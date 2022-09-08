Read full article on original website
Related
WCJB
The City of Ocala hosts “Waste Amnesty Day”
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A special “Waste Amnesty Day” was held in Ocala. It let people get rid of all types of hazardous waste. Everything from paint and car batteries, to TVs and printers, were welcome to find a safe resting place as part of the event. Residents...
ocala-news.com
Marion County Chili Cook-Off returning to Southeastern Livestock Pavilion in November
The Marion County Chili Cook-Off is returning to Ocala later this fall for its 41st installment. The cook-off event will be held on Saturday, November 5 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Southeastern Livestock Pavilion, which is located at 2232 NE Jacksonville Road. Since 1981, the Marion County...
WCJB
Marion County residents honor anniversary of 9/11 with remembrance ceremony
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - People in Ocala remembered first responders, civilians, and military men and women that lost their lives 21 years ago at a 9/11 remembrance ceremony at Veterans Park. There were 2,996 names etched on a memorial wall for people to remember everyone that died. Three people at...
villages-news.com
Residents furious about growing short-term rental market in The Villages
A two-bedroom two-bath villa complete with a new gas-powered golf cart for only $99 per night? Sounds hard to beat. Well, how about $84 per night for three bedrooms and two bathrooms ideal for housing up to six people? That gem, also with a golf cart, can be found in the Village of Fenney. It also boasts an air fryer, ninja coffee maker with a built-in milk frother.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
villages-news.com
Lady Lake detective leads effort to recover $280,232 for Villager
A Lady Lake police detective led an effort to recover $280,232 for a Villager who was the victim of an internet scam. A woman in her sixties contacted the Lady Lake Police Department to report the theft. She had contacted a number of other agencies and was directed by the Florida Attorney General’s Office to make a report to her local law enforcement agency. Detective Matthew Duryea was assigned the case.
wuft.org
Show Series at Florida Horse Park in Ocala offers variety and family fun
Mike Clark has been a horse showman for over 20 years and enjoyed what he saw on Saturday at the Florida Horse Park in Ocala. “This is a fun show to get your horses out and show them off,” said Clark, 59. There are 9 shows every year for this organization at the Florida horse park where Mike and his wife, Kimberly, 55, involve themselves.
ocala-news.com
City of Ocala to host community event for building industry professionals
The City of Ocala’s Growth Management Department will host a roundtable event later this month for members of the building community. The event will be held on Thursday, September 29, from 7:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. at the Ocala Golf Club, which is located at 3130 E Silver Springs Boulevard.
villages-news.com
Villagers in bitterly contested deed compliance case named ‘re-occurring’ violator
A couple in The Villages locked in a bitterly contested deed compliance case could face hefty daily fines if they don’t keep the property in compliance. The home of Thomas and Elaine Bergman at 8381 SE 178th Deveaux Lane in the Village of Piedmont was the subject of a deed compliance case Friday afternoon in front of the Community Development District 4 Board of Supervisors.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ocala-news.com
FCC to conduct emergency notification test in Marion County on September 13
The Federal Communications Commission (FCC), in partnership with local governmental entities, will conduct a nationwide test of the Wireless Emergency Alert (WEA) system next week. Marion County Emergency Management has announced that the test is expected to take place in Marion County at approximately 10 a.m. on Tuesday, September 13,...
villages-news.com
Great Blue Heron On Lake Sumter Landing Walking Path
Check out this great blue heron enjoying the water rushing over the rocks at Lake Sumter Landing along the walking path. Thanks to Daniel Chamberlin for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
WCJB
Marion County firefighters respond to home on fire
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A residential fire was quickly extinguished in Marion County. Marion County Fire Rescue crews arrived at the house on Southwest 46th Street after a fire broke shortly before 7 p.m. Friday evening. The flames were contained to a single room and no injuries were reported.
villages-news.com
20 percent maintenance assessment hike packs meeting at Savannah Center
Community Development District 4 residents upset about a 20 percent maintenance assessment increase packed Savannah Center. Residents from the Marion County section of The Villages were at Friday’s meeting of the CDD 4 Board of Supervisors where the 2022-23 budget was up for approval. The board was set to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
click orlando
Catalytic converter thieves cause $33K in damage to Sanford truck company, police say
SANFORD, Fla. – Thieves hit a Sanford company, making off with 36 catalytic converters from trucks at the business, according to police. Police were called to Longwood Truck Center — 4215 Orlando Drive — on Saturday. [TRENDING: Military, veterans, law enforcement and educators can sail for free...
ocala-news.com
DOH-Marion, AdventHealth Ocala announce publication of 2022 Community Health Needs Assessment
The Florida Department of Health in Marion County and AdventHealth Ocala recently published the 2022 Community Health Needs Assessment (CHNA), providing Marion County residents with a new roadmap to plot their course to better overall health. The document provides a snapshot of the contemporary condition of the general well-being of...
leesburg-news.com
Man charged with passing phoney bills, possessing drugs
A Zellwood man accused of paying for a meal at Denny’s with counterfeit money had drugs in his pocket when he was arrested at a local motel. Clinton Jerome Burton Jr., 39, was charged with using counterfeit cash, defrauding an innkeeper obtaining food, possession of cocaine, possession of heroin, and possession of Alprazolam.
ocala-news.com
Marion County commissioners approve master plan for Ocala/Marion County Veterans Memorial Park
During their regular meeting that was held earlier this week, Marion County commissioners approved the master plan for the Ocala/Marion County Veterans Memorial Park. The master plan, which consists of upgrades and improvements to the park, was drafted in collaboration with county staff from the Veterans Services and Parks and Recreation Departments, the Friends of Marion County Veterans Park Foundation, and the Marion County Veterans Council.
villages-news.com
CDD 1 refuses to surrender on Morse Boulevard golf cart safety issue
Community Development District 1 supervisors are refusing to surrender on the issue of golf cart safety on Morse Boulevard. Fueled by frustration and heavy lobbying by resident James Vaccaro and others, CDD 1 earlier this year agreed to update a traffic study originally performed by Kimley-Horn & Associates Inc., to the tune of about $120,000.
Villages Daily Sun
Food pantry has big plans for new appliances
Christian Food Pantry of Lady Lake is getting ready for a big addition. Director Carrol Neal said the pantry, a ministry of North Lake Presbyterian Church, is preparing for the arrival of a walk-in fridge and freezer that will greatly increase its storage capacity for fresh foods. Neal said the...
WCJB
People remember their loved ones and celebrated recovery at 5th annual Ocala Recovery Fest
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - At the 5th annual Ocala Recovery Fest, there were many organizations from across Marion County that provide services to people battling addiction. There was also a memory wall to honor loved ones that passed away, and guest speakers shared their journeys. “I realized that my own...
leesburg-news.com
Recently released trespasser jailed after returning to Publix
A Leesburg man was arrested for trespassing at Publix just days after serving 30 days in the Lake County Jail for trespassing at the same store. Zachery Ellis McColumn, 62, whose address is listed as 1551 Mayflower Ave. SW, was charged with trespass after warning after being caught Thursday evening sitting outside the store, located at 10601 U.S. Hwy. 441.
Comments / 1