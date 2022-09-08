At the start of Dan O'Bannon’s script for Alien, there’s a note that few other screenplays contain: “The crew is unisex and all parts are interchangeable for men or women.” It’s a line that fundamentally altered the nature of the film, affecting everything from the presentation of its characters to the way Ridley Scott and his team approached casting, and it was certainly for the best. Alien is one of the best horror films of all time, largely because of its seven unfortunate crewmates stationed aboard the Nostromo. None of them fall into the usual clichés associated with the genre, like its female characters becoming a damsel in distress or its male characters being try-hard macho men who jump into every situation guns blazing in a vain attempt to impress the opposite sex. Instead, they’re just a group of seven space truckers thrust into a situation well beyond their control and desperately trying to survive, trying one doomed plan after another while the titular alien picks them off. What gender everyone identifies as is irrelevant, and even if Scott had opted to make the crew all-male or all-female or all-non binary or any other possible combination, it wouldn’t have made any difference to the story. That O’Bannon chose to embrace this rather than just assigning everyone a gender anyway is incredible, and it resulted in the creation of one of science fiction's most iconic characters. It’s not an approach that would fit everything, but for films where gender has no bearing on the plot (something that applies to many horror films), it’s something more writers should try.

MOVIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO