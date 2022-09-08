ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marlboro Township, NJ

Beach Radio

The Block GameDay Countdown Returns Tonight at Pt Boro vs Manasquan

The Block GameDay Countdown returns for a new season tonight as we’ll be at Al Saner Field as Point Boro hosts Manasquan in an Independence Division meeting that could very well decide the division winner down the road. If you are going to the game then look for the Shore Sports Network SUV near the main entrance and stop by and register to win a $100 “Block Box” of assorted 100% all-natural prime meat and more. It’s all from The Butcher’s Block Butcher & Table in Long Branch which has taken the shore by storm.
Beach Radio

These Are Ranked The Top 15 Colleges In New Jersey

We all want to send our kids to the best college that we can afford. I’m in the boat myself. I have one that just graduated from Florida State and now another one leaving for college next year. This year it is all about visiting and picking the right school. It can get overwhelming for sure.
Beach Radio

NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Mon 9/12

HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Dangerous and potentially life threatening conditions exist for all people entering the surf. 5 - 11 knots (Gust 15 knots) MON: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Areas of fog in the morning. A chance of showers and tstms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Vsby 1 to 3 NM in the morning.
Beach Radio

Ocean County, NJ based non-profit doing outstanding work for many communities

There is a uniqueness about the Ocean County-based non-profit JF Party Dragon and that's in part because they are middle-man -- there to help out wherever the need is great. Tom Nuara, President, Chief Executive Director, and Co-Founder of JF Party Dragon along with Justin Greco, Treasurer, and CFO of JF Party Dragon, joined us on 'Shore Time with Vin and Dave' on Sunday morning to discuss who they are, what they do, and how they continue to be there for all of you.
Beach Radio

This Popular Spot Has Been Named Best Breakfast Restaurant in NJ

Breakfast food! What's better than sitting down at a casual, cozy restaurant and enjoying a fluffy stack of pancakes, crispy bacon, eggs and hot coffee?. There are undoubtedly SO many amazing breakfast spots in New Jersey, what with all of our diners! Breakfast food is kind of one New Jersey's specialties. Personally, I wouldn't want the task of having to name the absolutely best breakfast spot in the whole state. There are too many good ones!
Beach Radio

Mount Laurel, NJ man killed in 2-car crash outside own restaurant

MOUNT LAUREL — The community is mourning a local business owner, killed in a crash while pulling out of his own family’s restaurant last weekend. Glenn Keen, 52, of Mount Laurel, was exiting the parking lot of Cucina Carini on Sept. 3 when his car was broadsided by another vehicle, the Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office confirmed.
Beach Radio

10 great drivable vacation spots from New Jersey

Now that summer has unofficially come to an end, many smart travelers choose this time of year to take a vacation. Prices have dropped while the weather is better than ever. The crowds are reduced, and traveling is a lot easier...BY CAR. If you've taken a flight recently you know...
Beach Radio

Victim stabbed at NJ bus terminal goes to Tony Soprano Pizzeria

VINELAND — A man was stabbed several times late Wednesday afternoon at the Vineland Transportation Center. Police Chief Pedro Casiano said the victim went across West Landis Avenue to Tony Soprano's Pizzeria around 3:05 p.m. An ambulance took the victim to Cooper University Hospital in Camden where they are in stable condition.
Beach Radio

Truck hits mom pushing stroller in Hazlet, NJ

Hazlet Township Police continue to investigate a crash involving a pickup truck and a mom pushing a baby in a stroller. Deputy Chief Robert Mulligan says the truck hit the woman and stroller as she walked on Route 36 South between Laurel and Palmer Avenues. Police say both the mother...
Beach Radio

Beach Radio

