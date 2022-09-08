UCF is looking for revenge against Louisville. The Knights lost to the Cardinals last year on a last-minute interception returned for a touchdown . The game started a losing skid for UCF that dashed its hopes of a conference championship. The team, led by head coach Gus Malzahn , gets an opportunity to correct last season's failure Friday night.

The Knights are fresh off of a blowout victory over South Carolina State , where new starting quarterback John Rhys Plumlee recorded 408 total yards and five touchdowns. Meanwhile, Louisville lost by 24 points to Syracuse last weekend and failed to score a single point after the first quarter.

Where and when will the UCF Knights play Louisville Cardinals?

Where: FBC Mortgage Stadium, Orlando

When: 7:30 pm ET

How can I watch UCF Knights vs. Louisville Cardinals on TV, streaming?

TV: ESPN2

Live stream: ESPN+ , WatchESPN app

How can I listen to UCF Knights vs. Louisville Cardinals on radio?

Radio: 96.9 The Game

Online radio: iHeartRadio , TuneIn

What's the latest betting line for UCF Knights vs. Louisville Cardinals?

UCF is a 5.5-point favorite over Louisville according to Oddsshark.com , a betting odds aggregator. The over-under for UCF-Louisville is 61.5 points.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: How to watch UCF Knights vs. Louisville Cardinals on TV, live stream