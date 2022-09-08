Read full article on original website
Adam Driver's 10 Best Movies Ranked, According to Rotten Tomatoes
Adam Driver shot to stardom in 2015 when he played Princess Leia and Han Solo’s brooding son Kylo Ren in Star Wars: The Force Awakens. Since then, Driver has had a slew of successful roles, a few of which have earned him Oscar nominations. Whether the role is big...
'Weird: The Al Yankovic Story': Release Date, Cast, Trailer, and Everything You Need to Know
Is There A Trailer for Weird: The Al Yankovic Story?. The last few years have witnessed the release of several biopics which have allowed audiences to get a glimpse into the origins and intimacy of some of the biggest names in the entertainment industry. Now it's musician and comedian Weird Al Yankovic's turn to share his story with the world in his new film Weird: The Al Yankovic Story. It was written and produced by the man himself, along with fellow writer, director, and executive producer Eric Appel.
Breaking The 4th Wall: 10 Essential Films and TV Shows
Some storytellers like their characters to directly address the audience, effectively breaking the fourth wall. This technique is often used to jar the audience, insert comedic reactions or meta references, build character or creative exposition. Many filmmakers have found success in using this meta storytelling device. Take for example in...
From Lassie to Sarii: Best Performances by Dogs in Movies & TV
Children and animals have a reputation in the entertainment industry as being unpredictable scene stealers. It’s not an untrue sentiment, and any film where the performance of either is suspect taints the entire film. Yet the histories of television and film are filled with unforgettable performances by both children and animals, and of those the most endearing have to do with man’s best friend: the dog. Dogs on film are as old as the medium itself, with early canine stars like Rin Tin Tin or Asta drawing audiences on their presence alone. From The Wizard of Oz's Toto to Prey's Sarii, here are the performances that deserve a treat.
‘Halloween Ends’ Total Film Cover Teases a Killer Finale Between Michael Myers and Laurie Strode
Movie fans are slowly making their way through September. As the days grow longer and a bit colder, Michael Myers will soon be terrorizing audiences once again in Halloween Ends. The final film in the Halloween franchise, for now, is slashing its way to theaters next month and the marketing for the film has slowly been creeping up on genre fans everywhere. Now Laurie Strode herself, Jamie Lee Curtis, has shared the new Halloween Total Film cover which features our two favorite franchise enemies ready for one last fight.
The True Story Behind the Making of 'Die Hard'
Now considered a pioneering example of the modern action blockbuster, Die Hard was an underdog. None of the now-household names were stars, groundbreaking techniques were invented on the fly, and a musical crooner was offered the leading role. The film's humble journey lies primarily with two men: Jeb Stuart, a husband and young father whose screenwriting career desperately needed a win, and Lloyd Levin, the development executive at 20th Century Fox, a studio in want of a guaranteed summer hit.
How to Watch 'Clerks III': When Is the Kevin Smith Movie Coming to Theaters?
Snoochie boochies you *expletives deleted.* 28 years ago, Kevin Smith broke out as one of comedy’s most unique yet hilarious auteurs with a black and white picture titled Clerks. Over the next seven years, Smith created a cinematic universe, the View Askewniverse, populated by raunchy, ridiculous, pop-culture-obsessed characters, caricatures, angels, demons, and God herself. After a five-year hiatus, Smith returned to the Askewniverse with Clerks II—his final foray into those characters for 13 years. In 2019, Smith released a sequel to his stoner comedy classic, Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back, titled Jay and Silent Bob Reboot. Fans got to follow the original Bluntman and Chronic on a quest to reclaim their names–neech. While the reboot was met with middling praise, it reintroduced viewers to a meta, angsty, older cast of beloved characters.After nearly a decade of teasing, a cancelation, and a revival, it’s been a long road to Clerks III.
10 Best Opening Scenes in Superhero Movies
Regardless of whether it’s a comical skewering of opening credits sequences, a violent look into the deteriorated psyche of a lead character, or a pulsating attack on an enemy compound by our favorite gang of superheroes, the opening scene of a movie has to do plenty of heavy lifting. It needs to grab the audience’s attention, introduce the tone of the story, and showcase the lead character(s) in a way that makes us care about them.
'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' D23 Clip Shows Queen Ramonda Mourning T'Challa
When Marvel premiered the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever trailer at San Diego Comic-Con this year, the crowd in Hall H applauded the emotional and stunning new look at the sequel to Black Panther. What was clear in that trailer was that there was an atmosphere of mourning and trying to heal. This weekend, the cast of Wakanda Forever and director Ryan Coogler appeared on stage at the D23 Expo to give us more of a glimpse into the next movie.
Why 'Rogue One' Is the Best Movie in the Star Wars Franchise
The legendary Star Wars franchise has seen more highs and lows than a landspeeder, from the heights of The Empire Strikes Back to the lows of Attack of the Clones. The opening text crawl. The stirring John Williams scores. Epic take-downs of giant battle stations. Lightsaber fights. But what would you say if you were told the best film in the franchise has none of these elements? This brings us to Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. No text crawl. A different composer. No lightsabers. No Skywalkers (mostly). It's about a group of rebels who join together to steal the plans for the Empire's Death Star... period. And it is perfect.
