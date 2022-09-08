ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chilton, WI

wearegreenbay.com

One shot during fight in Sheboygan, disturbance was ‘between 2 groups’

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – Two groups of people were involved in a fight on Saturday night in Sheboygan, which resulted in each group ‘discharging firearms.’. According to the Sheboygan Police Department, officers received a report of a disturbance just before 11:30 p.m. on September 10. When officers arrived,...
SHEBOYGAN, WI
seehafernews.com

Manitowoc Police Department Reports Successful Drive Sober Campaign

The Manitowoc Police Department wrapped up the summer season in Wisconsin with a focus on sober driving, as part of the Labor Day Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign. It’s a nationwide enforcement and education campaign aiming to keep roads safe for all travelers. Manitowoc Police Department officers...
MANITOWOC, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Drunken driver hits parked squad car in Fond du Lac, vehicles towed

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – A 27-year-old Fond du Lac resident hit a parked squad car early Sunday morning and was later arrested for Operating While Intoxicated. According to the Fond du Lac Police Department, the incident happened around 3:45 a.m. on Sunday, when a City of Fond du Lac Police Officer had their squad car legally parked in front of the Fond du Lac County Communications Center.
FOND DU LAC, WI
wearegreenbay.com

‘Chronic nuisance’ property in Green Bay condemned, multiple arrested

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Multiple people were arrested at a Green Bay residence that had standing water in the basement and black mold apparently growing. According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, on September 6 around 6 a.m., multiple officers responded with the SWAT team to 2389 Hampton Avenue to serve a search warrant. The reason for the warrant was due to the possibility that selling/using/making methamphetamine was happening at the residence.
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Two arrested after carjacking in Green Bay hospital parking lot

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Two people were arrested after an armed carjacking in the parking lot of a Green Bay hospital. At about 11:39 p.m. Thursday, police were called to the scene at HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital Medical Center on Shawano Avenue. Police say a nurse was leaving...
GREEN BAY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

West Bend motorcyclist OWI arrest; driving 86 mph in 30 mph zone

WEST BEND, Wis. - A 43-year-old West Bend motorcyclist was arrested late Thursday, Sept. 8 for allegedly operating while intoxicated. Officials say he was doing 86 miles per hour on his motorcycle where the speed limit was just 30. The West Bend man was arrested around 11 p.m. Thursday –...
WEST BEND, WI
greenbaycrimereports.com

Daily Arrest Records - September 9, 2022

Brown County Arrest Records - Friday, September 9, 2022. No claims to the accuracy of this information are made. The information and photos presented on this site have been collected from the websites of County Sheriff's Offices or Clerk of Courts. The people featured on this site may not have been convicted of the charges or crimes listed and are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Do not rely on this site to determine factual criminal evidence. Contact the respective County Clerk or State Attorney's Office for more information. There may be persons listed who are not "newly" arrested, but are being transferred from another Correctional Facility to Brown County for court appearances related to prior charges. Those listed could also be due to scheduled court appearances. The release of this information is intended to educate and protect the public and is not to be used to injure, harass, or commit a criminal act against any individual or their family.
BROWN COUNTY, WI
seehafernews.com

New Details on Brown County Prisoner Escape Raise Eyebrows

Some new details have come to light regarding the recent prisoner escape in Brown County. It is being reported that on Monday (September 5th), Justin Dietrich was able to escape from the loading dock area of the jail just before 10:30 a.m., but the next reported notice came an hour and a half later when sheriff’s deputies were asked to check the jail.
BROWN COUNTY, WI
seehafernews.com

Manitowoc Fire Chief Recalls His 9/11 Experience

The following is a retrospective on the 9/11 attacks written by Manitowoc Fire Chief Todd Blaser. September 11, 2001. I was a Lieutenant with the Pleasant Prairie Fire Rescue Department. I remember clearly we just were finishing our shift change meeting and the news reports began to come in regarding...
MANITOWOC, WI
seehafernews.com

Bail Hearing For Manitowoc Man who Attempts Setting His Former Residence On Fire

Editors Note – We received a call from the former owner of Candy Division who explained that she actually sold the business in May, and it is now used as a residential unit. The initial police report indicated that the officers has spoken with the owners of the store, but in fact, they are residents of the building. Candy Division ceased operation during he height of the pandemic.
MANITOWOC, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

West Bend Public Works employee resigns amid theft allegations

September 9, 2022 – West Bend, Wi – A city of West Bend Public Works employee has resigned as police investigate allegations of theft. According to reports financial discrepancies were discovered on September 6, 2022 at the Department of Public Works. The discrepancies involved funds tied to permit stickers sold for the drop-off yard.
WEST BEND, WI
whbl.com

Woman Arrested in DUI Rollover Crash

An early morning drive didn’t end well for one person on Wednesday. Emergency crews had to be called out at around 3:35 a.m. with reports of a rollover crash in the Town of Lima. Sheboygan County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the intersection of Miley Road and County Highway “I”...
SHEBOYGAN COUNTY, WI
seehafernews.com

Green Bay Police Continue to Search for Peeping Tom, Release More Details

The Green Bay Police Department has released a little more information on the alleged peeping tom we reported on yesterday. The Department updated its alert on Facebook, noting that the suspect was seen peaking into windows between East Mason Street, Newberry Avenue, Badger Street, and Edgewood Drive. They have also...
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Escaped Brown County inmate captured, incident under investigation

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The escaped Brown County Jail inmate who broke out on Labor Day was arrested Tuesday evening. According to the Brown County Sheriff’s Office, Justin Dietrich was taken into custody on September 6 around 11:45 p.m. Officials said that Dietrich was not cooperative and a K9 was used to help apprehend him.
BROWN COUNTY, WI
seehafernews.com

Rollover Crash in Sheboygan County Results in DUI Arrest

A Sheboygan County woman has been arrested following a rollover crash early yesterday morning. EMS and Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to the crash at the intersection of Miley Road and Highway I in the Town of Lima at around 3:35 yesterday morning. When they arrived, they located...
SHEBOYGAN COUNTY, WI

