'Weird: The Al Yankovic Story' Early Reactions Call it a "Riot," Praise Daniel Radcliffe's "Glorious" Performance
As the highly anticipated biopic Weird: The Al Yankovic Story made its premiere last night at Toronto International Film Festival, we finally have an idea of what to expect from the movie that promises to reveal some different facets of famous parody singer and songwriter “Weird Al" Yankovic that we’ve never seen. Written by the artist himself, the movie stars Daniel Radcliffe (Harry Potter film series) as the title character, and spans Yankovic’s rise to fame as his songs started becoming more and more popular.
'Weird: The Al Yankovic Story': Release Date, Cast, Trailer, and Everything You Need to Know
Is There A Trailer for Weird: The Al Yankovic Story?. The last few years have witnessed the release of several biopics which have allowed audiences to get a glimpse into the origins and intimacy of some of the biggest names in the entertainment industry. Now it's musician and comedian Weird Al Yankovic's turn to share his story with the world in his new film Weird: The Al Yankovic Story. It was written and produced by the man himself, along with fellow writer, director, and executive producer Eric Appel.
'Percy Jackson and the Olympians' Trailer Shows First Look at Our Heroes in Action
This year's D23 Expo is in full swing, and Disney and its properties are releasing a slew of news throughout the weekend. Today, fans of Percy Jackson and the Olympians were treated to more news about the new adaptation. While it's still a long way off, Disney has shared the first trailer to tide us over. The trailer doesn't reveal much about the series, but does an excellent job of setting up the tone fans can expect. With narration from Percy Jackson (Walker Scobell) himself, we get our first looks at Camp Half-Blood, those iconic orange t-shirts, and even a hint at the danger to come.
From Lassie to Sarii: Best Performances by Dogs in Movies & TV
Children and animals have a reputation in the entertainment industry as being unpredictable scene stealers. It’s not an untrue sentiment, and any film where the performance of either is suspect taints the entire film. Yet the histories of television and film are filled with unforgettable performances by both children and animals, and of those the most endearing have to do with man’s best friend: the dog. Dogs on film are as old as the medium itself, with early canine stars like Rin Tin Tin or Asta drawing audiences on their presence alone. From The Wizard of Oz's Toto to Prey's Sarii, here are the performances that deserve a treat.
Why 'Alien’s Gender-Neutral Script Worked So Well For the Horror Classic
At the start of Dan O'Bannon’s script for Alien, there’s a note that few other screenplays contain: “The crew is unisex and all parts are interchangeable for men or women.” It’s a line that fundamentally altered the nature of the film, affecting everything from the presentation of its characters to the way Ridley Scott and his team approached casting, and it was certainly for the best. Alien is one of the best horror films of all time, largely because of its seven unfortunate crewmates stationed aboard the Nostromo. None of them fall into the usual clichés associated with the genre, like its female characters becoming a damsel in distress or its male characters being try-hard macho men who jump into every situation guns blazing in a vain attempt to impress the opposite sex. Instead, they’re just a group of seven space truckers thrust into a situation well beyond their control and desperately trying to survive, trying one doomed plan after another while the titular alien picks them off. What gender everyone identifies as is irrelevant, and even if Scott had opted to make the crew all-male or all-female or all-non binary or any other possible combination, it wouldn’t have made any difference to the story. That O’Bannon chose to embrace this rather than just assigning everyone a gender anyway is incredible, and it resulted in the creation of one of science fiction's most iconic characters. It’s not an approach that would fit everything, but for films where gender has no bearing on the plot (something that applies to many horror films), it’s something more writers should try.
10 Best Opening Scenes in Superhero Movies
Regardless of whether it’s a comical skewering of opening credits sequences, a violent look into the deteriorated psyche of a lead character, or a pulsating attack on an enemy compound by our favorite gang of superheroes, the opening scene of a movie has to do plenty of heavy lifting. It needs to grab the audience’s attention, introduce the tone of the story, and showcase the lead character(s) in a way that makes us care about them.
‘House of the Dragon’ Episode 5 Trailer Teases Another Bloody ‘GoT’ Wedding
House of the Dragon Episode 4 “King of the Narrow Sea” kickstarted Rhaenrya’s (Milly Alcock) love life in quite the scandalous way. Her uncle Daemon (Matt Smith) snuck her out of the castle to seduce her in a brothel, only to leave her unsatisfied. However, their public shenanigans were enough to stir gossip, much of which went straight to Ser Otto’s (Rhys Ifans) ears. Meanwhile Rhaenyra herself seduced her white knight, Ser Criston Cole (Fabien Frankel), forcing him to break his sacred vows of chastity for one night of romance with the princess. So what’s going to happen next on...
The True Story Behind the Making of 'Die Hard'
Now considered a pioneering example of the modern action blockbuster, Die Hard was an underdog. None of the now-household names were stars, groundbreaking techniques were invented on the fly, and a musical crooner was offered the leading role. The film's humble journey lies primarily with two men: Jeb Stuart, a husband and young father whose screenwriting career desperately needed a win, and Lloyd Levin, the development executive at 20th Century Fox, a studio in want of a guaranteed summer hit.
6 Great Punk Rock Horror Movies
From devastating character piece Sid and Nancy to eye-opening documentary The Decline of Western Civilization, the rebellious world of punk rock has invaded cinema for decades. After a notable spike in the mid-80s, the sub-culture has been woven into multiple film genres over the decades. One genre punk has had...