How to Watch 'The Queen': Where Is the Oscar-Winning Queen Elizabeth II Biopic Streaming?
Queen Elizabeth II was without any shadow of a doubt one of the most influential figures in modern history. In 1953, at the incredibly young age of 25, Elizabeth was officially crowned the monarch of the United Kingdom. If that achievement weren't enough, Elizabeth would also become the longest reigning monarch of England, serving as Queen for over seventy years up until her recent passing on September 8, 2022. The legendary figure was often thought of by the citizens of Great Britain and people around the world as an exceptionally strong world leader who often stayed out of public political matters.
'Better Call Saul' Star Michael Mando Joins Ridley Scott's 'Sinking Spring' Series
Apple TV+ has announced that Better Call Saul star Michael Mando has joined the cast for the upcoming Apple Original series Sinking Spring from The Batman co-writer Peter Craig and Oscar-nominated and Emmy Award-winning filmmaker Ridley Scott. Mando will star opposite Emmy and Tony Award-nominee Brian Tyree Henry in the new eight-episode drama.
Everything We Learned From the Disney Branded Television Showcase
Not long after Marvel, Lucasfilm, and 20th Century Studios showed their latest batch of content at the D23 Expo, HallD23 was packed to the brim once again for the showcase for Disney Branded Television, where they released new info on the shows coming to Disney+, Disney Junior, and Disney Channel. Raven-Symoné and Lily Singh, both of whom are starring in shows represented at the event, hosted the showcase and brought quite a few big names with them, so here is everything that was revealed at the Disney Branded Television Showcase.
'The Mandalorian' Season 3 Images Tease a New Homeworld Conflict
A selection of stills from the upcoming third season of The Mandalorian, set to release in 2023, was released in conjunction with the D23 event that took place in Anaheim on September 10. In addition, the first trailer for the new season was also shown and released online, finally giving the public a tease of what's to come for Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and his charge, Grogu.
Why 'Alien’s Gender-Neutral Script Worked So Well For the Horror Classic
At the start of Dan O'Bannon’s script for Alien, there’s a note that few other screenplays contain: “The crew is unisex and all parts are interchangeable for men or women.” It’s a line that fundamentally altered the nature of the film, affecting everything from the presentation of its characters to the way Ridley Scott and his team approached casting, and it was certainly for the best. Alien is one of the best horror films of all time, largely because of its seven unfortunate crewmates stationed aboard the Nostromo. None of them fall into the usual clichés associated with the genre, like its female characters becoming a damsel in distress or its male characters being try-hard macho men who jump into every situation guns blazing in a vain attempt to impress the opposite sex. Instead, they’re just a group of seven space truckers thrust into a situation well beyond their control and desperately trying to survive, trying one doomed plan after another while the titular alien picks them off. What gender everyone identifies as is irrelevant, and even if Scott had opted to make the crew all-male or all-female or all-non binary or any other possible combination, it wouldn’t have made any difference to the story. That O’Bannon chose to embrace this rather than just assigning everyone a gender anyway is incredible, and it resulted in the creation of one of science fiction's most iconic characters. It’s not an approach that would fit everything, but for films where gender has no bearing on the plot (something that applies to many horror films), it’s something more writers should try.
'Disenchanted' Trailer Reveals a Fairy-Tale Life Gone Wrong
In 2007, Enchanted debuted to critical acclaim and instantly earned its spot in pop culture’s legacy for its novel and imaginative approach to fairytales. Nearly 15 years later, a sequel is set to hit our screens with the highly anticipated Disenchanted. And now, the upcoming sequel has released a trailer.
From Chilton to East High: 9 High Schools We Wish We’d Gone to in Movies & TV Shows
For many, high school is considered a defining time when it comes to exploring your identity or finding out what you want in life. It’s usually a pretty eventful phase—from hearing about today’s drama to making sure you have great grades for college. Whatever it may be, what’s certain is that high school is interesting and, well, even a bit chaotic.
6 Great Punk Rock Horror Movies
From devastating character piece Sid and Nancy to eye-opening documentary The Decline of Western Civilization, the rebellious world of punk rock has invaded cinema for decades. After a notable spike in the mid-80s, the sub-culture has been woven into multiple film genres over the decades. One genre punk has had...
‘Reboot’ Review: This Sitcom Parody Is at Its Best When It Shows Some Teeth
Over the last few decades, Steven Levitan has worked on some of television's greatest and most integral sitcoms. From Frasier and The Larry Sanders Show to the recent success of co-creating Modern Family, Levitan knows the ins and outs of making network television comedies. This insight into the formulas and tropes makes him the perfect creator for Reboot, a series that both parodies the sitcom conceits that we’ve all seen over the years, while also existing in that exaggerated world. While Levitan knows how this world works, his first comedy not on network television is often trying too hard to prove that the rules of streaming comedy are a whole new world to a distracting degree.
Darren Aronofsky's 'The Whale' Set to Open Austin Film Festival 2022
Austin Film Festival announced an initial slate of films attendees can expect to watch when the event starts on October 27. For eight days, the festival champions local and international filmmakers who push the boundaries of storytelling in film, television, and new media. Movie buffs, critics, and the general public will be happy to discover that the festival has selected The Whale as the movie that will kick off the event on its opening night.
