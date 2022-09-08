Apple TV+ series The Lady in the Lake halted production in Baltimore Friday after producers were threatened by locals, according to police. A Baltimore Police Department spokesperson said the crew was filming in the downtown area when producers were approached by several people who told them they would come back and "shoot someone" if they didn't stop filming. "The locals then told the producers that if they paid them, they would allow the production to continue." The Baltimore Banner reports that the "drug dealers" attempted to extort $50,000 from the crew, though police have not confirmed the dollar amount. The producers declined to pay and halted production for the day.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 13 DAYS AGO