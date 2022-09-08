ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lycoming County, PA

Jersey Shore bank robbery suspect taken into custody

By Zachary Smith
YourErie
YourErie
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2z5y4t_0hn6ARz900

JERSEY SHORE, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The man accused of holding up a bank in Lycoming County has been arrested.

Police say Robert Jones admitted to robbing the Jersey Shore State Bank Tuesday afternoon .

Officers executed a search warrant for his vehicle in Harrisburg and say they recovered clothing used during the bank robbery along with a “large sum of cash.”

Nursing home workers continue to strike

Investigators say the surveillance footage helped lead to the arrest of Jones within 28 hours of the robbery.

Jones is charged with multiple counts of robbery. He was arraigned and denied bail.

