Fox 59
Crash in Shelby County claims 2 lives
SHELBY COUNTY — Just before 10 p.m. Saturday, a van traveling northbound on north State Road 9 near 750 North struck the back of a hay bailer being pulled by a tractor. Police said the van then went into the southbound lane and hit an RV head-on. The driver and passenger of the van were killed and pronounced dead at the scene. There was also a child inside of the van who was transported to Riley Children’s hospital. There is no word on the child’s condition yet.
WANE-TV
At the Library: Fall programming
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fall programming is underway at the Allen County Public Library. WANE 15’s Sierra Tufts stopped by the main branch to learn about what is being offered. You can learn more in the video above. The library offers programming for all ages, broken up...
Renters protest condition of student-leased properties in Muncie
MUNCIE, Ind. — Renters who said they are fed up with their living conditions in Muncie protested Saturday in front of the place they say is responsible. Some tenants have accused BSU Rentals and Middletown Property of taking advantage of students and claim they're being forced to live in "unlivable" conditions with "filthy" apartments, some infested with black mold and bugs.
2 Marion residents killed in Shelby County crash
SHELBY COUNTY, Ind. — An investigation is underway into a crash that killed a Marion man and woman in Shelby County Saturday night. According the Shelby County Coroner's Office, a deputy coroner confirmed 67-year-old Sherry Freel and 66-year-old Vincent Justice were killed in the crash that happened around 9:40 p.m. on State Road 9 at County Road 750 North.
Kuehnert Dairy Farm Fall Festival returns on Friday
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — On Friday September 16, the Kuehnert Dairy Farm Fall Festival will be back for another year. It’s quite the milestone as it is the 10th year for the fall festival. Sarah Kuehnert joined First News Sunday on September 11 to preview this year’s festival. On top of the 10th anniversary […]
hometownnewsnow.com
Wrongful Death Action Could be Taken in Walorski Accident
(Elkhart County, IN) - The family of a woman killed in the accident that claimed the lives of Jackie Walorski and two others may file a wrongful death lawsuit. On August 3, 56-year-old Edith Schmucker of Nappanee was killed in a head-on collision on an Elkhart County highway with a car carrying Walorski and two of her staffers.
WANE-TV
Power restored in southwest Allen County
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Southwest Allen County Schools announced Friday morning that Deer Ridge Elementary School will be on an eLearning day. The move was prompted by what the school district described as ‘inconsistent power.’. The electrical issue was due to an outage affecting Indiana Michigan Power customers in...
WANE-TV
Over $250,000 raised to support baseball programs for at-risk youth
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – More than $250,000 was raised Saturday night to support baseball programs for at-risk youth. “Dinner on the Diamond, Picnic at the Plate” was held at the Academy of Sports & Health Center. The event included food, drinks, entertainment and an auction. Proceeds went...
WANE-TV
Community honors Fort Wayne leader with memorial sign
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Indiana Black Expo unveiled a memorial sign Saturday in honor of Lincoln “Link” Chapman. Friends, family and community members gathered at the memorial to celebrate his life and leadership. The sign was unveiled on Jefferson Boulevard. Chapman died at 80 years old...
WTHR
Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Flash Flood warning issued for Southeast Hamilton County
INDIANAPOLIS — The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Warning for Hamilton County is in effect until 12:15 a.m. Sunday. Meteorologist Chelsea Stevens said an area of heavy rain has been associated with showers rolling through the area Saturday evening. Some areas had already seen as much...
WANE-TV
Recycler proposes building 140 feet high on Adams Center Road
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A UK-based company has proposed building a 76-acre recycling plant on Adams Center Road close to Paulding Road with buildings two to three times the maximum height allowed under local zoning laws. Exurban Recycling, with headquarters in London, England, is applying for a height...
WANE-TV
Land trust reopens with more accessible features
HUNTERTOWN, Ind. (WANE) – A local nonprofit dedicated to preserving land in the area has renovated its headquarters with the goal of providing a more accessible environment. ACRES Land Trust celebrated a grand re-opening of its headquarters Saturday in Huntertown. Visitors were able to explore features like a new trail, which the nonprofit said marks the first phase of an accessible trail system in the area.
1 dead after argument at Howard Co. campsite turns into gunfire
GREENTOWN, Ind. — One man is dead and another has been arrested after an argument between the two of them at a Howard County campsite turned into gunfire Saturday morning, police said. Police were dispatched around 5:15 a.m. Saturday after a caller said a shooting had just happened at the Howard County Vietnam Veterans Campgrounds […]
WANE-TV
Fort Wayne couple shares favorite features of historic West Central home
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – After more than two decades living in the West Central neighborhood, Jake Patten and Becky Johnson are known for opening their doors often to visitors. That includes featuring their historic home on the 40th annual West Central Neighborhood Home & Garden Tour. Both have...
WOWO News
Fort Wayne couple charged with neglect in child’s death
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A Fort Wayne couple has been charged with neglect in connection to a child’s death. Byron Allen Hynes, 24, and Madyson Paige Conley, 24, were each charged with six felonies of neglect of a dependent on Thursday in the death of a child and for living conditions of three other children according to the Journal Gazette.
WANE-TV
Encounter prehistoric creatures at Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Dinosaurs are roaming around Fort Wayne on Saturday. The Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo is kicking off Dino Days. The event includes scientific studies of animals and even an archaeological dig. “Our hope is if we can get people interested in some of the...
WANE-TV
Fort Wayne shelter issues warning after dog dumped
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A dog in need of medical attention was dumped at Fort Wayne Animal Care and Control, and the shelter has a warning after the animal had to be euthanized: Abandonment is a crime. The shelter shared a video on its Facebook page Wednesday that...
WANE-TV
Genealogy event aims to connect families with Jewish roots
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – An event Sunday is designed to help people connect with their Jewish roots, according to the Northeast Indiana Jewish Genealogy Society. The organization is hosting the 4th annual open house, “Meet Your Mishpocha,” from noon to 2 p.m. at the Rifkin Campus.
WANE-TV
Mad Anthony hosts annual craft beer fest
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Mad Anthony Brewing Company is hosting an annual craft beer fest Saturday. Brewed in the Fort features beers and ciders crafted in the Fort Wayne area and around Indiana. It’s the 23rd year for the festival. The event is only for adults over...
Pilot error, overloading caused Michigan crash that killed 5 Indiana men
LANSING, Mich. — Federal investigators blame pilot error and an overloaded aircraft for a 2019 plane crash near a Michigan airport that killed five Indiana men and seriously injured a sixth person aboard. The National Transportation Safety Board said in its final report on the Oct. 3, 2019, crash...
