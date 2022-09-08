Read full article on original website
Correspondent abruptly leaves CNN after calling Trump a ‘demagogue’
A White House correspondent for CNN – whose new leader wants the channel to adopt what he considers a more politically neutral voice to its coverage – has departed the network after calling Donald Trump “a dishonest demagogue” on the air. John Harwood announced his exit...
Breaking CNN’s First Anchor Bernard Shaw Passes Away at 82
There is sad news coming from the CNN newsroom as it was reported that former anchor Bernard Shaw has passed away at the age of 82. According to the news outlet, Shaw passed away from pneumonia on Wednesday, September 7. “In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made...
#BoycottCNN Trends After Brianna Keilar Slams Biden's 'Political' Primetime Address
Suffice it to say viewers aren't happy with the shifts happening at CNN under new boss Chris Licht. Over the past few days, a #BoycottCNN movement has spread across Twitter, where longtime viewers have expressed their displeasure with Licht's stated goals of making the network "less partisan" and more friendly to conservatives. The outcry reached a fever pitch on Thursday night, when New Day co-anchor Brianna Keilar accused President Biden of playing politics with the Marines stationed behind him during his primetime address.
MSNBC analyst who mocked Hunter Biden laptop story rewarded with White House role. What a surprise
The appointment of MSNBC analyst Jeremy Bash to the President’s Intelligence Advisory Board triggered an outcry in Washington given Bash's role in denying the legitimacy of the Hunter Biden laptop as "Russian disinformation." Bash was not only one of more than 50 former intelligence officials who signed a letter...
Donald Trump Was Queen Elizabeth II's Favorite President—Newsmax Presenter
Greg Kelly said "the body language" between the Queen and Trump spoke of mutual affection between the two.
Ivana Trump walked out on ex-husband’s inauguration because she was horrified by poor seat, report says
Ivana Trump walked out on Donald Trump’s inauguration because she was horrified she had been assigned a “very bad seat”, according to a report. The former president’s late ex-wife was “in shock” at the seat she was given at the 2017 ceremony in Washington DC, says New York magazine.Ivana, who married Mr Trump in 1977 and divorced him in 1992, died last month at the age of 73 after falling at her New York City home.Massimo Gargia, who introduced Ivana to her fourth husband, Rossano Rubicondi, told New York magazine’s Intelligencer that she had been less than impressed when...
The Real Reason Donald Trump Is Ripping Into Fox News
It's no secret that former president Donald Trump has been at war with the media, believing from the very beginning of his political life that coverage of him was unjust (via The Washington Post). The 45th president found various opportunities to share his dislike for news sources, and would even go after journalists themselves while in office.
‘Fox and Friends': Brian Kilmeade Says FBI Trump Raid Proves Presidents Shouldn’t ‘Blindly Back the Blue’
Fox News’ Brian Kilmeade ranted against the FBI Tuesday morning on “Fox & Friends” in defense of former President Donald Trump, in the aftermath of the bureau’s raid on his Mar-a-Lago residence. His comments were sparked by the retirement of FBI assistant special agent Timothy Thibault,...
Trump FBI raid could have ‘some connection’ to murdered CIA assets, MSNBC's Joy Reid speculates
MSNBC’s Joy Reid wondered out loud on Monday whether documents seized from former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home were related to a rash of American spy deaths in 2021. "The ReidOut" featured a panel discussing the news that a federal judge ordered an independent special master be appointed...
Ann Coulter Likened to Rat Jumping 'Sinking Ship' After Turning on Trump
"It's not the party of Trump. It's safe to come back, and it's safe for Republicans to stand up and run without Donald Trump," Coulter said on a recent podcast.
Mar-a-Lago has underground tunnels, new book on Giuliani's 'tragic fall' discloses
Depressed after his 2008 presidential flop, Rudy Giuliani and his third wife, Judith Giuliani, secretly moved into a bungalow across from Mar-a-Lago, former President Donald Trump's club in Palm Beach, Florida, where Giuliani recovered from his political humiliation and started to drink heavily, according to a new book by Andrew Kirtzman. The bungalow was connected to Mar-a-Lago by a tunnel underneath South Ocean Boulevard, Kirtzman writes, according to The Guardian, which read an advance copy.
Stephen Miller and Brian Jack, top Trump aides, were among more than a dozen people subpoenaed for DOJ's expansive Jan. 6 investigation: NYT report
A federal grand jury is investigating Donald Trump's fundraising arm and the plot to interfere with the 2020 election result, per The New York Times.
Lindsey Graham Says He Warned Donald Trump About 2024 Loss
Sen. Lindsey Graham reportedly told the former president that a 2024 loss could "dramatically change" how history views what he did during his time in office.
Jake Tapper Slammed for Suggesting Biden Invite Trump to Queen's Funeral
"I think that the clever move is to invite him and see if he goes," the CNN personality suggested for an awkward situation facing President Joe Biden.
Trump's former White House lawyer calls him 'a deeply wounded narcissist'
Trump "is often incapable of acting other than in his perceived self-interest, or for revenge," former lawyer Ty Cobb told CBS News' Major Garrett.
Trump said ‘weirdo’ Mark Zuckerberg joined him at the White House for dinner ‘last week’
Donald Trump held a rally in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, on Saturday where he appeared to briefly forget that he is no longer in the White House.The ex-president was sharing an anecdote about Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg when he bizarrely suggested that the Meta CEO had attended a dinner at the White House as his guest “last week”."Last week, the weirdo — he’s a weirdo — Mark Zuckerberg came to the White House, kissed my ass all night," said the presidentHe then went on, mimicking Mr Zuckerberg: "’Sir, I’d love to have dinner, sir. I’d love to have dinner. I’d love...
Natalie Portman Series Halts Production in Baltimore After Violent Threats
Apple TV+ series The Lady in the Lake halted production in Baltimore Friday after producers were threatened by locals, according to police. A Baltimore Police Department spokesperson said the crew was filming in the downtown area when producers were approached by several people who told them they would come back and "shoot someone" if they didn't stop filming. "The locals then told the producers that if they paid them, they would allow the production to continue." The Baltimore Banner reports that the "drug dealers" attempted to extort $50,000 from the crew, though police have not confirmed the dollar amount. The producers declined to pay and halted production for the day.
Daily Briefing: 'I cannot help but feel the weight of history'
The king's words to Parliament and more news to start your Monday.
U.K.・
Netflix John McAfee Doc Filmmakers Accused of Questionable Tactics
John McAfee's former girlfiend is accusing the filmmakers behind Running With the Devil: The Wild World of John McAfee of being "shady and low" — and she's not alone. Another participant alleges filmmakers used stole footage without payment or credit, while McAfee's daughter calls the film a work a fiction.
Rudy Giuliani had 'reservations' about endorsing Trump's 2016 presidential campaign: book
"He didn't think much of Trump or his potential, but there were not a lot of options and Trump was the frontrunner," Andrew Kirtzman said of Giuliani.
