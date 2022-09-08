A police officer in Arvada has been killed; 27-year-old Officer Dillon Vakoff was shot and killed by a suspect while he was on duty and responding to a disturbance on 51st Avenue. A male suspect and a woman were was also shot, and the suspect is in police custody."This is a tragic loss to this community, to this department, but most significantly to his family and loved ones. His service and sacrifice will never be forgotten," Arvada Chief Link Strate said during a press conference. According to the Arvada Police Department press release, early on Sunday, police responded to what was...

