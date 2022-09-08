Read full article on original website
WKYT 27
UK experts predict a seasonable timeline of fall foliage this year
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s that time of year again; as the temperatures fall, the leaves begin to change. Experts say things are looking good this year in terms of bright colors in the bluegrass. Last year after a promising start, the fall foliage turned way later than expected,...
WKYT 27
Kentucky Newsmakers 9/11: Gov. Andy Beshear
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - On the latest episode of Kentucky Newsmakers, WKYT’s Bill Bryant talks with Governor Andy Beshear. It’s been a tough summer with historic and deadly flooding in eastern Kentucky, but the comeback is also a remarkable story. Last month the governor called the state legislature to Frankfort and in a quick three-day session, they passed a $212 million flood relief package.
WKYT 27
List of most popular baby names in Ky. in 2021 released
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The list of the 100 most popular given baby names in Kentucky in 2021 has been released. According to the report, 229 females were named Emma, which is the most popular. Olivia came in second, with 226, while Amelia ranked third with 220. For males, Liam...
WKYT 27
Ky. woman carried scratch-off ticket in her purse for weeks before realizing she had a winner
BATH COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A Bath County woman had a winning scratch-off ticket and didn’t know it for weeks. She told the Kentucky Lottery she had the $5 ticket in her purse for two weeks before realizing she won $80,000. It wasn’t until she and her son were...
