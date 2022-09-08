Read full article on original website
If you truly want to see how sick and twisted some people are. Just read a few of these comments. People dying use to get condolences to the family. Now everything is politicized. No human compassion at all, but keep living long enough someday we all will breath our last breath.
Mare Tripp
3d ago
Mr. Shaw helped me understand what true journalism and the amount to watch meant. He taught me how to really get what I needed out of the news. Thank you Bernie and RIP
Ethel Stevenslove
3d ago
I remember Mr. Shaw, our sincere condolences to the Family in loss of a good Journalist.....May he rest peacefully in GOD'S loving care 🙏🙏🙏
Bernard Shaw, CNN's 1st chief anchor, dies at 82
NEW YORK (AP) — Bernard Shaw, former CNN anchor and a pioneering Black journalist remembered for his blunt question at a presidential debate and calmly reporting the beginning of the Gulf War in 1991 from Baghdad as it was under attack, has died. He was 82. He died of pneumonia, unrelated to COVID-19, on Wednesday at a hospital in Washington, according to Tom Johnson, CNN’s former chief executive. A former CBS and ABC newsman, Shaw took a chance and accepted an offer to become CNN’s chief anchor at its launch in 1980. He later reported before a camera hurriedly set up in a newsroom after the 1981 assassination attempt on President Ronald Regan. He retired at age 61 in 2001.
