Dabo Swinney agrees to new, extended contract through 2031

By Bethany Fowler
 3 days ago

CLEMSON, S.C. (WSPA) – Clemson Head Football Coach Dabo Swinney agreed Thursday morning to a new, extended contract.

The Clemson University Board of Trustees Compensation Committee extended Swinney’s contract through the 2031 football season.

“It is hard for me to believe I am in my 14th full season as your head coach, and I remain eternally grateful and honored for the opportunity to continue coaching and developing young people of excellence at Clemson,” Swinney said.

Swinney, who has led Clemson to two of its three national titles in school history, is one of only two active head coaches with multiple FBS national championships.

Clemson’s former athletic trainer Fred Hoover dies at 92

“Over the past 20 years, Coach Swinney has impacted our football program, our university and the entire Clemson area community, in profound ways. The culture of success and achievement he has instilled in our student-athletes, through both on-field victories and academic accomplishments, is truly remarkable,” said Clemson President Jim Clements. “I’m excited Dabo, Kathleen, and their family will remain part of the Clemson Family for years to come.”

Coach Swinney’s average salary will be $11.5 million per year in his new deal.

