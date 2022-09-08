ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

cbs19news

UPD asks for help to identify person seen on surveillance video

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The University of Virginia Police Department is asking for help to identify a person who may have information regarding a reported hate crime on Grounds. On Friday, the department released multiple images of a person in connection with the investigation into a noose found on...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

Virginia Cannabis Freedom Festival coming to Charlottesville

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) – Charlottesville is hosting a Virginia Cannabis Freedom Festival, presented by the Virginia Hemp Coalition and Commonwealth Collective. The event is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 10 from 2 P.M. to 10 P.M. Tickets are $35 in advance and $40 at the door. There will be...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Charlottesville, VA
Virginia Crime & Safety
Charlottesville, VA
rewind1051.com

Waynesboro man charged with multiple felonies

A Waynesboro man is in custody on multiple felony charges. Waynesboro Police officers executed a search warrant yesterday in the 11-hundred block of Ohio street. During the search of the home, officers discovered an undisclosed amount of cash, a large quantity of marijuana and a firearm. Lucas Smith was subsequently...
WAYNESBORO, VA
NBC 29 News

One person displaced after Lynchburg fire early Sunday morning

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A homeowner is left displaced after an early morning fire in Lynchburg along Chadwick Drive. The Boonsboro Volunteer Fire & Rescue Company says were alerted at around 2 a.m. and that all residents were out of the building. An active fire was confirmed through the roof.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

Nelson County deputies participate in 'I love Nelson Kids' event

NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Nelson County Sheriff's Office went to the "I love Nelson Kids" event on Saturday. The event was held at the Nelson Center, the department said. "Our staff enjoyed fellowship with our community while also providing Identakid services for our youth," the department said.
NELSON COUNTY, VA
Homer
NBC 29 News

Step Up for Down Syndrome first Shenandoah Valley event in Harrisonburg

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Down Syndrome Association of Greater Richmond held its first Step Up for Down Syndrome event in the Shenandoah Valley Saturday morning at Hillandale Park. Saturday’s event was filled with games, face painting, and community organizations that support those with down syndrome. “Step Up for...
HARRISONBURG, VA
NBC 29 News

UVA cycling club hosts the Cavalier MTB Classic

Charlie Anne Xavier publicly recognizes the first responders that saved her life. One year ago, Charlie Anne Xavier, a young mother of two, was fighting for her life in VCU Health’s burn center. Now, she is celebrating how far she has come since then, meeting and thanking her rescuers.
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
wsvaonline.com

Coronvirus cases steady in Virginia

New Cases of coronavirus continues to be steady in Virginia and in the valley. The Virginia Department of Health reported nearly 62-hundred cases of the virus from Tuesday to today. Locally, Rockingham County led the way with 70 new cases while the city of Waynesboro added 66 since Tuesday and...
VIRGINIA STATE
#Police#Hate Crime#The Uva Police Department
Augusta Free Press

Augusta County Sheriff’s Office seeks missing Greenville man

The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance with locating a missing person who was last seen Thursday. David L. Herbaugh, 50, is 5’10”, 210 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. Herbaugh could possibly be heading to the Roanoke area. He should be...
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
Augusta Free Press

Lynchburg District Traffic Alert: Week of Sept. 12-16

Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. Highway work requiring road/lane/structure closures in the Lynchburg District. Work may be delayed/canceled due to weather or other issues. Items in italics contain new/updated information. For up-to-date information, call 511 or visit www.511Virginia.org. District-wide activities:. Crews will...
LYNCHBURG, VA
UPI News

Horse missing for two days turns up on Virginia highway

Sept. 7 (UPI) -- Virginia State Police said a horse missing from a farm for two days was returned home after being found blocking traffic on a highway. The VSP said the female horse, named Mia, had been missing from her Louisa County home for two days when troopers were summoned to Interstate 64 in Albemarle County on a report of a horse in the roadway.
LOUISA COUNTY, VA

