Game Thread: Akron Zips vs No. 14/11 Michigan State Spartans
The No. 14/11 Michigan State Spartans take on the Akron Zips today at Spartan Stadium. The two programs will face off for the first time since 1914. Fans should be sure to note that there are four games scheduled for BTN at 4 p.m. today. As a result, for those living out-of-market, please visit https://btn.com/btn-gamefinder/ to find the game in your area.
Projecting Michigan State’s starters and depth chart versus Akron
It’s the second game of the 2022 season for the Michigan State Spartans, and for the second game in a row, MSU will host a Mid-American Conference team. This time, the Akron Zips will travel to East Lansing (4 p.m. Easter Time, Big Ten Network). Head coach Mel Tucker does not release a depth charts, so after viewing the previous game and reading reports about the roster, I am have made my best attempt at determining the starters and reserves.
Michigan State announces weekly captains versus Akron
Another game, another set of weekly captains for the Michigan State football program. On Friday, the Spartans unveiled redshirt senior wide receiver Jayden Reed (offense), senior linebacker Jacoby Windmon (defense) and redshirt senior running back Elijah Collins (special teams) as captains for Saturday’s matchup versus Akron (4 p.m. Eastern Time, Big Ten Network).
