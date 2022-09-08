ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portage, MI

Comments / 0

Related
Cars 108

What’s In A Name? 5 Misnamed Michigan Cities

When Michigan became the 26th state in the Union January 26th, 1837 some of these towns were settlements or villages and would later become cities. These five places seem misnamed… some with very unfortunate misnaming:. COLON, MI: Near Coldwater, MI Colon has been around since 1844. The US Congress...
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Portage, MI
Government
City
Battle Creek, MI
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Business
City
Portage, MI
City
Kalamazoo, MI
Local
Michigan Real Estate
Portage, MI
Business
Local
Michigan Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Realestate#Workforce Housing#Leed#Business Industry#Linus Business#Tall Timbers Llc#Hinman Family#Avb#Michigan Strategic Fund
mibiz.com

Women break the craft beer industry’s glass ceiling in West Michigan

The substantial craft brewing industry in Grand Rapids seemingly has something to offer for every beer drinker. Yet despite ranking 13th in the nation for breweries per capita, the local industry has one glaring omission: gender representation. Of 36 Grand Rapids breweries surveyed, just 2 percent are wholly-women owned. And...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
The Saginaw News

Your guide to ArtPrize 2022

GRAND RAPIDS, MI — ArtPrize, the annual, interactive art competition that draws scores of visitors to Grand Rapids, kicks off Thursday, Sept. 15. Residents will have an opportunity to check out 750 entries — paintings, sculptures, interactive performance art and more — scattered throughout downtown Grand Rapids, and vote on which artists should take home a piece of $250,000 in prize money.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Detroit Wing Company to open second Grand Rapids location

A chicken wing franchise is expanding in Grand Rapids. Detroit Wing Company will open its second location at 2500 E. Beltline Ave. SE, the former location of a Biggby Coffee. The carry-out-only restaurant is scheduled to open mid-September, “just in time for football and tailgate season,” according to the company.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
wtvbam.com

Bronson Healthcare named to Forbes 2022 list of America’s best employers

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Forbes recently released its 2022 “America’s Best-In-State Employers” list. In Michigan, Bronson Healthcare is the 4th highest ranking employer among hospitals and health systems and is ranked 39th overall across all employer categories and industries in the state. Bronson Healthcare, headquartered...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMTCw

Fire explodes from ruptured gas line in Kalamazoo, video shows

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Security video captured the moments a natural gas pipe burst into flames in Kalamazoo's Edison neighborhood. Nobody was injured but it took hours for fire crews control the flames at the intersection of Mills and Lake Street. The intersection remained closed Friday night due to infrastructure failure caused by the fire, city officials said.
KALAMAZOO, MI
mitechnews.com

Avelo Expands Kalamazoo Service With Non-Stop Service To Fort Myers For $79

KALAMAZOO — Avelo Airlines announced it is expanding service from Kalamazoo / Battle Creek International Airport with the addition of a second nonstop flight to Fort Myers offering one-way fares between AZO and Fort Myers’ Southwest Florida International Airport starting at $79. Avelo will operate Boeing Next-Generation 737s...
KALAMAZOO, MI
Kalamazoo Gazette

Kalamazoo Gazette

Kalamazoo, MI
12K+
Followers
20K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

The Kalamazoo Gazette and MLive https://www.mlive.com/kalamazoo.

 https://www.mlive.com/kalamazoo/

Comments / 0

Community Policy