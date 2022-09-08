ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
marine 88
3d ago

If you truly want to see how sick and twisted some people are. Just read a few of these comments. People dying use to get condolences to the family. Now everything is politicized. No human compassion at all, but keep living long enough someday we all will breath our last breath.

Mare Tripp
3d ago

Mr. Shaw helped me understand what true journalism and the amount to watch meant. He taught me how to really get what I needed out of the news. Thank you Bernie and RIP

Ethel Stevenslove
3d ago

I remember Mr. Shaw, our sincere condolences to the Family in loss of a good Journalist.....May he rest peacefully in GOD'S loving care 🙏🙏🙏

