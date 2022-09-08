ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to watch UCF Knights vs. Louisville Cardinals on TV, live stream

By Karim Noorani
Daytona Beach News-Journal
Daytona Beach News-Journal
 3 days ago

UCF is looking for revenge against Louisville. The Knights lost to the Cardinals last year on a last-minute interception returned for a touchdown . The game started a losing skid for UCF that dashed its hopes of a conference championship. The team, led by head coach Gus Malzahn , gets an opportunity to correct last season's failure Friday night.

The Knights are fresh off of a blowout victory over South Carolina State , where new starting quarterback John Rhys Plumlee recorded 408 total yards and five touchdowns. Meanwhile, Louisville lost by 24 points to Syracuse last weekend and failed to score a single point after the first quarter.

Where and when will the UCF Knights play Louisville Cardinals?

Where: FBC Mortgage Stadium, Orlando

When: 7:30 pm ET

How can I watch UCF Knights vs. Louisville Cardinals on TV, streaming?

TV: ESPN2

Live stream: ESPN+ , WatchESPN app

How can I listen to UCF Knights vs. Louisville Cardinals on radio?

Radio: 96.9 The Game

Online radio: iHeartRadio , TuneIn

What's the latest betting line for UCF Knights vs. Louisville Cardinals?

UCF is a 5.5-point favorite over Louisville according to Oddsshark.com , a betting odds aggregator. The over-under for UCF-Louisville is 61.5 points.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: How to watch UCF Knights vs. Louisville Cardinals on TV, live stream

247Sports

Gus Malzahn torched by media after UCF's loss to Louisville

UCF suffered a rare home loss in Friday night's battle against Louisville. The Knights went scoreless over their final seven possessions during a 20-14 setback in Orlando, Florida. It was the first home defeat inside the Bounce House for second-year head coach Gus Malzahn with UCF — and it came as a result of mismanaged opportunities, according to media members, who torched the former Auburn program leader during the contest.
ORLANDO, FL
CBS Sports

LOOK: Florida State unveils 'icy white' uniforms for Louisville game

When Florida State visits Louisville later in September, it will do so in some new threads. On Friday, the Seminoles unveiled their "icy white" uniforms that include white helmets. Known for its popular garnet and gold color scheme, Florida State is taking a more minimalist approach for its game against...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
