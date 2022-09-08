ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocala, FL

Comments / 1

WCJB

The City of Ocala hosts “Waste Amnesty Day”

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A special “Waste Amnesty Day” was held in Ocala. It let people get rid of all types of hazardous waste. Everything from paint and car batteries, to TVs and printers, were welcome to find a safe resting place as part of the event. Residents...
OCALA, FL
villages-news.com

Residents furious about growing short-term rental market in The Villages

A two-bedroom two-bath villa complete with a new gas-powered golf cart for only $99 per night? Sounds hard to beat. Well, how about $84 per night for three bedrooms and two bathrooms ideal for housing up to six people? That gem, also with a golf cart, can be found in the Village of Fenney. It also boasts an air fryer, ninja coffee maker with a built-in milk frother.
THE VILLAGES, FL
villages-news.com

Lady Lake detective leads effort to recover $280,232 for Villager

A Lady Lake police detective led an effort to recover $280,232 for a Villager who was the victim of an internet scam. A woman in her sixties contacted the Lady Lake Police Department to report the theft. She had contacted a number of other agencies and was directed by the Florida Attorney General’s Office to make a report to her local law enforcement agency. Detective Matthew Duryea was assigned the case.
LADY LAKE, FL
wuft.org

Show Series at Florida Horse Park in Ocala offers variety and family fun

Mike Clark has been a horse showman for over 20 years and enjoyed what he saw on Saturday at the Florida Horse Park in Ocala. “This is a fun show to get your horses out and show them off,” said Clark, 59. There are 9 shows every year for this organization at the Florida horse park where Mike and his wife, Kimberly, 55, involve themselves.
OCALA, FL
ocala-news.com

City of Ocala to host community event for building industry professionals

The City of Ocala’s Growth Management Department will host a roundtable event later this month for members of the building community. The event will be held on Thursday, September 29, from 7:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. at the Ocala Golf Club, which is located at 3130 E Silver Springs Boulevard.
OCALA, FL
villages-news.com

Villagers in bitterly contested deed compliance case named ‘re-occurring’ violator

A couple in The Villages locked in a bitterly contested deed compliance case could face hefty daily fines if they don’t keep the property in compliance. The home of Thomas and Elaine Bergman at 8381 SE 178th Deveaux Lane in the Village of Piedmont was the subject of a deed compliance case Friday afternoon in front of the Community Development District 4 Board of Supervisors.
THE VILLAGES, FL
ocala-news.com

FCC to conduct emergency notification test in Marion County on September 13

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC), in partnership with local governmental entities, will conduct a nationwide test of the Wireless Emergency Alert (WEA) system next week. Marion County Emergency Management has announced that the test is expected to take place in Marion County at approximately 10 a.m. on Tuesday, September 13,...
MARION COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Great Blue Heron On Lake Sumter Landing Walking Path

Check out this great blue heron enjoying the water rushing over the rocks at Lake Sumter Landing along the walking path. Thanks to Daniel Chamberlin for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
THE VILLAGES, FL
WCJB

Marion County firefighters respond to home on fire

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A residential fire was quickly extinguished in Marion County. Marion County Fire Rescue crews arrived at the house on Southwest 46th Street after a fire broke shortly before 7 p.m. Friday evening. The flames were contained to a single room and no injuries were reported.
MARION COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

20 percent maintenance assessment hike packs meeting at Savannah Center

Community Development District 4 residents upset about a 20 percent maintenance assessment increase packed Savannah Center. Residents from the Marion County section of The Villages were at Friday’s meeting of the CDD 4 Board of Supervisors where the 2022-23 budget was up for approval. The board was set to...
THE VILLAGES, FL
leesburg-news.com

Man charged with passing phoney bills, possessing drugs

A Zellwood man accused of paying for a meal at Denny’s with counterfeit money had drugs in his pocket when he was arrested at a local motel. Clinton Jerome Burton Jr., 39, was charged with using counterfeit cash, defrauding an innkeeper obtaining food, possession of cocaine, possession of heroin, and possession of Alprazolam.
LEESBURG, FL
ocala-news.com

Marion County commissioners approve master plan for Ocala/Marion County Veterans Memorial Park

During their regular meeting that was held earlier this week, Marion County commissioners approved the master plan for the Ocala/Marion County Veterans Memorial Park. The master plan, which consists of upgrades and improvements to the park, was drafted in collaboration with county staff from the Veterans Services and Parks and Recreation Departments, the Friends of Marion County Veterans Park Foundation, and the Marion County Veterans Council.
MARION COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

CDD 1 refuses to surrender on Morse Boulevard golf cart safety issue

Community Development District 1 supervisors are refusing to surrender on the issue of golf cart safety on Morse Boulevard. Fueled by frustration and heavy lobbying by resident James Vaccaro and others, CDD 1 earlier this year agreed to update a traffic study originally performed by Kimley-Horn & Associates Inc., to the tune of about $120,000.
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
Villages Daily Sun

Food pantry has big plans for new appliances

Christian Food Pantry of Lady Lake is getting ready for a big addition. Director Carrol Neal said the pantry, a ministry of North Lake Presbyterian Church, is preparing for the arrival of a walk-in fridge and freezer that will greatly increase its storage capacity for fresh foods. Neal said the...
LADY LAKE, FL
leesburg-news.com

Recently released trespasser jailed after returning to Publix

A Leesburg man was arrested for trespassing at Publix just days after serving 30 days in the Lake County Jail for trespassing at the same store. Zachery Ellis McColumn, 62, whose address is listed as 1551 Mayflower Ave. SW, was charged with trespass after warning after being caught Thursday evening sitting outside the store, located at 10601 U.S. Hwy. 441.
LEESBURG, FL

