Alert for a missing 37-year-old man.
wcluradio.com
Train, dump truck crash closes State Quarry Road in Park City
PARK CITY — A commercial vehicle and train have crashed in Barren County. Marcus Thurman, deputy director of Barren County Emergency Management, said the crash happened near Park City Stone, which is along State Quarry Road. A railroad crossing is not maintained at the location. The driver of the...
WKYT 27
Ky. man arrested following large drug investigation
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lincoln County man was arrested as a result of a Madison County Drug Task Force investigation. Investigators say Dalton Roe, 19, was involved in trafficking drugs in central Kentucky, including Madison County. Officials seized heroin, fentanyl, methamphetamines, cocaine, marijuana and prescription pills. Roe is facing...
lakercountry.com
Trial date set for Russell Springs man accused of murder
A trial date has been set for a Russell Springs man accused of murder. According to court records, Jordan N. Coffey will go to trial on charges of murder and tampering with physical evidence in May 2023. Coffey is charged with murder in connection with the death of 38-year-old Christopher...
k105.com
Longtime Morehead St. professor drowns at Mercer Co. marina
A longtime Morehead State University professor has drowned at a Mercer County lake marina. The Mercer County Coroner’s Office said 71-year-old Gary B. Lafleur, of Frankfort, drowned Thursday afternoon at Midlake Marina at Herrington Lake near Harrodsburg. Lafleur, according to Kentucky Fish & Wildlife officials, fell off the back...
wdrb.com
Hardin County 3rd-grader dies of undisclosed illness
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A third-grade boy in Hardin County passed away away recently from an undisclosed illness. In a Facebook post Tuesday, Hardin County Schools said Rineyville Elementary School student Quincy Sweatt was a "vibrant young man who thoroughly enjoyed his young life." "He made an impact on all...
WKYT 27
Sheriff: Wayne County man arrested on drug trafficking charges
WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A Wayne County man was arrested Tuesday night on drug trafficking charges, according to the Wayne County Sheriff. Around 10:45 p.m. Tuesday, deputies said they saw a car with expired registration plates driving recklessly. The deputies made a traffic stop, and they said a passenger...
wymt.com
Long-time MSU professor drowns at Herrington Lake, coroner says
MERCER COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A Morehead State University professor drowned at Herrington Lake. It happened Thursday afternoon at Midlake Marina on the lake. The Mercer County Coroner’s Office says the victim, Gary Lafleur, of Frankfort, fell off the back of his boat at the boat ramp. Lafleur’s wife tried to get him out of the water, but could not.
WKYT 27
Suicide prevention event remembers Somerset girl
SOMERSET, Ky. (WKYT) - Broken Pieces No More is an advocacy group. They raise awareness for child abuse, domestic violence, human trafficking and bullying. “Those are topics that a lot of people have a hard time digesting. A hard time talking about. We want to make it to where we can sit down at the table and have these open discussions,” said executive director of Broken Pieces No More, Pamela Richards-Woodall.
19-year-old charged in Central Kentucky drug investigation, police say
A 19-year-old man out of Lincoln County has been arrested after a multi-agency drug investigation in Madison County, according to Kentucky State Police. An investigation by the Madison County Drug Task Force determined that Dalton Roe, of Crab Orchard, was involved in trafficking illegal drugs in Central Kentucky, including Madison County, police said. State police said the investigation resulted in the seizure of heroin, fentanyl, methamphetamine, cocaine, marijuana and prescription pills.
wymt.com
Crews recover vehicle over embankment
MOUNT VERNON, Ky. (WKYT) - A driver was injured in a crash in Rockcastle County that sent a vehicle over a 300 foot embankment. Mount Vernon Firefighters responded to the scene of an injury accident on I-75 South near mile marker 57. A single occupant was extricated from the vehicle...
kentuckytoday.com
Anonymous donations, prayer have Southside Glasgow church project on track
GLASGOW, Ky. (KT) – At a time when many churches are tightening belts with pandemic and inflation concerns, Southside Baptist in Glasgow is forging ahead on a $1.8 million building project for a new church. Pastor David Purichia and his congregation have plenty of reasons to praise God for...
speedonthewater.com
Gallery Of The Week: Sunsations Storm Lake Cumberland
With stops open for two days during the wildly popular Lake Cumberland Poker Run hosted by State Dock Marina in Jamestown, Ky., the fun continues today as the go-fast boaters who traveled from as far away as California, Florida, Louisiana, Michigan and beyond return to the lake as well as the always-impressive raft-up at Harmon Creek. And while the weather may not be as welcoming as it was on Friday with showers possible throughout the day, participants are likely to have a great time on and off the water.
wymt.com
Golden Alert issued for missing man
SOMERSET, Ky. (WYMT) - The Somerset Police Department issued a Golden Alert Friday morning. Police are looking for Derek VanWormer, 37, who was reported missing early Thursday morning. He is described as having a thin build, has a beard, brown hair, hazel eyes and 5′09″ tall along with having multiple...
Kentucky Is Home to the International Paranormal Museum and Research Center and You Can Visit!
A museum highlighting everything from cryptids, to aliens is located in Kentucky, and it's a must-see!. Did you know that Kentucky is home to the International Paranormal Museum and Research Center? It's true! It's located in Somerset, Kentucky which is about a 3-hour drive from the Tri-State, and it definitely seems worth the day trip. They're located in the lower level of the Carnegie Community Arts Center.
beef2live.com
Bluegrass Stockyards (Stanford): Top 10 Sales By String Size (Thursday)
Bluegrass Stockyards (Stanford, Kentucky): Top 10 Sales By String Size (Thursday) The largest string sold on Thursday at Bluegrass (Stanford) was 82 heifers (623#) at $189.20. The second largest string was 79 heifers (661#) at $186.40. The average price paid on Thursday for the top 10 strings at Bluegrass (Stanford)...
lakercountry.com
Furious Laker rally ends in heartbreak
It was a heartbreak homecoming at Finley Field Friday night as a Hail Mary as time expired dashed Russell County’s furious rally against the Casey County Rebels. Casey County’s Ethan Willoughby lobbed a pass into the back of the end zone, and Rebel wide receiver Nate Goode came down with it in the end zone as time expired to give the Rebels the 40-35 victory.
