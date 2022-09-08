Read full article on original website
BBC
New Zealand: Whale may have caused boat flip that killed five
Five people have died in New Zealand after a birdwatching boat capsized, possibly after colliding with a whale. Eleven people, mostly from the birdwatching group, were onboard when the boat capsized on Saturday in Goose Bay near the town of Kaikōura. Police declined to speculate on what had caused...
BBC
Olivia Pratt-Korbel: Ninth arrest in murder inquiry
A 37-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender after the death of Olivia Pratt-Korbel in Liverpool. The nine-year-old girl was shot by a gunman who chased another man into her home on 22 August. The suspect, from West Derby in Liverpool, is the ninth arrest in...
Arvada officer killed on duty while responding to family disturbance
A police officer in Arvada has been killed; 27-year-old Officer Dillon Vakoff was shot and killed by a suspect while he was on duty and responding to a disturbance on 51st Avenue. A male suspect and a woman were was also shot, and the suspect is in police custody."This is a tragic loss to this community, to this department, but most significantly to his family and loved ones. His service and sacrifice will never be forgotten," Arvada Chief Link Strate said during a press conference. According to the Arvada Police Department press release, early on Sunday, police responded to what was...
BBC
Great Waldingfield: Man arrested after mother and daughter found dead
A police force has referred itself to a watchdog after a mother and daughter were found dead at a property. Suffolk Police said officers were called to an address in Heath Estate in Great Waldingfield at about 09:55 BST on Thursday. A 44-year-old woman and a 12-year-old girl, who were...
BBC
Man admits stabbing Bermondsey family of four but denies murder
A man has admitted stabbing four members of the same family to death - but denied it was murder. Joshua Jacques, 28, pleaded guilty to the manslaughter of Samantha Drummonds, 27, her mother Tanysha Drummonds, 45, grandmother Dolet Hill, 64, and Ms Hill's partner Denton Burke, 68. They were found...
BBC
Chris Kaba: Police shooting of unarmed man treated as homicide
A criminal investigation is under way after the police watchdog said it would investigate the shooting of an unarmed black man as a homicide. Chris Kaba, 24, died after a police pursuit of a car ended in Streatham Hill, south London, on Monday night. The Independent Office for Police Conduct...
BBC
Judith Holliday: Body found in hunt for missing woman
The search for a woman who went missing from a care home in North Yorkshire has ended after a body was found. Judith Holliday, 73, who had dementia, went missing from her home on Harcourt Road, Harrogate, on 27 August. North Yorkshire Police said a body was found near the...
BBC
Chris Kaba: Stormzy speaks at fatal police shooting protest
Large crowds have gathered outside the Metropolitan Police's headquarters to protest the death of a man who was fatally shot by an armed officer in south London. Chris Kaba, 24, died after a police pursuit of a car ended in Streatham Hill on Monday. Stormzy was among hundreds of protesters...
