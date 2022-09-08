Crawford County Sheriff's office to replace phone lines

Crawford County Sheriff Bill Rutan has announced some upcoming work at the sheriff’s office that will affect phone lines.

The sheriff’s office was struck by lightning on July 1 and the department will be replacing its call-taking system on Tuesday, Sept. 13.

The work will begin at 8 a.m. and last until approximately noon.

During the work, the phone lines will be inoperable and all 911 calls will be rerouted to surrounding counties.

“Please do not be surprised if your 911 call is answered by Clark County Dispatch or another county,” Rutan said. “Those counties will then immediately relay the information to us for dispatching.”

Since the phone lines will be down while the work is being done, all non-emergency calls that would normally come in on lines 618-546-1515 or 618-546-1111 cannot be answered.

While the work is being completed that day, non-emergency issues should call 618-553-6328. This is a temporary number that has been set up to be used only during this time.

Once the work is complete, the sheriff’s office will make a public statement through local media and social media to let everyone know the department is back up and running as normal.