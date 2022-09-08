Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Most Haunted Places in Charlottesville, VirginiaChannelocityCharlottesville, VA
Virginia College on Top 5 List of Best Public Schools in the CountryChannelocityCharlottesville, VA
UVA's plastic surgery dept. soon to be led by a top breast reconstruction expert: Scott T. HollenbeckWatchful EyeCharlottesville, VA
Related
cbs19news
UPD asks for help to identify person seen on surveillance video
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The University of Virginia Police Department is asking for help to identify a person who may have information regarding a reported hate crime on Grounds. On Friday, the department released multiple images of a person in connection with the investigation into a noose found on...
Police looking for Virginia suspects who bought $9k in gift cards after stealing purse at Target
The Harrisonburg Police Department is looking for a man and woman who used stolen credit cards to buy thousands of dollars worth of gift cards in July.
9 horses dead, 1 burned in Hanover County barn fire
Nine horses are dead and one is being treated for burns after a fire broke out at a barn in Hanover County on Friday.
cbs19news
Virginia Cannabis Freedom Festival coming to Charlottesville
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) – Charlottesville is hosting a Virginia Cannabis Freedom Festival, presented by the Virginia Hemp Coalition and Commonwealth Collective. The event is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 10 from 2 P.M. to 10 P.M. Tickets are $35 in advance and $40 at the door. There will be...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
rewind1051.com
Waynesboro man charged with multiple felonies
A Waynesboro man is in custody on multiple felony charges. Waynesboro Police officers executed a search warrant yesterday in the 11-hundred block of Ohio street. During the search of the home, officers discovered an undisclosed amount of cash, a large quantity of marijuana and a firearm. Lucas Smith was subsequently...
NBC 29 News
One person displaced after Lynchburg fire early Sunday morning
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A homeowner is left displaced after an early morning fire in Lynchburg along Chadwick Drive. The Boonsboro Volunteer Fire & Rescue Company says were alerted at around 2 a.m. and that all residents were out of the building. An active fire was confirmed through the roof.
WSET
Nelson County deputies participate in 'I love Nelson Kids' event
NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Nelson County Sheriff's Office went to the "I love Nelson Kids" event on Saturday. The event was held at the Nelson Center, the department said. "Our staff enjoyed fellowship with our community while also providing Identakid services for our youth," the department said.
Man pleads guilty to shooting man in Farmville auto dealership armed robbery
A man is potentially facing decades in prison after pleading guilty to shooting a man in the leg during an armed robbery of a Farmville auto dealership in 2020.
RELATED PEOPLE
NBC 29 News
Step Up for Down Syndrome first Shenandoah Valley event in Harrisonburg
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Down Syndrome Association of Greater Richmond held its first Step Up for Down Syndrome event in the Shenandoah Valley Saturday morning at Hillandale Park. Saturday’s event was filled with games, face painting, and community organizations that support those with down syndrome. “Step Up for...
NBC 29 News
UVA cycling club hosts the Cavalier MTB Classic
Charlie Anne Xavier publicly recognizes the first responders that saved her life. One year ago, Charlie Anne Xavier, a young mother of two, was fighting for her life in VCU Health’s burn center. Now, she is celebrating how far she has come since then, meeting and thanking her rescuers.
wsvaonline.com
Coronvirus cases steady in Virginia
New Cases of coronavirus continues to be steady in Virginia and in the valley. The Virginia Department of Health reported nearly 62-hundred cases of the virus from Tuesday to today. Locally, Rockingham County led the way with 70 new cases while the city of Waynesboro added 66 since Tuesday and...
NBC 29 News
Charlie Anne Xavier publicly recognizes the first responders that saved her life
ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - One year ago, Charlie Anne Xavier, a young mother of two, was fighting for her life in VCU Health’s burn center. Now, she is celebrating how far she has come since then, meeting and thanking her rescuers. At the Orange County Festival, the Xavier...
IN THIS ARTICLE
23-year-old killed in shooting on Hope Road in Henrico County identified
A 23-year-old man is dead after a shooting on Hope Road in Henrico County.
WHSV
Virginia State Police investigating fatal crash on I-81 in Augusta County
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Virginia State Police responded to a single-vehicle incident on southbound I-81 about a half-mile north of Route 616 at 4:02 p.m. on Thursday, September 8. According to VSP, a 2006 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup truck towing a camper was heading south on I-81 when it...
Augusta Free Press
Augusta County Sheriff’s Office seeks missing Greenville man
The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance with locating a missing person who was last seen Thursday. David L. Herbaugh, 50, is 5’10”, 210 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. Herbaugh could possibly be heading to the Roanoke area. He should be...
Augusta Free Press
Lynchburg District Traffic Alert: Week of Sept. 12-16
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. Highway work requiring road/lane/structure closures in the Lynchburg District. Work may be delayed/canceled due to weather or other issues. Items in italics contain new/updated information. For up-to-date information, call 511 or visit www.511Virginia.org. District-wide activities:. Crews will...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Horse missing for two days turns up on Virginia highway
Sept. 7 (UPI) -- Virginia State Police said a horse missing from a farm for two days was returned home after being found blocking traffic on a highway. The VSP said the female horse, named Mia, had been missing from her Louisa County home for two days when troopers were summoned to Interstate 64 in Albemarle County on a report of a horse in the roadway.
Albemarle County Police seek to identify persons of interest at auto body shop robbery
Albemarle County police are trying to identify to persons of interest in connection to a robbery that happened at a local auto body shop earlier this month.
Champion racer and father Chris Beazley killed in interstate crash
The Virginia go-kart community lost a leader, a wife lost her husband. and three children lost their father in a head-on collision on Interstate 85 in Durham, North Carolina.
NBC 29 News
Southwood mobile home redevelopment produces permanent home for Madrid family, hundreds more units to come
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - An Albemarle County family is getting a first look at their brand new home. It’s part of a multi-million dollar project that has been years in the making, where families in Southwood’s community are moving from mobile homes to something more permanent. The Habitat...
Comments / 0