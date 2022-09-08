ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Got $5,000? These 2 Stocks Are No-Brainer Buys.

By David Jagielski
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 3 days ago

Do you have $5,000 that you can afford to invest, but you aren't sure which stocks to buy? A couple of no-brainer stocks that make for ideal buy-and-forget investments are AstraZeneca (NASDAQ: AZN) and Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) . They are leaders in their respective industries and have terrific financials behind them; they aren't investments you will need to worry about anytime soon.

1. AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca is a robust healthcare company that has a broad portfolio of assets that can generate some promising growth. In the first half of the year, the company reported $22 billion in revenue, which rose 48% year over year (when excluding the impact of foreign exchange).

What makes AstraZeneca attractive for long-term investors is its diverse business, with the company generating billions in revenue from treatments focused on multiple therapeutic areas, including cancer, rare diseases, cardiovascular and respiratory illnesses, vaccines, and others.

The company keeps creating new products that should deliver some fantastic growth, including breast cancer drug Enhertu, which has shown to be effective in treating both low and high levels of HER2 . What that means is that the drug can treat more types of breast cancer. At its peak, it could bring in $6.6 billion in annual revenue.

But even beyond that, there is more potential for the business. The number of projects AstraZeneca has in its pipeline totals an astounding 184. The company's diverse product mix and plentiful opportunities mean the growth is likely to continue over the years.

And AstraZeneca has the money to balance both growth and its dividend, which yields 2.4% (better than the S&P 500 average of 1.7%). In the past six months, the company generated $4.5 billion in cash from its day-to-day operations, which is 50% more than the nearly $3 billion that it paid out in dividends during that time.

At a forward price-to-earnings multiple of 15, the stock trades in line with the broader healthcare industry average. But given AstraZeneca's above-average growth potential and dividend, I'd argue that it's worth a premium, and thus is a cheap buy right now.

2. Microsoft

Microsoft is another growth beast that should make for an easy place to invest $5,000. The only thing that I could see putting investors off about the stock is that its market cap is around $2 trillion and it's one of the most valuable companies in the world.

It's tough to argue with that, however, given how strong the business is at present. Microsoft is trading at 27 times its future earnings, and while that isn't cheap (the tech sector averages a multiple of 21), you also would expect the stock to trade at a premium.

Microsoft's office products, its Azure cloud business, Xbox gaming platform, plus its pending acquisition of gaming company Activision Blizzard are all examples of the different growth opportunities it can pursue . And just about all of the company's various business units generated 10% growth in its most recent quarter (ended June 30) when factoring out foreign exchange.

During that period, total sales of $51.9 billion rose by 12% and led to $16.7 billion in net profit. Over the course of the past 12 months, the company has also brought in more than $89 billion in cash from its operations. Those strong financials can go a long way in helping the business grow for years and years.

And it pays a dividend that yields 1%. It's not massive, but it's a bonus for investors, and the company has room to increase it should it want to do so. The payout ratio is just 25% of net income.

Despite its high price tag, Microsoft still makes sense as a long-term buy. As Warren Buffett says, it's far better to buy a great company at a fair price than a fair company at a great price. In Microsoft's case, it's definitely the former.

10 stocks we like better than AstraZeneca PLC
When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor , has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and AstraZeneca PLC wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 17, 2022

David Jagielski has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Activision Blizzard and Microsoft. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

Comments / 0

Related
The Motley Fool

Buying These Stock-Split Stocks Would be a Genius Move

Alphabet’s strong revenue and profit track record are one reason to like this stock. Tesla recently delivered its best production month ever -- in spite of headwinds. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

This High-Yield Dividend Stock Is a No-Brainer

The real estate investment trust owns many properties that are famous the world over. The company’s dividend yield is nearly triple the S&P 500 index’s yield. The stock appears to be attractively valued for long-term investors. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Warren Buffett Has $71 Billion Invested in These 4 Stocks

Warren Buffett buys high-quality companies and holds them through market crashes and corrections. Buffett likes financial sector stocks, including payment processors and banks. Bank of America, Moody's, U.S. Bancorp, and American Express make up 21% of Berkshire's stock portfolio. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Beat the Dow Jones With This Unstoppable Dividend Stock

Agree Realty is a retail REIT with about 1,600 properties across the lower 48. The company has outperformed the broad market sharply since its 1994 IPO. Growing dividends and a sustainable payout ratio point to continued popularity among investors. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Warren Buffett
The Motley Fool

Sitting on Cash? These 2 Dividend Stocks Are Great Buys.

While many companies have been hammered this year, Coca-Cola has outperformed the market in 2022. Innovative Industrial Properties' unique business model makes it a safe bet in a risky sector. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

2 Top Stocks to Buy In September and Hold Forever

A new line of high-quality products could propel this biotech company to new heights. A new acquisition could pave the way for a brighter future for this growing company. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock#Astrazeneca Plc#Industry Average#Linus Investment#Business Industry#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Microsoft#Enhertu
The Motley Fool

Is It Time to Buy the S&P 500's 4 Worst-Performing Stocks?

I have doubts about Netflix's ability to generate shareholder value because of its high cost of doing business. Align Technology and Match Group are facing challenges I believe will prove temporary, making today's cheaper prices good entry points. Stanley Black & Decker could appeal to a different type of investor...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Xbox
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Tech Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
AstraZeneca
The Motley Fool

1 Stock-Split Stock Risk-Averse Investors Should Love (Hint: It's Not Amazon or Tesla)

Brookfield Infrastructure ranks as a global-infrastructure leader. The stock is relatively low risk, thanks to Brookfield Infrastructure's recurring revenue, diversification, and financial stability. Brookfield Infrastructure also offers an attractive distribution. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

The Best Stocks to Invest $50,000 in Right Now

Mixing growth and value stocks is a recipe that can improve large portfolios. Here are two stocks that can provide growth and one that brings the value. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

3 Absolute Bargain Stocks to Buy Now and Hold

When high-tech growth can be bought at a relatively low price, it could be worth considering. While home improvement boomed during the pandemic, there's still a role for that type of business today. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services....
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Don't Time the Market: Buy These 2 Beaten-Down Stocks Now

Netflix is developing solutions to problems it faces in the competitive streaming industry. Despite challenges, Pinterest is keeping its revenue afloat by squeezing more out of its users. Both companies arguably still have plenty of space to grow. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

3 Cheap Financial Stocks to Buy Now and Never Sell

Ally, a Buffett holding, trades at a discount to book value and is returning a lot of capital to shareholders. Capital One Financial trades at a cheap valuation and is achieving loan growth across credit cards, consumer banking, and commercial banking. U.K. bank Barclay's trades at less than half of...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Investor Sentiment Improves As Nasdaq Jumps 250 Points

The CNN Money Fear and Greed index moved to the "neutral" zone, after US stocks recorded their first weekly surge since mid-August. Wall Street recorded gains in the previous session driven by communication services and technology stocks. For the week, the Dow gained 2.7%, while the S&P 500 surged 3.6%.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
215K+
Followers
106K+
Post
102M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy