Luke Combs to play Ford Field in April as part of country star's 2023 world tour

By Brian McCollum, Detroit Free Press
 3 days ago
Luke Combs’ meteoric rise to country stardom will culminate in a globetrotting 2023 tour that includes a visit to Detroit’s Ford Field — his biggest Michigan show to date.

The hitmaking singer-songwriter will play the Lions’ house on April 22, one of 16 stadium shows on Combs’ tour itinerary. Riley Green, Lainey Wilson, Flatland Cavalry and Brent Cobb will open.

Tickets for the Ford Field concert will go on sale at 10 a.m. Sept. 16 through Ticketmaster. A presale using Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan program (requires registration) will start at 4 p.m. Sept. 14, while Citi cardholders will have early access to tickets starting 10 a.m. Sept. 15.

Combs, a North Carolina native who broke big in 2017 and quickly established himself as a Nashville heavyweight, is hitting the road in support of his chart-topping summer album “Growin’ Up.”

His world tour is set to kick off March 25 in Arlington, Texas, and will wind across North America before heading to New Zealand, Australia and Europe.

