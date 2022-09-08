The No. 14/11 Michigan State Spartans take on the Akron Zips today at Spartan Stadium. The two programs will face off for the first time since 1914. Fans should be sure to note that there are four games scheduled for BTN at 4 p.m. today. As a result, for those living out-of-market, please visit https://btn.com/btn-gamefinder/ to find the game in your area.

AKRON, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO