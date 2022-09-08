ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Primetimer

#BoycottCNN Trends After Brianna Keilar Slams Biden's 'Political' Primetime Address

Suffice it to say viewers aren't happy with the shifts happening at CNN under new boss Chris Licht. Over the past few days, a #BoycottCNN movement has spread across Twitter, where longtime viewers have expressed their displeasure with Licht's stated goals of making the network "less partisan" and more friendly to conservatives. The outcry reached a fever pitch on Thursday night, when New Day co-anchor Brianna Keilar accused President Biden of playing politics with the Marines stationed behind him during his primetime address.
The Independent

Ivana Trump walked out on ex-husband’s inauguration because she was horrified by poor seat, report says

Ivana Trump walked out on Donald Trump’s inauguration because she was horrified she had been assigned a “very bad seat”, according to a report. The former president’s late ex-wife was “in shock” at the seat she was given at the 2017 ceremony in Washington DC, says New York magazine.Ivana, who married Mr Trump in 1977 and divorced him in 1992, died last month at the age of 73 after falling at her New York City home.Massimo Gargia, who introduced Ivana to her fourth husband, Rossano Rubicondi, told New York magazine’s Intelligencer that she had been less than impressed when...
The List

The Real Reason Donald Trump Is Ripping Into Fox News

It's no secret that former president Donald Trump has been at war with the media, believing from the very beginning of his political life that coverage of him was unjust (via The Washington Post). The 45th president found various opportunities to share his dislike for news sources, and would even go after journalists themselves while in office.
The Week

Mar-a-Lago has underground tunnels, new book on Giuliani's 'tragic fall' discloses

Depressed after his 2008 presidential flop, Rudy Giuliani and his third wife, Judith Giuliani, secretly moved into a bungalow across from Mar-a-Lago, former President Donald Trump's club in Palm Beach, Florida, where Giuliani recovered from his political humiliation and started to drink heavily, according to a new book by Andrew Kirtzman. The bungalow was connected to Mar-a-Lago by a tunnel underneath South Ocean Boulevard, Kirtzman writes, according to The Guardian, which read an advance copy.
The Independent

Trump said ‘weirdo’ Mark Zuckerberg joined him at the White House for dinner ‘last week’

Donald Trump held a rally in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, on Saturday where he appeared to briefly forget that he is no longer in the White House.The ex-president was sharing an anecdote about Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg when he bizarrely suggested that the Meta CEO had attended a dinner at the White House as his guest “last week”."Last week, the weirdo — he’s a weirdo — Mark Zuckerberg came to the White House, kissed my ass all night," said the presidentHe then went on, mimicking Mr Zuckerberg: "’Sir, I’d love to have dinner, sir. I’d love to have dinner. I’d love...
Primetimer

Natalie Portman Series Halts Production in Baltimore After Violent Threats

Apple TV+ series The Lady in the Lake halted production in Baltimore Friday after producers were threatened by locals, according to police. A Baltimore Police Department spokesperson said the crew was filming in the downtown area when producers were approached by several people who told them they would come back and "shoot someone" if they didn't stop filming. "The locals then told the producers that if they paid them, they would allow the production to continue." The Baltimore Banner reports that the "drug dealers" attempted to extort $50,000 from the crew, though police have not confirmed the dollar amount. The producers declined to pay and halted production for the day.
Primetimer

Netflix John McAfee Doc Filmmakers Accused of Questionable Tactics

John McAfee's former girlfiend is accusing the filmmakers behind Running With the Devil: The Wild World of John McAfee of being "shady and low" — and she's not alone. Another participant alleges filmmakers used stole footage without payment or credit, while McAfee's daughter calls the film a work a fiction.
Primetimer

Primetimer

