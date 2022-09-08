ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Comments / 0

Related
WKYT 27

UK experts predict a seasonable timeline of fall foliage this year

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s that time of year again; as the temperatures fall, the leaves begin to change. Experts say things are looking good this year in terms of bright colors in the bluegrass. Last year after a promising start, the fall foliage turned way later than expected,...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Kentucky Newsmakers 9/11: Gov. Andy Beshear

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - On the latest episode of Kentucky Newsmakers, WKYT’s Bill Bryant talks with Governor Andy Beshear. It’s been a tough summer with historic and deadly flooding in eastern Kentucky, but the comeback is also a remarkable story. Last month the governor called the state legislature to Frankfort and in a quick three-day session, they passed a $212 million flood relief package.
KENTUCKY STATE
WKYT 27

List of most popular baby names in Ky. in 2021 released

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The list of the 100 most popular given baby names in Kentucky in 2021 has been released. According to the report, 229 females were named Emma, which is the most popular. Olivia came in second, with 226, while Amelia ranked third with 220. For males, Liam...
KENTUCKY STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy