Read full article on original website
Related
You want Lake Macatawa ‘at its best?’ Holland beach home for sale at $1.35 million
HOLLAND, MI - A Lake Macatawa waterfront home, located just minutes away from Lake Michigan beaches recently hit the market. MLive’s House of the Week is at 341 Big Bay Drive in Park Township. The home, which seamlessly blends the best of indoor and outdoor spaces, was designed with entertaining in mind. Listed at $1,350,000, there is already a sale pending.
‘Marshall Megasite’ garners interest from manufacturing companies
A massive area of Marshall Township may not be much for now, but more than 1,800 acres are planned to become what is called a "megasite" for Michigan's economy.
What’s In A Name? 5 Misnamed Michigan Cities
When Michigan became the 26th state in the Union January 26th, 1837 some of these towns were settlements or villages and would later become cities. These five places seem misnamed… some with very unfortunate misnaming:. COLON, MI: Near Coldwater, MI Colon has been around since 1844. The US Congress...
Plan emerges to reopen Palisades Nuclear Power Plant, but federal grant key
COVERT, MI -- A plan has emerged to restart the Palisades Nuclear Power Plant near South Haven, but a federal grant is key to the effort. Holtec International, owner of the plant as of June 28, has applied for a federal grant under the Civil Nuclear Credit (CNC) program. Gov....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kalamazoo residents balk as city lays out 20% utility rate increases
KALAMAZOO, MI -- People voiced their concerns to city leaders Tuesday about proposed 20% increases to water and wastewater bills, and commissioners asked for alternative plans to help people who will have a tough time paying. A typical 2022 city resident’s total water and wastewater bill currently adds up to...
West Michigan Locations Begin Distributing ‘Omicron’ Covid Booster
Health departments in West Michigan, including the Kent & Ottawa County health departments, announced last week that the 'Omicron' Covid booster shot would be available soon, and now it's here. The new booster shots are available for anyone over the age of 12 who has already gotten their Covid-19 vaccinations.
wmuk.org
Why's That: Why is there a caboose in this Kalamazoo backyard?
Monika Allen lives in Holland, but she grew up in Kalamazoo and still has family here. A few years ago, driving on South Street in the West Main Hill neighborhood, she saw something unexpected. “I was in the car and I said, why is there a train, caboose, just on...
Dredging aims to remove 18,000 cubic yards of sediment from South Haven harbor
SOUTH HAVEN, MI -- Dredging underway in South Haven’s harbor aims to remove 18,000 cubic yards of material, according to the city of South Haven. The King Co., Inc. of Holland started the work this week. It is funded through the federal appropriations budget, South Haven City Manager Kate Hosier said in a Sept. 9 update about the work.
IN THIS ARTICLE
mibiz.com
Women break the craft beer industry’s glass ceiling in West Michigan
The substantial craft brewing industry in Grand Rapids seemingly has something to offer for every beer drinker. Yet despite ranking 13th in the nation for breweries per capita, the local industry has one glaring omission: gender representation. Of 36 Grand Rapids breweries surveyed, just 2 percent are wholly-women owned. And...
Fox17
Fire crews: Prescribed burn spreads out of control in Alamo Twp.
ALAMO TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Firefighters say they are working to put out a fire that began as a prescribed burn that spread out of control in Kalamazoo County on Friday. The fire is located near Second Street and EF Avenue in Alamo Township, according to crews on scene. FOX...
Your guide to ArtPrize 2022
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — ArtPrize, the annual, interactive art competition that draws scores of visitors to Grand Rapids, kicks off Thursday, Sept. 15. Residents will have an opportunity to check out 750 entries — paintings, sculptures, interactive performance art and more — scattered throughout downtown Grand Rapids, and vote on which artists should take home a piece of $250,000 in prize money.
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Detroit Wing Company to open second Grand Rapids location
A chicken wing franchise is expanding in Grand Rapids. Detroit Wing Company will open its second location at 2500 E. Beltline Ave. SE, the former location of a Biggby Coffee. The carry-out-only restaurant is scheduled to open mid-September, “just in time for football and tailgate season,” according to the company.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wtvbam.com
Bronson Healthcare named to Forbes 2022 list of America’s best employers
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Forbes recently released its 2022 “America’s Best-In-State Employers” list. In Michigan, Bronson Healthcare is the 4th highest ranking employer among hospitals and health systems and is ranked 39th overall across all employer categories and industries in the state. Bronson Healthcare, headquartered...
Fall events from the West Michigan Tourist Association
It may not feel like it just yet but fall is approaching. If you're looking for some fun, the West Michigan Tourist Association may have what you're looking for.
Driver crashes into building in Southwest Michigan, airlifted to hospital
THREE RIVERS, MI – Three people were injured early Saturday, Sept. 10 after a vehicle crashed into a building in downtown Three Rivers. Police officers arriving to the scene around 3 a.m. found a Dodge Charger lodged in a building, a news release said. One passenger was still trapped...
2 People Injured In A Two-Vehicle Crash In Grattan Township (Kent County, MI)
The Kent County Sheriff’s Office reported a two-vehicle crash that injured two people. The crash happened near Lincoln Avenue and 5 Mile road in Grattan Township on Thursday.
Grand Rapids woman hospitalized after vehicle rolls several times
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI – A 28-year-old Grand Rapids woman was hospitalized Sunday morning following a rollover crash, Ottawa County sheriff’s deputies said. Police were dispatched around 4:30 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 11, to a single-vehicle crash in Ottawa County’s Crockery Township.
WWMTCw
Fire explodes from ruptured gas line in Kalamazoo, video shows
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Security video captured the moments a natural gas pipe burst into flames in Kalamazoo's Edison neighborhood. Nobody was injured but it took hours for fire crews control the flames at the intersection of Mills and Lake Street. The intersection remained closed Friday night due to infrastructure failure caused by the fire, city officials said.
mitechnews.com
Avelo Expands Kalamazoo Service With Non-Stop Service To Fort Myers For $79
KALAMAZOO — Avelo Airlines announced it is expanding service from Kalamazoo / Battle Creek International Airport with the addition of a second nonstop flight to Fort Myers offering one-way fares between AZO and Fort Myers’ Southwest Florida International Airport starting at $79. Avelo will operate Boeing Next-Generation 737s...
MSP: Driver in critical condition after crash on US-131 in GR
A serious crash has shutdown part of US-131 in Grand Rapids, police say.
Kalamazoo Gazette
Kalamazoo, MI
12K+
Followers
20K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT
The Kalamazoo Gazette and MLive https://www.mlive.com/kalamazoo.https://www.mlive.com/kalamazoo/
Comments / 0