A shortened trading week, a muted performance and, in fact, barely much of a performance at all. To that end, the FinTech IPO Index barely budged, losing 0.1%. The flurry of earnings is pretty much done, and the volatility of the past several weeks has been quelled a bit. As has been widely reported, many of the names in our universe have spotlighted concerns about muted consumer spending and enterprise investment slowing too — all of which paints a darker picture for the top-line momentum of many of these companies.

STOCKS ・ 3 DAYS AGO