West Virginia has seen a decrease in overdose deaths since 2020
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention the state of West Virginia has seen a 3.6% decrease of overdose deaths from 2021. Only five other states nationwide have seen a decrease in overdose deaths overall. Locally Chief Deputy Mike Deem says that he believes...
Twenty-one COVID-19-related deaths added in West Virginia on Friday
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Health officials reported 21 COVID-19-related deaths in West Virginia on Friday. The confirmed deaths pushed the state’s total to 7,322 during the pandemic, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The deaths were:. an 81-year-old woman from Kanawha County.
West Virginia reports 21 more COVID-19 deaths
CHARLESTON — After two days with no deaths attributed to COVID-19, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reported 21 deaths Friday, including two Mid-Ohio Valley residents. The agency confirmed the deaths of a 55-year-old Roane County woman and an 85-year-old Wetzel County man, in addition to...
Coronavirus Active Case Trends: north central West Virginia recap for September 9
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – 12 News is producing a weekly look at the trends in active coronavirus cases in north central West Virginia. This recap is released on Fridays, and it shows how the number of active cases has changed from the previous Friday. For the purposes of this report, these recaps will focus on Barbour, […]
Family wants answers after pallbearer killed by officers in West Virginia
The family of a West Virginia man is seeking answers after authorities fatally shot him at a funeral.
Free Narcan and drug test strips distributed throughout West Virginia
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Volunteers and public health workers have set up shop in parks, churches, post offices and community centers for the biggest overdose reversal drug training and distribution even in West Virginia history. Thursday’s event marked the third time the state, which has seen the most opioid...
Only 13 houses from 2016 flood still to go under West Virginia RISE
West Virginia is likely to complete all but a few of the housing projects from the devastating 2016 flood by the end of this month. That was according to a report before the Legislature’s Joint Committee on Flooding. Only 13 housing projects remain, said Jennifer Ferrell, director of community...
Gov. Justice calls for special session of W.Va. Legislature
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Gov. Jim Justice has issued a proclamation calling for the West Virginia Legislature to convene in another yet another special session. The governor has scheduled the fourth legislative session of 2022 for Monday at 1:30 p.m. The session coincides with September interim committee meetings, so...
Easier access means West Virginia’s 988 hotline is getting more calls
(WTRF) – Saturday is World Suicide Prevention Day. It’s a time to remember those we lost ,but also a time to remind others that there is hope and help waiting for them. A few months ago, that help became easier to access when the National Suicide and Crisis Lifeline changed its number to 988. –> […]
$1.9 Million in ARC funds coming to Rainelle, Mullens
CHARLESTON WV, (WVNS) – $1.9 Million in ARC funds are coming to areas in Southern WV, Congresswoman Carol Miller announced today, September 9, 2022. Congresswoman Carol Miller announced more than $1.9 million in Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) grants for southern West Virginia. Specifically, the grants listed below are part of the ARC INSPIRE Competition. ARC […]
Fall getaways in West Virginia
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — Fall begins on Sept. 22, and soon the leaves in West Virginia will turn orange, red and yellow. Beautiful fall foliage can be seen in the Monongahela National Forest, the New River Gorge and Blackwater Falls. Below are several getaways for travelers to try this fall season in the Mountain State. […]
West Virginia graduate has transcripts blocked after school closure
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Holly Martin had just been offered her dream job as a school guidance counselor and was on track to earn her second master’s degree when she got alarming news: State officials in Washington, where she lives, hadn’t received her undergraduate transcript. Without it, they said she couldn’t receive her professional license, […]
National Preparedness Month: How to ready your family for an emergency
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — September is National Preparedness Month, which raises awareness of the importance of being ready for emergencies and natural disasters. According to the Federal Emergency Management Agency, between 1953 and 2019, West Virginia declared 71 major disasters. Of those incidents, floods and severe storms happened the most often.
Governor Justice calls for Special Session
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia Governor Jim Justice issued a proclamation Saturday night calling for a Special Session of the State Legislature Monday, Sept. 12. According to a press release from the Governor’s office, the Legislature is being called to consider two items: a bill establishing a “Certified Industrial Business Expansion Development Program,” within the Department of Economic Development and a supplemental appropriations bill that would transfer $150 million to the Division of Highways for secondary road maintenance.
WV Turnpike bridge replacement rescheduled for September 18
Charleston, WV (WOAY) – An Accelerated Bridge Deck Replacement (ABC) project on the West Virginia Turnpike, initially set for Sunday, September 11, will now begin on September 18. Construction crews expect to complete the bridge deck replacement at milepost 51.53 northbound near Pax by October 1. The project will...
When will it snow in West Virginia and Ohio?
Wheeling, W VA. (WTRF) – Just in a moment’s notice, the Fall feeling weather can turn bitter cold and white across the Ohio Valley. So that got us thinking…. when can we expect the first snowfall across the Ohio Valley? Well, the exact answer may come as a slight sticker shock. On average, the region […]
West Virginia’s oldest fair taking place this weekend
COWAN, W.Va. (WBOY) – The oldest county fair in the state has returned after a two-year absence due to the worldwide pandemic. The Webster County Fair is now celebrating its 102nd year and still holds the title for the longest-running fair in the state. It also hosts the longest flower show in the state which is […]
West Virginia fall fun events
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — As autumn approaches, farms around the Tri-State are preparing their pumpkin patches and corn mazes for the season. Here is a list of places where visitors can pick a pumpkin straight off the vine, navigate a winding corn maze, go on a wagon ride, and do other fun fall festivities in West Virginia, Kentucky and Ohio.
Student arrested after firearm found at high school
ST. ALBANS, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A student at St. Albans High School faces charges after allegedly bringing a “deadly weapon” to school in his backpack, the St. Albans Police Department said Friday. Police later confirmed the weapon was a gun. Officers were informed about the incident around 2:30...
West Virginia Division of Natural Resources Lists its Updated Regulations for Night Hunting of Coyotes
The West Virginia Natural Resources Commission approved updates to the regulations for coyote night hunting. Using any color artificial light or night vision technology, including image intensification, thermal imaging or active illumination, for coyote hunting in West Virginia is. permitted between Sept. 1 and Dec. 31 on private land. Hunting...