'Better Call Saul' Star Michael Mando Joins Ridley Scott's 'Sinking Spring' Series
Apple TV+ has announced that Better Call Saul star Michael Mando has joined the cast for the upcoming Apple Original series Sinking Spring from The Batman co-writer Peter Craig and Oscar-nominated and Emmy Award-winning filmmaker Ridley Scott. Mando will star opposite Emmy and Tony Award-nominee Brian Tyree Henry in the new eight-episode drama.
Everything We Learned From the Disney Branded Television Showcase
Not long after Marvel, Lucasfilm, and 20th Century Studios showed their latest batch of content at the D23 Expo, HallD23 was packed to the brim once again for the showcase for Disney Branded Television, where they released new info on the shows coming to Disney+, Disney Junior, and Disney Channel. Raven-Symoné and Lily Singh, both of whom are starring in shows represented at the event, hosted the showcase and brought quite a few big names with them, so here is everything that was revealed at the Disney Branded Television Showcase.
How to Watch 'Clerks III': When Is the Kevin Smith Movie Coming to Theaters?
Snoochie boochies you *expletives deleted.* 28 years ago, Kevin Smith broke out as one of comedy’s most unique yet hilarious auteurs with a black and white picture titled Clerks. Over the next seven years, Smith created a cinematic universe, the View Askewniverse, populated by raunchy, ridiculous, pop-culture-obsessed characters, caricatures, angels, demons, and God herself. After a five-year hiatus, Smith returned to the Askewniverse with Clerks II—his final foray into those characters for 13 years. In 2019, Smith released a sequel to his stoner comedy classic, Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back, titled Jay and Silent Bob Reboot. Fans got to follow the original Bluntman and Chronic on a quest to reclaim their names–neech. While the reboot was met with middling praise, it reintroduced viewers to a meta, angsty, older cast of beloved characters.After nearly a decade of teasing, a cancelation, and a revival, it’s been a long road to Clerks III.
From Chilton to East High: 9 High Schools We Wish We’d Gone to in Movies & TV Shows
For many, high school is considered a defining time when it comes to exploring your identity or finding out what you want in life. It’s usually a pretty eventful phase—from hearing about today’s drama to making sure you have great grades for college. Whatever it may be, what’s certain is that high school is interesting and, well, even a bit chaotic.
'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' D23 Clip Shows Queen Ramonda Mourning T'Challa
When Marvel premiered the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever trailer at San Diego Comic-Con this year, the crowd in Hall H applauded the emotional and stunning new look at the sequel to Black Panther. What was clear in that trailer was that there was an atmosphere of mourning and trying to heal. This weekend, the cast of Wakanda Forever and director Ryan Coogler appeared on stage at the D23 Expo to give us more of a glimpse into the next movie.
How to Watch 'The Queen': Where Is the Oscar-Winning Queen Elizabeth II Biopic Streaming?
Queen Elizabeth II was without any shadow of a doubt one of the most influential figures in modern history. In 1953, at the incredibly young age of 25, Elizabeth was officially crowned the monarch of the United Kingdom. If that achievement weren't enough, Elizabeth would also become the longest reigning monarch of England, serving as Queen for over seventy years up until her recent passing on September 8, 2022. The legendary figure was often thought of by the citizens of Great Britain and people around the world as an exceptionally strong world leader who often stayed out of public political matters.
'Thunderbolts' Cast Reveals Sebastian Stan, David Harbour, and Florence Pugh Team-Up
During Marvel Studios' San Diego Comic-Con panel, Kevin Fiege revealed that the upcoming Thunderbolts movie would cap off Phase 5 in 2024, but Marvel's president didn't reveal who would be teaming up to cause a little mischief for our favorite heroes. Clever MCU fans have likely been able to piece together which dubious heroes and morally grey villains will be joining the line-up, especially when the hints haven't been subtle throughout Phase 4, but at long last we finally have confirmation about who will be joining this team of fan-favorite anti-heroes.
Darren Aronofsky's 'The Whale' Set to Open Austin Film Festival 2022
Austin Film Festival announced an initial slate of films attendees can expect to watch when the event starts on October 27. For eight days, the festival champions local and international filmmakers who push the boundaries of storytelling in film, television, and new media. Movie buffs, critics, and the general public will be happy to discover that the festival has selected The Whale as the movie that will kick off the event on its opening night.
'The Marvels': First Trailer Teases an Unlikely Super Trio
We haven't seen Brie Larson's Carol Danvers, more commonly known as Captain Marvel, in her very own film since 2019's Captain Marvel, Marvel's very first female-led feature film that took Danvers on a mission to uncover the truth behind the ongoing war between the pompous Kree and the shapeshifting Skrulls. While the Skrulls don't seem to be all that perfect in the upcoming Secret Invasion series, the Kree turned out to be the real villains in the film, and Captain Marvel was able to stop them.
‘Reboot’ Review: This Sitcom Parody Is at Its Best When It Shows Some Teeth
Over the last few decades, Steven Levitan has worked on some of television's greatest and most integral sitcoms. From Frasier and The Larry Sanders Show to the recent success of co-creating Modern Family, Levitan knows the ins and outs of making network television comedies. This insight into the formulas and tropes makes him the perfect creator for Reboot, a series that both parodies the sitcom conceits that we’ve all seen over the years, while also existing in that exaggerated world. While Levitan knows how this world works, his first comedy not on network television is often trying too hard to prove that the rules of streaming comedy are a whole new world to a distracting degree.
'Disenchanted' Trailer Reveals a Fairy-Tale Life Gone Wrong
In 2007, Enchanted debuted to critical acclaim and instantly earned its spot in pop culture’s legacy for its novel and imaginative approach to fairytales. Nearly 15 years later, a sequel is set to hit our screens with the highly anticipated Disenchanted. And now, the upcoming sequel has released a trailer.
